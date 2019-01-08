|Company
|Advance. Enzyme.
|08-01-2019
|Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we would like to inform that the Company has received an email dated January 02, 2019 from Mr. Piyush Rathi, Chief Business Officer (also designated as Key Managerial Personnel by the Board) tendering his resignation from the services of the Company. The said resignation shall be placed at the ensuing Board meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on January 08, 2019 and the details as prescribed under SEBI circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 shall be provided accordingly
|Alpha Hi-Tech
|08-01-2019
|ALPHA HI-TECH FUEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve UN AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q.E. 31.12.2018 with Limited review report of auditors
|Betala Glob.Sec.
|08-01-2019
|BETALA GLOBAL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015, a meeting of Board of Directors of company is scheduled to be held on 8th January 2019, Tuesday, inter alia, to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ending 31st December 2018.
|Indian Bank
|08-01-2019
|INDIAN BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Proposal to raise capital funds by the Bank by way of equity including Employees Share Purchase Scheme and /or Tier 1 and Tier 2 Bonds may also be taken up for the consideration / approval of the Board.
|NMDC
|08-01-2019
NMDC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, and other applicable provisions of law, notice is hereby given that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 8th January 2019, inter-alia, to consider the proposal for Buy-Back of the fully paid-up equity shares of the Company. In pursuance of the Internal Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in dealing with Securities of NMDC Limited, the trading window for trading in the equity shares of the Company shall remain closed from 2nd January 2019 to 10th January 2019 (both days inclusive), in connection with the above scheduled meeting.