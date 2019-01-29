By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- High feed prices to affect profit margins of poultry farms in India
- Videocon loan case: Uncertainty to keep ICICI Bank's stocks under stress
- Make long-term bets on real estate, pick firms with strong brands, low debt
- Zee Entertainment, Dish TV shares bounce back day after deal with lenders
- Markets drop as investors dump firms with high debt levels, share pledging
- Now, investors can safely check into K Raheja Corp's Chalet Hotels
- Input cost pressure hits UltraTech Cement's operating performance
- Sectoral issues a concern for M&MFin; profitability down by 54 bps in Q3
- Volatile Zee shares cast a shadow on MFs' loan-against-shares play
- Oversubscription provision overshadows base issuance in recent debt offers
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-368.84)
|35656.70
|
HIGH
36124.26
|
LOW
35565.15
|
PREVIOUS
36025.54
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-119.00)
|10661.55
|
HIGH
10804.45
|
LOW
10630.95
|
PREVIOUS
10780.55