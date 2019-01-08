JUST IN
You are here » Home » Markets

Market News

Markets, Stocks, BSE, NSE, Trade

MARKET WRAP: Sensex up 155 pts, Nifty ends at 10,772 led by IT, realty stks

IDBI

S&P removes IDBI Bank ratings from CreditWatch post LIC's capital infusion

Residential realty struggles as private equity firms focus on commercial
Web Exclusive

Chart Reading: Nifty Realty climbs 2%; top stocks to watch out for

NBFC, funding, funds

Investors should focus only on debt funds with shorter maturity: Expert

Bandhan Bank, Gruh Finance decline on media reports suggesting their merger

Real estate shares rally on hopes of GST rate cut

ICICI Bank nears record high; stock gains on hopes of healthy Q3 earnings

Eicher Motors, Ashok Leyland, Dena Bank hit 52-week lows

AGC Networks zooms nearly 100% in four weeks

Stock of the day Titan Company gains 4% on Q3 business update

Bharat Forge hits 23-month low; stock falls 32% in four months

SC allows RCom to deposit Rs 118 crore against Ericsson dues for now

Oil rises on U.S-China trade talks, OPEC-led supply cuts

Global Markets Global Stocks ride relief rally, Sino-U.S. trade a hurdle

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(155.06)

 35850.16
HIGH

36076.95

 LOW

35809.23

 PREVIOUS

35695.10
> More on BSE Sensex
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(44.45)

 10771.80
HIGH

10835.95

 LOW

10750.15

 PREVIOUS

10727.35
> More on Nifty 50

Heat Map

    Loading...


NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Advance. Enzyme. 08-01-2019 Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we would like to inform that the Company has received an email dated January 02, 2019 from Mr. Piyush Rathi, Chief Business Officer (also designated as Key Managerial Personnel by the Board) tendering his resignation from the services of the Company. The said resignation shall be placed at the ensuing Board meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on January 08, 2019 and the details as prescribed under SEBI circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 shall be provided accordingly
Alpha Hi-Tech 08-01-2019 ALPHA HI-TECH FUEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve UN AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q.E. 31.12.2018 with Limited review report of auditors
Betala Glob.Sec. 08-01-2019 BETALA GLOBAL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015, a meeting of Board of Directors of company is scheduled to be held on 8th January 2019, Tuesday, inter alia, to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ending 31st December 2018.
Indian Bank 08-01-2019 INDIAN BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Proposal to raise capital funds by the Bank by way of equity including Employees Share Purchase Scheme and /or Tier 1 and Tier 2 Bonds may also be taken up for the consideration / approval of the Board.
NMDC 08-01-2019 NMDC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, and other applicable provisions of law, notice is hereby given that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 8th January 2019, inter-alia, to consider the proposal for Buy-Back of the fully paid-up equity shares of the Company. In pursuance of the Internal Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in dealing with Securities of NMDC Limited, the trading window for trading in the equity shares of the Company shall remain closed from 2nd January 2019 to 10th January 2019 (both days inclusive), in connection with the above scheduled meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, and other applicable provisions of law, notice is hereby given that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 8th January 2019, inter-alia, to consider the proposal for Buy-Back of the fully paid-up equity shares of the Company.In pursuance of the Internal Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in dealing with Securities of NMDC Limited, the trading window for trading in the equity shares of the Company shall remain closed from 2nd January 2019 to 10th January 2019 (both days inclusive), in connection with the above scheduled meeting.NMDC Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on January 08, 2019, inter-alia, to consider the proposal for Buy-Back of the fully paid-up equity shares of the Company.In pursuance of the Internal Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in dealing with Securities of NMDC Limited, the trading window for trading in the equity shares of the Company shall remain closed from January 02, 2019 to January 10, 2019 (both days inclusive), in connection with the above scheduled meeting.
» More on Boards

Derivatives

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Jute 4918.00 4777.00 141.00 2.95%
Natural Gas 212.70 207.20 5.50 2.65%
Copper Mini 407.80 398.35 9.45 2.37%
Copper 407.80 398.35 9.45 2.37%
CASTORSEED (DEESA) 5321.00 5206.00 115.00 2.21%
> More on Top Gainers

COMMODITIES NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
CALIFORN.SOF 0.25 0.08 -
KPEL 39.23 5.61 14.64
G.M.BREWERI 124.58 16.71 -
UMIYA 2.25 -1.10 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
> More on Results Calender

RESULT NEWS

» More

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
07/01 Motilal Oswal Buy 932 Titan Company
04/01 Motilal Oswal Buy 378 Marico
04/01 Motilal Oswal Neutral 74 Tata Power Co.
> More on Research Reports

Results Tracker

Available for 4 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2018 166.31 36.34 21.30
Dec 2017 143.78 38.77 21.57
% chg 15.67 -6.27 -1.25
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
09/01 BAJAJ CORP
09/01 DELTA CORP
09/01 INDUSIND BNK
10/01 BANDHANBNK
10/01 FLEXITUFF
> More on Upcoming Results

IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
K P I Global Infrastructure Ltd 80 08/01/2019 11/01/2019
> More on Open IPOs

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Deccan Healthcar 100 120.05 Dec 31,2018
Shankar Lal Ram. 45 50.90 Dec 24,2018
Diksha Greens 30 74.45 Dec 05,2018
Shubhlaxmi Jewel 26 35.50 Dec 04,2018
BCPL Railway 35 32.10 Oct 29,2018
[*] IPO Price unadjusted > More Listed IPOs

IPO NEWS

» More

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I - Dir... 15.30 3.57 -9.02 8.57
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I (G) 15.03 3.29 -9.98 8.05
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV - Di... 14.93 0.78 -15.12 12.96
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV (G) 14.35 0.53 -15.93 11.58
> More on Schemes

NEWS

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Scheme Search

SELECT FUND HOUSE
SELECT SCHEME