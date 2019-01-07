Company Date Agenda

ABans Enterprise 07-01-2019 Abans Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider and approve fund raising options by issue of Equity Shares

Acrow India 07-01-2019 ACROW INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Meeting of Board of Directors of Acrow India Limited is scheduled for Monday, 7th January 2019 at the Corporate Office at 52, 5th Floor, Maker Tower ''F'', Cuffe Parade, Mumbai - 400 005 1. to consider and approve the appointment of new statutory auditors in case of casual vacancy caused due to resignation of statutory auditors, 2. to consider and approve the appointment of Independent Director, 3. for any other related matters. Kindly make a note of the above and acknowledge the receipt of this letter.

Associated Cera. 07-01-2019 Associated Ceramics Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on January 07, 2019, inter alia, to consider, the following business as under:-1. Appointment of Sumana Bose as an Additional Director as per the provisions of Section 161(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.2. Resignation of Manju Agarwal, Director of the Company as per the provisions of Section 168(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Autoriders Intl. 07-01-2019 AUTORIDERS INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 02.01.2019To,The Stock Exchange, Mumbai,Phiroz Jeejeebhoy Towers,Dalal Street,Mumbai-400001.Dear Sir,Sub: - Intimation of Date of Board MeetingRef : Script Code- 512277This is to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 07.01.2019 at our registered office to consider the following:-1)Giving authority to any one of the Director to sign and file e-Form CHG-4 for satisfaction of charge created in favour of BMW India Financial Services Private Limited.2)Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.This is for your information.Yours Faithfully,For Autoriders International Limited,Shreyas Vilas PonksheCompany Secretary