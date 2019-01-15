Company Date Agenda

Comfort Fincap 15-01-2019 COMFORT FINCAP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Comfort Fincap Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 15th January, 2019, at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at A-301, Hetal Arch, S.V. Road, Malad (W), Mumbai, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine month ended on December 31, 2018 and any other matter with the permission of the Chair.In compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window shall be closed, in connection with the declaration of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine month ended on December 31, 2018, from January 9, 2019 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made to public.

Comfort Intech 15-01-2019 COMFORT INTECH LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Meeting of Board of Directors of Comfort Intech Limited will be held on Tuesday, 15th January, 2019 at 5.30 p.m. inter alia to transact following business: 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2018. 2. To fix record date for the purpose of consolidation of face value of Equity Shares of the Company from Rs. 1/- each fully paid up into Rs. 10/- each fully paid up subject to the approval of statutory authorities. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair

Den Networks 15-01-2019 Den Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2018.

Hindustan Media 15-01-2019 HINDUSTAN MEDIA VENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 15th January, 2019, to inter-alia, consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ending on 31 st December, 2018.This is to inform you that in terms of the Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders of the Company, the Trading window will be closed from Monday, the 31st December, 2018 to Thursday, the 17th January, 2019 (both days inclusive) in view of the preparation of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ending on 31st December, 2018.