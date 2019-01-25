By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- FPI outflows likely as MSCI plans to exclude DRs in calculating FOL
- Lower input costs could help margin growth of Pidilite Industries
- Private lenders may have to cede profitability to strengthen deposit base
- India beats pricing blues to record its best growth in shrimp exports
- Do not exit debt funds hit by IL&FS events as resolution may happen soon
- Valuing Reliance's different businesses
- Pricing and margin worry may downgrade UltraTech Cement; stock falls 1.5%
- Linde India's delisting bid falls through, fails to match Sebi norms
- Chalet Hotels IPO opens next week, issue size lowered due to volatility
- Polymer producers raise prices; plastics industry to feel the pinch
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(86.63)
|36195.10
|
HIGH
36258.28
|
LOW
35996.68
|
PREVIOUS
36108.47
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(18.30)
|10849.80
|
HIGH
10866.60
|
LOW
10798.65
|
PREVIOUS
10831.50