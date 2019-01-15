JUST IN
MARKET WRAP: Sensex loses 156 pts on weak global cues; Nifty ends at 10,738

Anand Shah, Deputy CEO & Head of investments, BNP Paribas Asset Management

Earnings trajectory for mid-caps remains strong: BNP Paribas' Anand Shah

PSU bank stocks set for a jump in 2019 after a three-year gap: Analysts

Earnings growth may help Indian equities in 2019, say foreign brokerages

GAIL hits three-month low; stock down 5%

Banking preview: Q3 could be a better quarter, asset quality to stay stable

Stock of the day Avenue Supermarts slips 9% after a disappointing Q3 result

Infosys jumps 4% as firm raises FY19 revenue guidance

Jet Airways soars 24% in two days in weak market

Eveready Industries extends rally on reports of promoter stake sale plan

Federal Bank executive director Ganesh Sankaran resigns; stock falls 7%

Brexit takes toll on Britain's financial sector, outlook weak

Oil falls back to $60 on concerns about China slowdown

Global Markets: Asia shares, U.S. stock futures slide as China's exports slump jolts investors

Indices

BSE Sensex

(-156.28)

 35853.56
HIGH

36124.94

 LOW

35691.75

 PREVIOUS

36009.84
Nifty 50

(-57.35)

 10737.60
HIGH

10808.00

 LOW

10692.35

 PREVIOUS

10794.95
Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Comfort Fincap 15-01-2019 COMFORT FINCAP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Comfort Fincap Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 15th January, 2019, at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at A-301, Hetal Arch, S.V. Road, Malad (W), Mumbai, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine month ended on December 31, 2018 and any other matter with the permission of the Chair.In compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window shall be closed, in connection with the declaration of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine month ended on December 31, 2018, from January 9, 2019 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made to public.
Comfort Intech 15-01-2019 COMFORT INTECH LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Meeting of Board of Directors of Comfort Intech Limited will be held on Tuesday, 15th January, 2019 at 5.30 p.m. inter alia to transact following business: 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2018. 2. To fix record date for the purpose of consolidation of face value of Equity Shares of the Company from Rs. 1/- each fully paid up into Rs. 10/- each fully paid up subject to the approval of statutory authorities. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair
Den Networks 15-01-2019 Den Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2018.
Hindustan Media 15-01-2019 HINDUSTAN MEDIA VENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 15th January, 2019, to inter-alia, consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ending on 31 st December, 2018.This is to inform you that in terms of the Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders of the Company, the Trading window will be closed from Monday, the 31st December, 2018 to Thursday, the 17th January, 2019 (both days inclusive) in view of the preparation of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ending on 31st December, 2018.
India Grid Trust 15-01-2019 India Grid Trusthas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial statements of India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) the quarter ended December 31, 2018.2. Distribution for and on behalf of IndiGrid for Q3 of FY 2018-19, subject to approval of Board ofDirectors
Derivatives

Derivatives

Commodities
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Natural Gas 218.40 209.40 9.00 4.30%
Guar Gum 9004.00 8715.00 289.00 3.32%
Guar Seed 4325.00 4213.00 112.00 2.66%
Cardamom 1525.00 1496.70 28.30 1.89%
Refined Soy Oil 810.35 798.55 11.80 1.48%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
PRAKASH IND. 1025.81 141.32 -
JUMBO BAG 32.13 0.77 -
SANGHI CORPO 0.00 0.05 -
J & K BANK 2002.71 103.75 -
RAMANEWS 139.30 9.75 -
ALSTONE 0.00 0.00 -
TATA SPONGE 260.83 26.81 95.25
SURAJ LTD 42.89 0.42 0.91
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
14/01 Prabhudas Lilladher Reduce 1572 Avenue Super.
14/01 Motilal Oswal Buy 684 Infosys
11/01 HDFC Securities Buy 1889 TCS
Results Tracker

Available for 38 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2018 78,360.93 26,642.73 13,923.15
Dec 2017 64,011.66 22,758.56 13,649.84
% chg 22.42 17.07 2.00
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
16/01 5PAISA
16/01 AVI
16/01 DCBBANK
16/01 HIND.WIR LTD
16/01 HT MEDIA
IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
No record found.

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Axita Cotton 60 63.35 Jan 10,2019
Deccan Healthcar 100 128.00 Dec 31,2018
Shankar Lal Ram. 45 46.05 Dec 24,2018
Diksha Greens 30 75.85 Dec 05,2018
Shubhlaxmi Jewel 26 39.10 Dec 04,2018
Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I - Dir... 15.40 6.80 -8.92 9.48
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I (G) 15.13 6.52 -9.88 8.96
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV - Di... 15.12 5.61 -14.26 13.59
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV (G) 14.52 5.36 -15.08 12.20
