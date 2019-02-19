By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Rise in pledged shares by promoters puts Dalal Street on the edge
- Derivatives strategies: Good support for Nifty at around 10,600
- Infosys settles case with Sebi, pays Rs 34 lakh towards settlement
- 63Moons Technologies to sue P Chidambaram, two others in NSEL case
- Investors' concerns over PFC's acquisition of REC may finally end
- Voltas misses Street estimates on slack sales of cooling products
- Sensex falls eighth straight day, longest losing streak in 6 years
- Auditors raise concerns over McNally Bharat Engineering's fiscal health
- Frequent large cash deposits, withdrawals can lead to tax scrutiny
- Domestic aluminium firms differ on protective steps to curb rising imports
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-310.51)
|35498.44
|
HIGH
35912.44
|
LOW
35470.76
|
PREVIOUS
35808.95
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-83.45)
|10640.95
|
HIGH
10759.90
|
LOW
10628.40
|
PREVIOUS
10724.40