- Monetary policy review: RBI relaxes norms for FPI investment
- Monetary policy: Sovereign bonds gain as RBI surprises with rate cut
- RBI monetary policy: Gains likely for auto firms, NBFCs from repo rate cut
- NSE puts 21 firms under short-term additional surveillance measure
- Analysts positive on Cadila Healthcare riding on a strong US momentum
- Siemens India impresses with growth; street positive on stock despite drop
- Markets not buoyed by RBI's monetary policy stance; Sensex ends flat
- Anil Ambani group shares slide further; FIIs stare at Rs 2,000 cr of losses
- Cotton imports to surge by 80% as output hits 9-year low: Report
- Dairy, palm and sugar prices drive global food price index in January
Market News
Madan Sabnavis RBI's new market-friendly policy indicates there could be more cuts ahead
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-4.14)
|36971.09
|
HIGH
37172.18
|
LOW
36898.80
|
PREVIOUS
36975.23
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(6.95)
|11069.40
|
HIGH
11118.10
|
LOW
11043.60
|
PREVIOUS
11062.45