24-01-2019

ANSHUNI COMMERCIALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29(1)(a) read with Regulation 33 of Securities And Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that a meeting of the board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 11:30 A.M at the Registered Office of the Company to consider, approve and take on record: 1. The Standalone Un-audited financial results for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2018 amongst other matters; 2. The Closing of trading window from Friday, 19th January, 2019 to Saturday, 26th January, 2019 on account of the forthcoming meeting; 3. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige.With reference to the Code of Conduct Policy, the Company hereby declares that the trading window for dealing in securities of the Anshuni Commercials Limited (the Company) will remain closed from Friday, 19th January, 2019 to Saturday, 26th January, 2019 on account of the forthcoming Board Meeting of the Company schedule to be held on Thursday, January 24, 2019 to consider the Un-audited Financial Statement for the financial year ended December 31, 2018.As per the aforesaid Code, none of the Director/ Officer/ Designated Employees as defined in the Code is allowed to deal in any of the securities of the Company, directly or indirectly during the prohibited period.Further, your immediate relatives also cannot deal in the securities of the Company.Note: Immediate relatives means a spouse of a person, and includes parents, sibling, and child of such person or of the spouse, any of whom is either department financially on such person or consults such person in taking decisions relating to trading in securities.You may contact the undersigned if you need any information/clarification in this regard.