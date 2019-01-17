By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Rising input costs, soft LME prices to dent aluminium makers' profits
- Maximum wealth can be created by owning midcaps in long term: Motilal Oswal
- Despite demerger, Aditya Birla Capital fails to catch Street's interest
- Return on equity for Nifty firms slip to record low of 12.9% in January
- Sebi allows mutual funds to write call options under certain conditions
- Sebi seeks I-bankers to revive fundraising activity through capital markets
- Lok Sabha elections 2019: Brokerages begin to pencil coalition scenarios
- Oil dips to $52 as US production surge stokes fears of global glut
- Sebi issues draft norms for allowing futures in commodity indices
- After dull 2018, no silver lining in market cap for metals sector
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(2.96)
|36321.29
|
HIGH
36462.03
|
LOW
36278.61
|
PREVIOUS
36318.33
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(3.50)
|10890.30
|
HIGH
10928.15
|
LOW
10876.90
|
PREVIOUS
10886.80