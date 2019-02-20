Company Date Agenda

Hind.Natl.Glass 20-02-2019 HINDUSTHAN NATIONAL GLASS & INDUSTRIES LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the LODR Regulations, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board is proposed to be held on 20 February 2019, inter alia, to:(i) consider the aforesaid proposal in relation to fund raising by way of private placement of unlisted, redeemable, non?convertible debentures of the Company, subject to necessary approvals, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules and regulations made thereunder), the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (including the rules and regulations made thereunder) and such other legislations, rules and regulations, as may be applicable and (ii) consider calling an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the Company in connection with the aforesaid fund raising proposal and the proposed issuance and allotment of 46,990,840 compulsorily convertible preference shares of the Company to Lotus One Investment Pte. Ltd. Pursuant to the CCPS Subscription Agreement dated 13 January 2019

Indian Wood Prod 20-02-2019 The Indian Wood Products Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 4.00 P.M at Registered Office of the Company 9, Brabourne Road, 7th Floor, Kolkata - 700 001, West Bengal, for the purpose of allotment of Bonus shares in a proportion of 1 (One) Bonus Shares of Rs 2/- each for every existing 1 (One) fully paid up Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each held by the shareholders of the Company.

JMT Auto 20-02-2019 Quarterly Results

Jyotirgamya Ent. 20-02-2019 Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. to take on record the 'Investors' Grievances' received, if any for the quarter ending December, 2018 2. to call Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) for alteration in object clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company, Adoption of new sets of Articles of Association and Memorandum of Association and to fix date, time and venue of the EGM. 3. to appoint scrutinizer for the scrutiny of e-voting results to be carried out in the above Extra-Ordinary General Meeting 4. to fix the Record date/ Cut-off Date for the above EGM 5. to decide book closure dates for the above EGM 6. to decide e-voting period for the above EGM 7. to approve draft EGM Notice along with Explanatory Statement thereof 8. to discuss, consider and approve any other matter as may be considered necessary.