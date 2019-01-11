Company Date Agenda

Abirami Fin. 11-01-2019 ABIRAMI FINANCIAL SERVICES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and take on record the unaudited Financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 31,2018.

Amal 11-01-2019 AMAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, January 11, 2019, at Mumbai, inter alia, to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2018.Further, pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, trading window for trading in securities of the Company will remain closed from December 27, 2018 and will open after two days from the date of the Board meeting.Further, pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, trading window for trading in securities of the Company will remain closed from December 27, 2018 and will open after two days from the date of the Board meeting.

Bank of India 11-01-2019 BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation of our communications in this regard, this is to inform that a meeting of Compensation cum Allotment Committee (CAC) of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Friday, 11th January 2019, to consider, finalize and approve a scheme namely 'Bank of India - Employee Stock Purchase Scheme (BOI-ESPS) for issue of upto 10 (Ten) crore new equity shares to the eligible employees of the Bank and all incidental matters thereat.Further in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, the trading window shall remain close from 7th January 2019 to 13th January 2019 (both days inclusive) in view of the above committee meeting.This is for your information and record please.

Caplin Point Lab 11-01-2019 CAPLIN POINT LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Business Transfer Agreement to be entered into with its Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company, Caplin Steriles Limited, for transfer of business undertaking of the Company (Regulated Markets Injectable Business, including US FDA approved Injectable Plant and DSIR recognized R&D Units CP4 and CP5), besides considering other allied subjects pursuant to the approval granted by the members of the Company through Postal Ballot.