MARKET WRAP: Sensex falls 311 points as geopolitical concerns weigh

Ashish Gumashta

Markets seem to be factoring in ruling party's return: Ashish Gumashta

What oil at $50 a barrel means for the world economy, India

Oil prices hit 2019 highs amid supply cuts, trade talk hopes

Rupee

Rupee could weaken past 75 if Modi fails to win second term: Expert

Stock of the day Dilip Buildcon up for 10th straight session; stock surges 50% in two weeks

Stock alert ADAG shares gain on deal with lenders; RCom up 18%, RInfra rallies 15%

IPCA Labs hits 43-month high on robust Q3FY19 results; gains 13% in a week

Dr Reddy's Laboratories gains 5% as USFDA lifts warning on Duvvada plant

DHFL surges 10% on stake sale buzz; up 30% from Thursday's low of Rs 104

Avendus plans $1 bn India-focused ESG fund, eyes 70% from foreign investors

Dish TV hits one-month high; stock zooms 93% from January 28 low

Liquidity likely to remain constrained till March-end: Ficci survey

A year after $2-bn Nirav Modi fraud, PNB on road to annual profits in FY20

Asia bulls dare to hope on trade talks, stimulus

Indices

BSE Sensex

(-310.51)

 35498.44
HIGH

35912.44

 LOW

35470.76

 PREVIOUS

35808.95
Nifty 50

(-83.45)

 10640.95
HIGH

10759.90

 LOW

10628.40

 PREVIOUS

10724.40
Heat Map

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
BOSTON LEA.&FIN. 19-02-2019 Boston Leasing And Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1) appointment of Mrs. Ami Namankumar Shah as Director of the Company. 2) Any other matter with permission of the chair.
IMEC Services 19-02-2019 Imec Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2018.
iStreet Network 19-02-2019 Istreet Network Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve General discussion of the business
Linde India 19-02-2019 Linde India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 19 February 2019, to inter alia, consider and approve the Audited Annual Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company (with its Joint Venture Company) for the year ended on 31 December 2018 and to recommend dividend, if any, in respect of the equity shares of the Company for the said financial year. This may please be treated as compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Nitin Fire Prot. 19-02-2019 NITIN FIRE PROTECTION INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2018Quarterly Results (Revised) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 13/02/2019)
Derivatives

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Crude Oil Mini 3961.00 3860.00 101.00 2.62%
Crude oil 3961.00 3860.00 101.00 2.62%
Natural Gas 187.00 182.50 4.50 2.47%
Nickel 881.90 861.80 20.10 2.33%
Nickel Mini 881.90 861.80 20.10 2.33%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
GARG FURNACE 28.00 -1.20 -
VCU DATA 3.07 0.30 -
INTEG.TECH. 0.00 0.00 -
SIDDHA VEN 0.00 -0.04 0.00
AVONMERC 1.57 0.06 -
REMISIN 35.78 1.08 -
JAGATJIT IND 55.14 -14.59 -
LANDMARC LEI 0.03 -0.20 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
18/02 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 522 Voltas
18/02 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 80 Ashok Leyland
18/02 CD Equisearch Buy 386 L G Balakrishnan
Results Tracker

Available for 4045 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2018 2,345,078.49 522,283.82 96,257.69
Dec 2017 2,000,271.60 499,775.62 124,614.88
% chg 17.24 4.50 -22.76
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
20/02 JMT AUTO LTD
20/02 MAHINDCIE
20/02 MAYUR LEATHR
20/02 ROLLATAINER
20/02 VBL
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Kranti Industries Ltd 37 14/02/2019 20/02/2019
Mindpool Technologies Ltd 30 14/02/2019 20/02/2019
Gleam Fabmat Ltd 10 19/02/2019 22/02/2019
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Ritco Logistics 73 66.40 Feb 07,2019
Chalet Hotels 280 279.75 Feb 07,2019
Surani Steel 52 52.60 Feb 06,2019
Xelpmoc Design 66 81.80 Feb 04,2019
K P I Global Inf 80 72.25 Jan 22,2019
Top Performing Schemes

Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I - Dir... 14.86 -1.68 -8.20 11.63
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I (G) 14.59 -1.93 -9.16 11.06
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV - Di... 14.68 0.32 -11.97 15.49
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV (G) 14.09 0.09 -12.81 14.11
Scheme Search

