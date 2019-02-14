Company Date Agenda

14-02-2019 Quarterly Results

14-02-2019 Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on February 14, 2019, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on December 31, 2018.Further, in accordance with Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed by the Company pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company for all Directors/Officers/Designated Employees of the Company, shall remain closed for the purpose of declaration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on December 31, 2018 from February 06, 2019 to February 16, 2019 (both days inclusive).

7Seas Enter. 14-02-2019 7Seas Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2018. 2. Limited review Report for the quarter ended 31.12.2018. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.

Aanchal Ispat 14-02-2019 Aanchal Ispat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Aanchal Ispat Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th day of February, 2019 at 4.00 P.M at Paridhan Park, 19, Canal South Road, SDF - V, Room No 503, Kolkata- 700015, West Bengal, inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2018.