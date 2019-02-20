JUST IN
MARKET WRAP: Sensex drops 423 points from day's high to close at 35,353

IL&FS Engineering, Punj Lloyd among 314 stocks trading below face value

Valuations attractive: JP Morgan paints rosy outlook for emerging markets

SpiceJet offers valuation comfort; best play among aviation stocks: Experts
Stock of the day Balrampur Chini extends gain on strong Q3 result; stock hits 52-week high

Stock alert Emami surges 15% after promoters sell 10% stake to pare debt

Varun Beverages up 4% on bagging rights to sell PepsiCo drinks across India

Kaveri Seed extends fall on weak Q3 results; slips 8% to hit 52-week low

Voltas, GSK Consumer: 5 stocks that can slip 10% from the current levels

Domestic aluminium firms differ on protective steps to curb rising imports

9 Nifty500 stocks that can rally from the current levels as per MACD levels

Overseas investors shy away from Asian bond markets in January

Global Markets: Asian shares near four-month high, buoyed by trade optimism

Video Gold seen touching Rs 34,300 in the near term: Motilal Oswal Financial Services

BSE Sensex

(-145.83)

 35352.61
HIGH

35776.04

 LOW

35287.16

 PREVIOUS

35498.44
Nifty 50

(-36.60)

 10604.35
HIGH

10722.85

 LOW

10585.65

 PREVIOUS

10640.95
Heat Map

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Hind.Natl.Glass 20-02-2019 HINDUSTHAN NATIONAL GLASS & INDUSTRIES LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the LODR Regulations, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board is proposed to be held on 20 February 2019, inter alia, to:(i) consider the aforesaid proposal in relation to fund raising by way of private placement of unlisted, redeemable, non?convertible debentures of the Company, subject to necessary approvals, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules and regulations made thereunder), the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (including the rules and regulations made thereunder) and such other legislations, rules and regulations, as may be applicable and (ii) consider calling an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the Company in connection with the aforesaid fund raising proposal and the proposed issuance and allotment of 46,990,840 compulsorily convertible preference shares of the Company to Lotus One Investment Pte. Ltd. Pursuant to the CCPS Subscription Agreement dated 13 January 2019
Indian Wood Prod 20-02-2019 The Indian Wood Products Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 4.00 P.M at Registered Office of the Company 9, Brabourne Road, 7th Floor, Kolkata - 700 001, West Bengal, for the purpose of allotment of Bonus shares in a proportion of 1 (One) Bonus Shares of Rs 2/- each for every existing 1 (One) fully paid up Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each held by the shareholders of the Company.
JMT Auto 20-02-2019 Quarterly Results
Jyotirgamya Ent. 20-02-2019 Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. to take on record the 'Investors' Grievances' received, if any for the quarter ending December, 2018 2. to call Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) for alteration in object clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company, Adoption of new sets of Articles of Association and Memorandum of Association and to fix date, time and venue of the EGM. 3. to appoint scrutinizer for the scrutiny of e-voting results to be carried out in the above Extra-Ordinary General Meeting 4. to fix the Record date/ Cut-off Date for the above EGM 5. to decide book closure dates for the above EGM 6. to decide e-voting period for the above EGM 7. to approve draft EGM Notice along with Explanatory Statement thereof 8. to discuss, consider and approve any other matter as may be considered necessary.
Mahindra CIE 20-02-2019 Mahindra CIE Automotive Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 20th February, 2019, to inter alia, consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Financial Year ending 31st December, 2018. Further as per Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in securities, the trading window will be closed for all directors /officers /designated persons of the Company and their immediate relatives from 1st January, 2019 and shall remain closed till 22nd February, 2019 (both days inclusive).
Derivatives

Commodities

Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Sugar M Delhi 3494.00 3431.00 63.00 1.84%
Zinc Mini 190.60 188.05 2.55 1.36%
Zinc 190.60 188.05 2.55 1.36%
Sugar Medium Kolhapur 3339.00 3308.00 31.00 0.94%
Nickel Mini 888.00 881.90 6.10 0.69%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
VALECHA ENGG 56.49 -15.98 -
PAPERPROD 613.07 17.96 -
AMBUJA CEME 6728.68 1377.88 11.71
AVONMERC 1.57 0.06 -
GARG FURNACE 28.00 -1.20 -
INTEG.TECH. 0.00 0.00 -
SIDDHA VEN 0.00 -0.04 0.00
VCU DATA 3.07 0.30 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
18/02 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 522 Voltas
18/02 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 80 Ashok Leyland
18/02 CD Equisearch Buy 386 L G Balakrishnan
Results Tracker

Available for 4056 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2018 2,352,850.67 523,302.90 97,630.54
Dec 2017 2,007,355.71 500,945.16 125,102.41
% chg 17.21 4.46 -21.96
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
21/02 ANIK INDS
21/02 GOPAL IRON S
22/02 CHPLIND
22/02 TILAKNAG IND
23/02 CEENIK EXPO.
IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Kranti Industries Ltd 37 14/02/2019 20/02/2019
Mindpool Technologies Ltd 30 14/02/2019 20/02/2019
Gleam Fabmat Ltd 10 19/02/2019 22/02/2019
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Chalet Hotels 280 279.20 Feb 07,2019
Ritco Logistics 73 69.55 Feb 07,2019
Surani Steel 52 52.80 Feb 06,2019
Xelpmoc Design 66 74.30 Feb 04,2019
K P I Global Inf 80 72.40 Jan 22,2019
Top Performing Schemes

Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
AXIS Multicap Fund - Direct (G) 10.91 2.15 9.76 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 28.60 2.33 9.12 17.30
AXIS Multicap Fund (G) 10.68 1.62 7.88 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund (G) 26.62 1.95 7.56 15.85
AXIS Equity Advantage Fund - Series 2 - Di... 10.70 0.00 5.21 -
