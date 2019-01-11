JUST IN
TCS

Key takeaways from TCS Q3: Operating margin strong despite rupee volatility

MARKET WRAP: Sensex falls 106 pts on sell-off in banks, Nifty holds 10,800

Bandhan Bank Q3 net climbs 10% YoY to Rs 331 crore; stock surges over 4%

Downgrade cycle for auto firms to continue, more concerns likely to follow

Chart Reading What does tech chart indicate for TCS and Infosys ahead of Q3 nos?

VA Tech Wabag extends rally after fund buying; stock up 16%

Stock of the day PVR nears record high on hopes of strong December quarter results

AGC Networks completes acquisition of Black Box Corp; stock rises 10%

IOL Chemicals hits 11-year high; up 25% in 7 days on credit rating upgrade

Vakrangee hits 5% upper circuit as govt finds no irregularity in its books

Mid, small-cap stocks outperform benchmarks; HUDCO climbs 5%

Bata India, Info Edge, Linde India, Torrent Pharma hit new highs

VIL Q3 results preview: Synergy benefits and funding progress to be watched

Global Markets Asian shares start cautiously after trade talks end, dovish Fed minutes

BSE Sensex

(-106.41)

 36106.50
36269.31

36070.76

36212.91
Nifty 50

(-33.55)

 10821.60
10859.35

10801.80

10855.15
Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Abirami Fin. 11-01-2019 ABIRAMI FINANCIAL SERVICES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and take on record the unaudited Financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 31,2018.
Amal 11-01-2019 AMAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, January 11, 2019, at Mumbai, inter alia, to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2018.Further, pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, trading window for trading in securities of the Company will remain closed from December 27, 2018 and will open after two days from the date of the Board meeting.Further, pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, trading window for trading in securities of the Company will remain closed from December 27, 2018 and will open after two days from the date of the Board meeting.
Bank of India 11-01-2019 BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation of our communications in this regard, this is to inform that a meeting of Compensation cum Allotment Committee (CAC) of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Friday, 11th January 2019, to consider, finalize and approve a scheme namely 'Bank of India - Employee Stock Purchase Scheme (BOI-ESPS) for issue of upto 10 (Ten) crore new equity shares to the eligible employees of the Bank and all incidental matters thereat.Further in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, the trading window shall remain close from 7th January 2019 to 13th January 2019 (both days inclusive) in view of the above committee meeting.This is for your information and record please.
Caplin Point Lab 11-01-2019 CAPLIN POINT LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Business Transfer Agreement to be entered into with its Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company, Caplin Steriles Limited, for transfer of business undertaking of the Company (Regulated Markets Injectable Business, including US FDA approved Injectable Plant and DSIR recognized R&D Units CP4 and CP5), besides considering other allied subjects pursuant to the approval granted by the members of the Company through Postal Ballot.
CHD Chemicals 11-01-2019 CHD Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. The payment of sitting fee to the non executive directors and independent directors2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the Meeting.
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Silver 39177.00 38867.00 310.00 0.80%
Gold Guinea 25796.00 25593.00 203.00 0.79%
Gold 32116.00 31863.00 253.00 0.79%
SilverMic Ahmedabad 39177.00 38989.00 188.00 0.48%
Wheat 2100.00 2090.00 10.00 0.48%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
FLEXITUFF 311.23 8.57 -
BANDHANBNK 1649.55 331.27 -
TATA YODOGAW 0.00 -4.64 -
GOA CARBON 94.27 -4.91 -
SITA ENTER. 0.09 0.04 -
TCS LTD. 30964.00 7486.00 -
INDUSIND BNK 5763.47 985.03 -
DELTA CORP 205.81 50.35 6.86
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
10/01 Elara Capital Accumulate 1602 IndusInd Bank
10/01 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 1602 IndusInd Bank
09/01 Motilal Oswal Buy 234 Coal India
Results Tracker

Available for 17 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2018 39,791.33 16,813.21 8,999.01
Dec 2017 31,054.46 13,253.25 7,505.07
% chg 28.13 26.86 19.91
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
12/01 ALSTONE
12/01 DMART
12/01 GNA
12/01 J & K BANK
12/01 RAMANEWS
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
K P I Global Infrastructure Ltd 80 08/01/2019 11/01/2019
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Axita Cotton 60 62.10 Jan 10,2019
Deccan Healthcar 100 131.00 Dec 31,2018
Diksha Greens 30 76.35 Dec 05,2018
Shubhlaxmi Jewel 26 37.10 Dec 04,2018
BCPL Railway 35 32.00 Oct 29,2018
Top Performing Schemes

Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
AXIS Multicap Fund - Direct (G) 10.99 7.53 7.22 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 28.79 7.27 7.07 14.66
AXIS Bluechip Fund (G) 26.84 6.89 5.59 13.27
AXIS Multicap Fund (G) 10.78 7.05 5.48 -
ICICI Pru Value Fund - Series 18 - Direct (G) 11.07 6.44 5.23 -
