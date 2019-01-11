By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Malaysian Palm oil futures see sharpest decline in 2 weeks on bearish data
- US could be a good international hedge
- Cummins India ticks right boxes on growth, value; sees uptick in demand
- L&T Finance Holdings: Possible NPA shocks dampen outlook, stock falls
- Reversal of foreign flows on cards, says Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
- Sebi announces portfolio concentration norms for ETFs and index funds
- Sensex ends rising spree amid weak global cues and falling rupee
- SIPs lose steam in the December quarter; investors wait & watch
- Sebi keeps NSE's consent petition on hold in the co-location case
- Investing in airline stocks? Be nimble, take small bets, say experts
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-106.41)
|36106.50
|
HIGH
36269.31
|
LOW
36070.76
|
PREVIOUS
36212.91
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-33.55)
|10821.60
|
HIGH
10859.35
|
LOW
10801.80
|
PREVIOUS
10855.15