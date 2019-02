Company Date Agenda

20 Microns 07-02-2019 20 MICRONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve considering and approving Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2018.This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 7th February, 2019, inter-alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2018.In accordance with SEBI [Prohibition of Insider Trading] Regulations, 2015 read with Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by insiders, the 'Trading Window' for dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company shall remain closed from 31st January, 2019 to 9th February, 2019 [both days inclusive].

Aarcon Facilit. 07-02-2019 R.B.GUPTA FINANCIALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2018

AD Manum Finance 07-02-2019 AD-MANUM FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors of Ad-Manum Finance Limited is scheduled on 07/02/2019, inter alia, to consider and approve Quarterly Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st Day of December, 2018.

Adani Enterp. 07-02-2019 ADANI ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Closure of Trading Window under Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading.