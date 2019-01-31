By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Introduction of Weekly settlement for Nifty contracts a boost for punters
- Jubilant FoodWorks regains its flavour, net profit surges 46% to Rs 96 cr
- Higher promotion costs may keep Bajaj Auto margins under pressure
- Gold prices rise to Rs 33,000; demand takes a hit as traders move to silver
- NMDC may not gain from higher global iron ore prices, say analysts
- China A-shares look set to eat into India's FPI flows this year
- Chalet Hotels IPO subscribed 28 pc on second day of bidding
- Market Wrap, Jan 30: Indices end flat, nifty at 10,651; Axis Bank surges 6%
- ICICI Bank gains 6% ahead of December quarter results
- Gold demand falls as traders move to silver, imports seen subdued
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-1.25)
|35591.25
|
HIGH
35850.41
|
LOW
35490.97
|
PREVIOUS
35592.50
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-0.40)
|10651.80
|
HIGH
10710.20
|
LOW
10612.85
|
PREVIOUS
10652.20