By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- RBI says it's open to liquidity needs, ahead of meeting with shadow bankers
- Eicher Motors, Ashok Leyland, Dena Bank hit 52-week lows
- AGC Networks zooms nearly 100% in four weeks
- Chart Reading: Nifty Realty climbs 2%; top stocks to watch out for
- Bandhan Bank, Gruh Finance decline on media reports suggesting their merger
- Real estate shares rally on hopes of GST rate cut
- ICICI Bank nears record high; stock gains on hopes of healthy Q3 earnings
- Bharat Forge hits 23-month low; stock falls 32% in four months
- S&P removes IDBI Bank ratings from CreditWatch post LIC's capital infusion
- Titan Company gains 4% on Q3 business update
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(155.06)
|35850.16
|
HIGH
36076.95
|
LOW
35809.23
|
PREVIOUS
35695.10
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(44.45)
|10771.80
|
HIGH
10835.95
|
LOW
10750.15
|
PREVIOUS
10727.35