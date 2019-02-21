Company Date Agenda

Anik Industries 21-02-2019 ANIK INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2018.

Bajaj Healthcare 21-02-2019 Bajaj Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 19th February, 2019 at its registered office address to inter-alia transact the following matters: 1. To increase the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 10 Crores to Rs. 14 Crores; 2. To consider & approve the issue of Bonus Shares; 3. To migrate the Company from BSE SME Segment to the Main Board of BSE Limited; 4. To review the operations of the Company; 5. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. Further, in terms of Company's Code of Internal Procedures & Conduct for regulating, Monitoring and reporting of trading by insiders' framed under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all directors/ officers/designated employees('insiders') of the Company from Thursday, 14th February, 2019 to Thursday, 21st February, 2019 (both days inclusive).

Garodia Chemical 21-02-2019 GARODIA CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on February 21, 2019, at 149/156, Garodia Shopping Centre, Garodia Nagar, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai -400077 inter-alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Reclassification of Authorize Share Capital; 2. Issue of Preference of Shares on Preferential Basis; This is for your information and records. Kindly acknowledge the receipt of the same.

Gopal Iron Stl. 21-02-2019 GOPAL IRON & STEELS CO.(GUJARAT) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting to be heald on 14th February, 2019. TO consider and approve financial result for the quarted ended on 31th December, 2018.Quarterly Results (Revised) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 15/02/2019)