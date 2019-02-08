JUST IN
You are here » Home » Markets

Market News

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das | Photo-Dalip Kumar
Web Exclusive

RBI turns dovish, cuts repo rate to 6.25%: Key takeaways from policy meet

SMEs, banks, foreign exchange, markets, forex, small and medium price industries,

MARKET WRAP: Indices end flat even as RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25%

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the press conference in Mumbai | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps; Viral Acharya votes to keep rates unchanged

File photo of World Bank

Why a nominee from rest of the world must head World Bank and end US' reign

Auto stocks firm as RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps; banking stocks trade flat

ADAG stocks continue to fall; RInfra, RCom tank over 50% in four days

Manappuram. Muthoot Finance rally up to 9% post Q3 result, RBI policy

Chalet Hotels settles lower against listing price on market debut

Web Exclusive

Madan Sabnavis RBI's new market-friendly policy indicates there could be more cuts ahead

Sun Pharma surges 5% as US arm Taro posts healthy December quarter results

Investors should split large-cap allocation between active, passive funds

Why Franklin Templeton isn't worried about polls affecting India's growth

Cabinet okays single regulator for international financial services centres

Global Markets: Asian shares doze in data lull, New Zealand dollars takes a dive

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(-4.14)

 36971.09
HIGH

37172.18

 LOW

36898.80

 PREVIOUS

36975.23
> More on BSE Sensex
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(6.95)

 11069.40
HIGH

11118.10

 LOW

11043.60

 PREVIOUS

11062.45
> More on Nifty 50

Heat Map

    Loading...


NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
A R C Finance 08-02-2019 ARC Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Security Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 ('Listing Regulation ' ), We would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Director of ARC Finance Limited scheduled to be held on 8th February, 2019, Friday at 2.30 P.M at Registered Office of the Company.
Aagam Capital 08-02-2019 AAGAM CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2018
Abbott India 08-02-2019 ABBOTT INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the text of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2018.Further, please note that in terms of Abbott India Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders, the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed from Friday, February 1, 2019 to Sunday, February 10, 2019 (both days inclusive)Please find enclosed the copies of Public Notice published as per Regulation 47 (3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, in Business Standard (All Editions) and Loksatta on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, in connection with the Meeting of the Board of Directors to be held on Friday, February 8, 2019.
ACI Infocom 08-02-2019 ACI INFOCOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for third Quarterly ended on 31.12.18
AIA Engg. 08-02-2019 AIA ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Nine months ended 31st December, 2018.
» More on Boards

Derivatives

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Sugar Medium Kolhapur 3119.00 3082.00 37.00 1.20%
Tin 1507.00 1495.00 12.00 0.80%
Chana 4350.00 4325.00 25.00 0.58%
Copper Mini 447.60 445.55 2.05 0.46%
Copper 447.60 445.55 2.05 0.46%
> More on Top Gainers

COMMODITIES NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
KHADIM 176.47 3.97 -
SHILPA MEDIC 157.17 15.67 -
DITCO 0.03 0.02 -
SHIPP.CORPN 1074.87 180.54 -
HIND.CONSTN. 1101.81 9.91 -
SHRI DINESH 17.89 0.34 -
WELSPUN INV 0.96 -0.02 -
KANANI IND 17.43 0.06 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
> More on Results Calender

RESULT NEWS

» More

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
06/02 Reliance Securities Buy 692 J K Cements
06/02 Reliance Securities Buy 203 Apollo Tyres
05/02 Motilal Oswal Buy 6968 Maruti Suzuki
> More on Research Reports

Results Tracker

Available for 1321 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2018 1,632,022.00 428,793.08 95,105.51
Dec 2017 1,370,054.80 395,578.59 106,347.73
% chg 19.12 8.40 -10.57
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
09/02 3PLAND
09/02 ADARSH PLANT
09/02 ADVENZYMES
09/02 ALPA LAB
09/02 ALPHAGEO (I)
> More on Upcoming Results

IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
No record found.

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Ritco Logistics 73 73.55 Feb 07,2019
Chalet Hotels 280 290.40 Feb 07,2019
Surani Steel 52 54.20 Feb 06,2019
Xelpmoc Design 66 67.95 Feb 04,2019
K P I Global Inf 80 73.40 Jan 22,2019
[*] IPO Price unadjusted > More Listed IPOs

IPO NEWS

» More

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
AXIS Multicap Fund - Direct (G) 11.26 7.44 13.97 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 29.52 7.97 13.71 16.88
AXIS Bluechip Fund (G) 27.49 7.59 12.11 15.44
AXIS Multicap Fund (G) 11.03 6.98 12.09 -
AXIS Midcap Fund - Direct (G) 37.13 2.71 9.79 15.48
> More on Schemes

NEWS

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Scheme Search

SELECT FUND HOUSE
SELECT SCHEME