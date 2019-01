Company Date Agenda

AAYUSH FOOD&HERB 01-02-2019 Aayush Food And Herbs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2018 and other business, if any, with permission of the Board.

Agio Paper 01-02-2019 AGIO PAPER & INDUSTRIES LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is Scheduled to be held on Friday February 01, 2019 to consider the following: 1) To Consider allotment of 10% Non-cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares on private placement basis. This is for your information and records.

Akzo Nobel 01-02-2019 Akzo Nobel India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2018

Amradeep Inds. 01-02-2019 AMRADEEP INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice of the Board MeetingNotice pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR), Regulation, 2015, be and is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, February 01, 2019, inter alia, to consider the Un-Audited financial results of the company for quarter ending December 31, 2018.Please take the above intimation in your records and kindly acknowledge receipts.