08-01-2019

NMDC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, and other applicable provisions of law, notice is hereby given that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 8th January 2019, inter-alia, to consider the proposal for Buy-Back of the fully paid-up equity shares of the Company. In pursuance of the Internal Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in dealing with Securities of NMDC Limited, the trading window for trading in the equity shares of the Company shall remain closed from 2nd January 2019 to 10th January 2019 (both days inclusive), in connection with the above scheduled meeting.