MARKET WRAP: Indices end flat, Nifty settles at 10,890; PSU banks gain

WPI inflation soars to 14-mth high; rises to 4.43% in May from 3.18% in Apr
IIP growth may be at 17-mth low, but these industrial stks likely to shine

Markets, Stocks, BSE, NSE, Trade
Chart Reading: Indices to watch if RBI goes for a rate cut

illustration, bond marker, borrowers

Large borrowers will find it hard to tap bond market from April: Here's why

Torrent Pharma trades higher for six straight day; stock hits new high

Stock of the day Public sector banks gain; Punjab National Bank hits four-month high

Jet Airways slips 8% on reports Etihad offers to invest at Rs 150/share

Zee Entertainment extends gains after Q3 profit beats estimates

Indiabulls Integrated up 5% as arm gets preliminary nod from IRDAI

Sebi amends guidelines for real estate, infrastructure investment trusts

BSE gets Sebi nod for guar, gold mini futures on its derivatives segment

Edible oil imports jump 11% in December, may rise further on duty cut

Global Markets Asia shares subdued, May's Brexit options eyed after crushing vote defeat

U.S. oil prices edge down amid uncertain global economic outlook

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(2.96)

 36321.29
HIGH

36462.03

 LOW

36278.61

 PREVIOUS

36318.33
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(3.50)

 10890.30
HIGH

10928.15

 LOW

10876.90

 PREVIOUS

10886.80
PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Abhijit Trading 17-01-2019 Abhijit Trading Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Advance notice of board meeting of unaudited quarterly result will be held on 17-01-2019 for the quarter ended 31-12-2018.
Adit.Birla Money 17-01-2019 ADITYA BIRLA MONEY LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve inter-alia, the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2018.This is for your information and record.
AU Small Finance 17-01-2019 AU Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2018.Trading window for trading in Securities of the Bank shall remain closed for the Directors, Designated Employees and Other persons from 01st January, 2019 till 19th January, 2019.
Burnpur Cement 17-01-2019 BURNPUR CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 31st December, 2018 and in the aforesaid meeting, the Board shall also, inter-alia, consider certain amendment in the proposed reduction of capital of the company (as approved in the Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2018).The Board may also discuss any other matter with the permission of the Chair
Chowgule Steam 17-01-2019 CHOWGULE STEAMSHIPS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam,With reference to the above, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Chowgule Steamships Limited is scheduled to be held on 17th January 2019 inter alia to approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2018. A letter issued in this regard is enclosed.Warm RegardsSuhas JoshiCompany Secretary
Derivatives

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities
EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Crude Oil Mini 3701.00 3577.00 124.00 3.47%
Crude oil 3701.00 3577.00 124.00 3.47%
Crude Palm Oil 542.50 531.20 11.30 2.13%
Aluminium 130.95 128.60 2.35 1.83%
Alumini 130.95 128.60 2.35 1.83%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
AVI 0.08 0.00 -
DCBBANK 777.30 86.10 -
WHITEORG 43.13 3.59 -
PANKAJ POLY 0.48 0.04 -
MINDTREE LTD 1787.20 191.30 -
PHIL.CARBON 945.89 108.58 -
HT MEDIA 357.82 23.99 -
ZEE ENTER 2166.77 562.76 15.69
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
15/01 Motilal Oswal Neutral 2541 Bajaj Fin.
14/01 Prabhudas Lilladher Reduce 1572 Avenue Super.
14/01 Motilal Oswal Buy 684 Infosys
Results Tracker

Available for 66 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2018 92,263.59 29,932.90 15,589.85
Dec 2017 73,951.96 25,428.20 14,886.08
% chg 24.76 17.72 4.73
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
18/01 3I INFOTECH
18/01 ASHIRWAD STL
18/01 ATUL LTD.
18/01 CEINSYSTECH
18/01 DATIWARE
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
No record found.

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Axita Cotton 60 60.25 Jan 10,2019
Deccan Healthcar 100 126.85 Dec 31,2018
Shubhlaxmi Jewel 26 38.50 Dec 04,2018
Sh. Krish. Infr. 13 5.45 Dec 03,2018
Ultra Wiring 35 15.35 Oct 26,2018
Top Performing Schemes

Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
AXIS Multicap Fund - Direct (G) 10.98 5.37 7.33 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 28.79 5.50 6.43 15.72
AXIS Multicap Fund (G) 10.76 4.87 5.49 -
AXIS Equity Advantage Fund - Series 2 - Di... 10.88 1.87 5.22 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund (G) 26.84 5.17 4.97 14.33
Scheme Search

