Company Date Agenda

Abhijit Trading 17-01-2019 Abhijit Trading Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Advance notice of board meeting of unaudited quarterly result will be held on 17-01-2019 for the quarter ended 31-12-2018.

Adit.Birla Money 17-01-2019 ADITYA BIRLA MONEY LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve inter-alia, the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2018.This is for your information and record.

AU Small Finance 17-01-2019 AU Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2018.Trading window for trading in Securities of the Bank shall remain closed for the Directors, Designated Employees and Other persons from 01st January, 2019 till 19th January, 2019.

Burnpur Cement 17-01-2019 BURNPUR CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 31st December, 2018 and in the aforesaid meeting, the Board shall also, inter-alia, consider certain amendment in the proposed reduction of capital of the company (as approved in the Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2018).The Board may also discuss any other matter with the permission of the Chair