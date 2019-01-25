JUST IN
You are here » Home » Markets

Market News

Markets, Stocks, BSE, NSE, SENSEX

MARKET WRAP: Sensex gains 87 pts, Nifty ends at 10,850; YES Bank jumps 14%

illustration by binay sinha
Web Exclusive

Analysts rule out pre-budget rally; sops for rural sector likely

Uncertainty looms over Chinese realtors' India plans
Web Exclusive

How to trade Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties and Brigade Enterprises

Investment
Web Exclusive

Understand the difference between risk and uncertainty while investing

YES Bank jumps 14% on appointment of Ravneet Gill as new MD & CEO

Web Exclusive

Chart Check 30 stocks are trading with negative crossovers on RSI since last 10 days

Stock of the day Mahindra & Mahindra hits 52-week low; cracks 15% so far in January

Buzzing stock Ujjivan Financial Services gains 7% on good December quarter results

KPIT Technologies turns volatile after going ex-date for demerger

Graphite electrode makers under pressure; Graphite India, HEG fall upto 9%

Web Exclusive

Commodity outlook: Short-term indicators turn bullish for edible oils

ITC non-cigarette businesses may continue to rise by 14-15%, say analysts

Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing fresh notices to 300 NSEL brokers

Global Markets Asian shares edge up; ECB decision awaited

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(86.63)

 36195.10
HIGH

36258.28

 LOW

35996.68

 PREVIOUS

36108.47
> More on BSE Sensex
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(18.30)

 10849.80
HIGH

10866.60

 LOW

10798.65

 PREVIOUS

10831.50
> More on Nifty 50

Heat Map

    Loading...


NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Aishwarya Tech. 25-01-2019 AISHWARYA TELECOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Sub: Intimation of Board meeting to be held on 25.01.2019Ref: Scrip Code 532975With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom Limited will be held on Friday, 25.01.2019 at 5.00 pm at the registered office of the company at1-3-1026 &1027, Singadikunta, Kavadiguda, Hyderabad-500080,Telangana, to consider the following:1. Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.20182. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.This is for the information and records of the Exchange, please.
Alufluoride 25-01-2019 ALUFLUORIDE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31 December,2018.
Ashirwad Cap. 25-01-2019 ASHIRWAD CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve i) To consider and adopt the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on December 31, 2018.
Asia Capital 25-01-2019 Asia Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that 08/2018-19 meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 25th January 2019 at 12:00 noon at 203 Aziz Avenue, CTS-1381, Near Railway Crossing, Vallabhbhai Patel Road, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai-400 056, inter-alia, to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ending 31st December 2018.It is also intimated that the trading window shall be closed as per the following details:Closure of Trading Window from 17-01-2019Closure of Trading Window till 27-01-2019Purpose of closure of trading window Declaration of un-audited financial results for the quarter ending 31st December 2018
Asian Flora 25-01-2019 ASIAN FLORA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the third quarter ended 31st December, 2018
» More on Boards

Derivatives

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities
EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Black Pepper 37500.00 36800.00 700.00 1.90%
Menthaoil 1664.10 1640.30 23.80 1.45%
Tin 1500.75 1479.50 21.25 1.44%
Cardamom 1591.70 1575.00 16.70 1.06%
Lead Mini 144.45 143.20 1.25 0.87%
> More on Top Gainers

COMMODITIES NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
ZEEMEDIA 170.72 17.91 -
SUPREM IND 1410.41 80.98 36.67
GREENPOWER 33.53 -65.74 0.00
ZLEENCON 0.01 0.00 -
MOLD-TEK TEC 22.53 3.31 3.26
CENTURY ENKA 471.86 20.36 -
JYOTHY LAB 434.33 48.41 -
COLGATE PALM 1099.35 192.10 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
> More on Results Calender

RESULT NEWS

» More

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
23/01 Reliance Securities Buy 417 Sun Pharma.Inds.
23/01 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 385 HDFC Stand. Life
21/01 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 620 SBI Life Insuran
> More on Research Reports

Results Tracker

Available for 260 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2018 483,278.50 139,590.64 50,231.11
Dec 2017 380,419.06 119,340.94 47,951.31
% chg 27.04 16.97 4.75
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
27/01 BHANSALI ENG
27/01 KERNEX MICRO
28/01 ARUNAHTEL
28/01 AVANTEL LTD
28/01 BALAJI AMINE
> More on Upcoming Results

IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd 62-66 23/01/2019 25/01/2019
Surani Steel Tubes Ltd 51-52 25/01/2019 29/01/2019
> More on Open IPOs

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
K P I Global Inf 80 77.80 Jan 22,2019
Deccan Healthcar 100 138.45 Dec 31,2018
Diksha Greens 30 81.25 Dec 05,2018
Shubhlaxmi Jewel 26 40.80 Dec 04,2018
Sh. Krish. Infr. 13 4.96 Dec 03,2018
[*] IPO Price unadjusted > More Listed IPOs

IPO NEWS

» More

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
AXIS Multicap Fund - Direct (G) 10.96 9.16 6.51 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 28.79 9.93 5.57 16.11
AXIS Multicap Fund (G) 10.74 8.70 4.68 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund (G) 26.82 9.51 4.07 14.69
AXIS Equity Advantage Fund - Series 2 - Di... 10.83 4.13 3.93 -
> More on Schemes

NEWS

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Scheme Search

SELECT FUND HOUSE
SELECT SCHEME