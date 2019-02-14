JUST IN
The brokerage said that domestic flows may not be enough to protect India from any global sell-off, especially in large-caps. It added that analysts' estimates of a sharp earnings bounce-back doesn't give a true picture of growth concerns
Sensex rises 46% in 16th Lok Sabha's tenure; analysts see volatility ahead

MARKET WRAP: Sensex slips 120 pts, Nifty ends at 10,794; PSBs, autos drag

A $23 bn manager is betting on India's struggling real estate sector

Markets may correct in the short term. But in a bull market the correction is always sharp, swift and short-lived: Rakesh Jhunjunwala

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's fortunes bounce back, portfolio up 15% in Dec quarter

Ashok Leyland, Edelweiss Financial, Mahindra & Mahindra hit 52-week lows

CG Power tanks 15% as net loss widens in December quarter

Dilip Buildcon extends gain; stock surges 29% in one week post Q3 results

Neuland Labs zooms 20% on robust December quarter results

Aavas Financiers hits highest level since listing; up 50% from October low

Natco Pharma hits 52-week low on disappointing December earnings

Bata India hits new high on strong December quarter results

Leg up for Bata: Stock hits 52-week high; analysts expect it to do better

Brokerages cut Motherson's FY20 profit estimates on weak demand outlook

Asian stocks lifted by U.S.-China trade talk hopes

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(-119.51)

 36034.11
HIGH

36375.80

 LOW

35962.68

 PREVIOUS

36153.62
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(-37.75)

 10793.65
HIGH

10891.65

 LOW

10772.10

 PREVIOUS

10831.40
Heat Map

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
14-02-2019 Quarterly Results
14-02-2019 Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on February 14, 2019, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on December 31, 2018.Further, in accordance with Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed by the Company pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company for all Directors/Officers/Designated Employees of the Company, shall remain closed for the purpose of declaration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on December 31, 2018 from February 06, 2019 to February 16, 2019 (both days inclusive).
7Seas Enter. 14-02-2019 7Seas Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2018. 2. Limited review Report for the quarter ended 31.12.2018. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.
Aanchal Ispat 14-02-2019 Aanchal Ispat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Aanchal Ispat Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th day of February, 2019 at 4.00 P.M at Paridhan Park, 19, Canal South Road, SDF - V, Room No 503, Kolkata- 700015, West Bengal, inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2018.
Aarey Drugs 14-02-2019 AAREY DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results along with limited review report of the Auditors for the quarter ended 31st December, 2018.
Derivatives

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Cardamom 1554.80 1523.60 31.20 2.05%
Black Pepper 37060.00 36380.00 680.00 1.87%
Natural Gas 190.70 188.00 2.70 1.44%
Sugar M Delhi 3393.00 3346.00 47.00 1.40%
CASTORSEED (DEESA) 5154.00 5093.00 61.00 1.20%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
PATSPIN INDI 147.99 -0.34 -
TMRVL 69.76 0.58 -
SRI LAK.SAR. 27.69 -2.46 -
BIGBLOC 27.11 0.48 -
GUJ.FLOURO 673.66 112.48 -
PUNIT COMMER 0.33 0.32 -
NCC BLUE WAT 0.00 0.20 -
DYNAMIC PORT 0.18 0.03 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
08/02 Reliance Securities Buy 323 Cadila Health.
08/02 Reliance Securities Buy 501 Majesco
06/02 Reliance Securities Buy 692 J K Cements
Results Tracker

Available for 2562 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2018 2,177,848.19 492,108.42 91,898.43
Dec 2017 1,849,583.74 479,647.35 128,176.43
% chg 17.75 2.60 -28.30
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
15/02 AVONMERC
15/02 GARG FURNACE
15/02 INTEG.TECH.
15/02 SIDDHA VEN
15/02 VCU DATA
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Anmol India Ltd 33 12/02/2019 14/02/2019
Jonjua Overseas Ltd 10 12/02/2019 15/02/2019
Kranti Industries Ltd 37 14/02/2019 20/02/2019
Mindpool Technologies Ltd 30 14/02/2019 20/02/2019
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Ritco Logistics 73 69.00 Feb 07,2019
Chalet Hotels 280 284.10 Feb 07,2019
Surani Steel 52 57.00 Feb 06,2019
Xelpmoc Design 66 82.45 Feb 04,2019
K P I Global Inf 80 70.85 Jan 22,2019
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
AXIS Multicap Fund - Direct (G) 11.13 6.30 11.30 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 29.16 6.77 10.66 18.89
AXIS Multicap Fund (G) 10.90 5.83 9.44 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund (G) 27.15 6.43 9.12 17.42
AXIS Equity Advantage Fund - Series 2 - Di... 10.85 1.78 6.27 -
NEWS

