- Valuation of Indian equities still remain expensive, says Credit Suisse
- Weak demand outlook a concern for Motherson, investors await demand uptick
- Bata India: Investor confidence rises after better-than-expected Q3 numbers
- Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions slump 30% after Q3 net loss
- Coal India's bank interest income likely to fall after another buyback
- Investors give a thumbs up to the offer for sale of Axis Bank
- Coal India beats Street in Q3 with higher realisation and robust demand
- With debt exposure at Rs 56,000 cr, MFs' infra bets come under IL&FS cloud
- Biz booms this Valentine's day, sellers import flowers for the first time
- Market Wrap: Sensex slips 120 pts, Nifty ends at 10,794; PSBs, autos drag
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-119.51)
|36034.11
|
HIGH
36375.80
|
LOW
35962.68
|
PREVIOUS
36153.62
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-37.75)
|10793.65
|
HIGH
10891.65
|
LOW
10772.10
|
PREVIOUS
10831.40