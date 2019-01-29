JUST IN
MARKET WRAP: Sensex declines 369 pts, Nifty ends at 10,662 as banks plunge

Interim Budget
Web Exclusive

Interim Budget 2019: What's in store for investors, taxpayers, economy?

Vikram Limaye

Sebi shift to physical settlement may lead to impact costs widening: Limaye

Ashmore Group's Jan Dehn

Interview of the day Cutting India exposure due to poll-related noise: Ashmore Group's Jan Dehn

Larsen & Toubro gains 4% as Q3 results beat Street estimates

HEG nears 52-week low; stock tanks 18%; down 31% in three sessions

Web Exclusive

ICICI Bank, PNB, SBI, Axis Bank: Key support, resistance and target levels

Buzzing Stock Zee Ent jumps 14% after Friday's crash, brokerages remain upbeat

M&M, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti, Adani Ports and JSW Steel hit 52-week low

Stock alert Dish TV India hits 10-year low; stock tanks 43% in two sessions

ICICI Bank down for eighth straight day; stock falls 5%

India Inc's profit share in the country's GDP at 15-year low in 2018

Global oil prices skid on high US crude production, economic slowdown

Global Markets: Stocks rise after U.S. government reopens for now

Indices

BSE Sensex

(-368.84)

 35656.70
HIGH

36124.26

 LOW

35565.15

 PREVIOUS

36025.54
Nifty 50

(-119.00)

 10661.55
HIGH

10804.45

 LOW

10630.95

 PREVIOUS

10780.55
Heat Map

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Akshar Spintex 29-01-2019 Akshar Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We would like to inform you that Ms. Chandni Chhabariya, an associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretary of India holding Membership No. A48577 will be appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company in terms of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed there under and pursuant to Regulation 6 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 in the next Board Meeting Scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 29, 2019 at the registered office of the Company for the Acceptance of Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. Further to inform that Ms. Chandni Chhabariya also designated as Key Managerial Personnel under Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013. Yours faithfully, For, Akshar Spintex Limited ASHOK BHALALA MANAGING DIRECTOR DIN: 02003197
Apar Inds. 29-01-2019 APAR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company, on Standalone as well as on Consolidated basis, for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2018 of the current financial year 2018-19.
Apcotex Industri 29-01-2019 APCOTEX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the financial results of the company for the quarter ended 31st December 2018
Ashish Polyplast 29-01-2019 ASHISH POLYPLAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve BOARD MEETING IS SCHEDULE ON 29/01/2019 TO CONSIDER AND TAKE ON RECORD THE UNAUDITED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 3RD QUARTER ENDED ON 31/12/2018.
Auro Labs. 29-01-2019 AURO LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.
Derivatives

Derivatives

Commodities
Copper Mini 427.80 415.60 12.20 2.94%
Copper 427.80 415.60 12.20 2.94%
Menthaoil 1697.10 1653.70 43.40 2.62%
Zinc Mini 192.00 187.40 4.60 2.45%
Zinc 192.00 187.40 4.60 2.45%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
PRAJ IND.LTD 278.14 21.77 -
SUMERU IND 0.00 0.00 -
PEL 890.35 -67.47 -
RBLBANK 1638.93 225.19 -
CHEMO PHARMA 0.00 0.01 -
BHAGIRA.CHEM 84.34 4.13 -
TTK PRESTIGE 552.03 56.84 -
CEAT LIMITED 1673.41 58.03 -
Results Calendar

RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
23/01 Reliance Securities Buy 417 Sun Pharma.Inds.
23/01 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 385 HDFC Stand. Life
21/01 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 620 SBI Life Insuran
Results Tracker

Available for 380 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2018 615,283.85 180,692.07 54,018.59
Dec 2017 498,300.53 158,442.46 53,464.21
% chg 23.48 14.04 1.04
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
30/01 AAVAS
30/01 AHMED.STEEL
30/01 AJANTA PHARM
30/01 ALEMBIC LTD.
30/01 ALKYL AMINES
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Surani Steel Tubes Ltd 51-52 25/01/2019 29/01/2019
Ritco Logistics Ltd 71-73 28/01/2019 30/01/2019
Chalet Hotels Ltd 275-280 29/01/2019 31/01/2019
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
K P I Global Inf 80 71.40 Jan 22,2019
Axita Cotton 60 61.00 Jan 10,2019
Deccan Healthcar 100 127.60 Dec 31,2018
Shankar Lal Ram. 45 43.05 Dec 24,2018
Diksha Greens 30 77.20 Dec 05,2018
Top Performing Schemes

Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I - Dir... 15.21 6.28 -8.45 11.32
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I (G) 14.94 6.01 -9.41 10.77
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV - Di... 14.90 2.61 -14.44 14.75
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV (G) 14.31 2.36 -15.26 13.36
