Markets

MARKET WRAP: Sensex up 192 pts, Nifty ends at 10,962 led by RIL, Sun Pharma

Chart Check: What's next for L&T and Sun Pharma as per technical charts

Over two-thirds of BSE 500 stocks slip below 200-day moving average

Mahesh Patil, co-chief investment officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

Market uncertainties will likely come to an end by mid-2019: Mahesh Patil

Buzzing Stock Reliance Industries gains 9% in two days post December quarter results

United Breweries hits record high on hopes of strong Q3 results

Stock of the day L&T recovers after dropping 3% in intra-day trade

Union Bank declines 5% post Q3 results announcement

Here's why Wipro slipped 3% despite posting 30% YoY growth in Q3 profit

Sun Pharma gains 4% after crashing 14% in past two days

HDFC Bank nears record high on Q3 earnings; analysts bullish on the stock

ITI surges 10% on purchase order of Rs 1,011 crores from GFGNL

Primer All you need to know about credit risk

Global Markets: Asia stocks calm as China slows, awaits Brexit news

BSE Sensex

(192.35)

 36578.96
Nifty 50

(54.90)

 10961.85
Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Agro Tech Foods. 22-01-2019 AGRO TECH FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation regarding Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2018
Alembic Pharma 22-01-2019 ALEMBIC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months period ended 31st December, 2018. The trading window shall remain closed from 19th January, 2019 to 24th January, 2019 for the above referred purpose.
Asian Paints 22-01-2019 ASIAN PAINTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2018; and 2. Unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2018. Please find enclosed an intimation in this regard.
Aurionpro Sol. 22-01-2019 AURIONPRO SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approveNotice is hereby given, pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 22nd January, 2019, to consider and approve, inter alia, the unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2018.In view of the above, note that the Trading Window in terms of Insider Trading Regulations shall remain closed, till 48 hours after communication of declaration of unaudited financial results to the Stock Exchanges.
Auto.Prod.India 22-01-2019 AUTOMOBILE PRODUCTS OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider the proposal the shifting of Registered Office
Crude oil 3827.00 3715.00 112.00 3.01%
Crude Oil Mini 3827.00 3715.00 112.00 3.01%
Guar Gum 9285.00 9083.00 202.00 2.22%
Lead Mini 142.90 140.20 2.70 1.93%
Lead 142.90 140.20 2.70 1.93%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
LNT FH 48.87 -4.24 -
SAKUMA EXPO 553.19 11.43 -
IRBINVIT 154.67 121.15 -
AUTOMOTIVE S 103.71 -5.69 -
ATISHAY 5.54 1.24 -
SASKEN 101.12 20.56 -
GALLISPAT 343.01 31.81 -
PONDY OXIDES 255.18 11.23 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
21/01 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 620 SBI Life Insuran
21/01 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 2130 HDFC Bank
21/01 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 164 Rallis India
Results Tracker

Available for 134 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2018 356,986.10 107,326.86 42,747.21
Dec 2017 266,659.56 88,747.59 37,523.79
% chg 33.87 20.93 13.92
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
23/01 ATLANTA
23/01 BANK MAHA
23/01 BASF INDIA
23/01 BH INFRATEL
23/01 CANFIN HOMES
IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Axita Cotton 60 60.20 Jan 10,2019
Deccan Healthcar 100 127.10 Dec 31,2018
DRS Dilip Road 75 75.05 Dec 10,2018
Diksha Greens 30 81.80 Dec 05,2018
Shubhlaxmi Jewel 26 43.30 Dec 04,2018
Top Performing Schemes

Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I - Dir... 15.45 4.61 -7.65 12.58
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I (G) 15.17 4.33 -8.63 12.03
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV - Di... 15.10 3.65 -13.66 16.01
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV (G) 14.50 3.40 -14.49 14.59
