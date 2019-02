Company Date Agenda

Aananda Lakshmi 05-02-2019 Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 5th day of February 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2018. Further, as per Company''s Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed from tomorrow i.e., 24th January 2019 and will open after 48 hours of the announcement of the un-audited results.

ABans Enterprise 05-02-2019 Abans Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve among other items, the Un-Audited financial results for quarter ended December 31, 2018. Further, in terms of the Code of Conduct of Company adopted under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from January 29, 2019 to February 07, 2019 (both days inclusive). Kindly acknowledge and oblige.

ACC 05-02-2019 ACC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st December 2018 and dividend if any, to be recommended

Acrow India 05-02-2019 ACROW INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2018 along with the Limited Review Report