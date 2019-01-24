JUST IN
MARKET WRAP: Sensex falls 336 points as ITC slips 5% following Q3 results

Web Exclusive

Q3 auto preview: Another dull quarter likely; Maruti among top picks

6 MF schemes under ratings watch as IL&FS crisis continues to hit industry

Nimesh Shah

This year will be all about stock-picking: ICICI Pru MF's Nimesh Shah

Wipro hits highest level since March 2000; jumps 12% in seven days

Q3 Results ITC Q3 net profit rises 4% YoY to Rs 3,209 crore; stock dips 4.75%

InterGlobe Aviation Q3 net profit plunges 75% YoY to Rs 191 crore

Web Exclusive

Chart Check: How to trade Tata Steel, SAIL and Jindal Steel

ICICI Prudential slumps 9% after weak Q3 results

Kilitch Drugs hits new high; stock zooms 51% in January

Despite price hikes, TVS Motor expects growth to revive in March quarter

Shanghai Gold Exchange plans India entry, looks to open centre at GIFT City

Oil prices extend falls as economic slowdown worries weigh on markets

Global Markets: Asian shares dip, worries over growth and trade sour mood

Indices

BSE Sensex
BSE Sensex

(-336.17)

 36108.47
HIGH

36521.47

 LOW

36037.90

 PREVIOUS

36444.64
Nifty 50
Nifty 50

(-91.25)

 10831.50
HIGH

10944.80

 LOW

10811.95

 PREVIOUS

10922.75
Heat Map

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
AMJ Land 24-01-2019 AMJ Land Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened to be held on Thursday, the 24th January, 2019 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2018. Further to inform you that as per the Company's Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for all Directors/Officers/Designated Employees of the Company from 14th January, 2019 to 26th January, 2019 (both days inclusive).
Anshuni Commerc. 24-01-2019 ANSHUNI COMMERCIALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29(1)(a) read with Regulation 33 of Securities And Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that a meeting of the board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 11:30 A.M at the Registered Office of the Company to consider, approve and take on record: 1. The Standalone Un-audited financial results for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2018 amongst other matters; 2. The Closing of trading window from Friday, 19th January, 2019 to Saturday, 26th January, 2019 on account of the forthcoming meeting; 3. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige.With reference to the Code of Conduct Policy, the Company hereby declares that the trading window for dealing in securities of the Anshuni Commercials Limited (the Company) will remain closed from Friday, 19th January, 2019 to Saturday, 26th January, 2019 on account of the forthcoming Board Meeting of the Company schedule to be held on Thursday, January 24, 2019 to consider the Un-audited Financial Statement for the financial year ended December 31, 2018.As per the aforesaid Code, none of the Director/ Officer/ Designated Employees as defined in the Code is allowed to deal in any of the securities of the Company, directly or indirectly during the prohibited period.Further, your immediate relatives also cannot deal in the securities of the Company.Note: Immediate relatives means a spouse of a person, and includes parents, sibling, and child of such person or of the spouse, any of whom is either department financially on such person or consults such person in taking decisions relating to trading in securities.You may contact the undersigned if you need any information/clarification in this regard.
Bharat Bijlee 24-01-2019 BHARAT BIJLEE LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2018.
Biocon 24-01-2019 BIOCON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to intimate that the date of next Board Meeting of Biocon Limited is scheduled on Thursday, January 24, 2019.
Century Enka 24-01-2019 CENTURY ENKA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 24th January, 2019 to approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and the year to-date ended 31st December, 2018.
Derivatives

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities
EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Guar Seed 4400.00 4325.00 75.00 1.73%
Guar Gum 9214.00 9085.00 129.00 1.42%
CASTORSEED (DEESA) 5193.00 5158.00 35.00 0.68%
SilverMic Ahmedabad 38998.00 38782.00 216.00 0.56%
Silver 38998.00 38782.00 216.00 0.56%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
RADICOKHAIT 552.93 52.10 -
MAFATLAFIN 0.22 0.12 -
PREMIER EXPL 69.36 5.69 -
DCAL 121.36 -3.11 -
RAYMOND 880.17 26.57 -
EVEREST INDS 307.28 11.45 -
BANK MAHA 2645.67 -3764.26 -
CREATIVE 7.78 1.00 -
Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
23/01 Reliance Securities Buy 417 Sun Pharma.Inds.
23/01 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 385 HDFC Stand. Life
21/01 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 620 SBI Life Insuran
Results Tracker

Available for 206 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2018 440,028.33 123,766.72 46,795.40
Dec 2017 345,090.99 106,609.15 44,357.42
% chg 27.51 16.09 5.50
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
25/01 AISHWARYA TE
25/01 ALU FLUORIDE
25/01 ASFLORA
25/01 ASHIRWAD CAP
25/01 ASIACAP
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd 62-66 23/01/2019 25/01/2019
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
K P I Global Inf 80 77.50 Jan 22,2019
Axita Cotton 60 60.40 Jan 10,2019
Deccan Healthcar 100 136.55 Dec 31,2018
DRS Dilip Road 75 75.05 Dec 10,2018
Diksha Greens 30 80.50 Dec 05,2018
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
AXIS Multicap Fund - Direct (G) 11.00 8.27 7.32 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 28.91 9.09 6.48 16.28
AXIS Multicap Fund (G) 10.78 7.80 5.48 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund (G) 26.93 8.68 4.99 14.84
AXIS Equity Advantage Fund - Series 2 - Di... 10.86 3.53 4.62 -
NEWS

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

Scheme Search

SELECT FUND HOUSE
SELECT SCHEME