Company Date Agenda

BOSTON LEA.&FIN. 19-02-2019 Boston Leasing And Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1) appointment of Mrs. Ami Namankumar Shah as Director of the Company. 2) Any other matter with permission of the chair.

IMEC Services 19-02-2019 Imec Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2018.

iStreet Network 19-02-2019 Istreet Network Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve General discussion of the business

Linde India 19-02-2019 Linde India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 19 February 2019, to inter alia, consider and approve the Audited Annual Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company (with its Joint Venture Company) for the year ended on 31 December 2018 and to recommend dividend, if any, in respect of the equity shares of the Company for the said financial year. This may please be treated as compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.