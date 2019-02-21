By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- NBFCs feel the pinch as mutual fund houses curb risks amid tight liquidity
- Despite strong order book, muted profitability a major concern for NBCC
- Auto slowdown, weaker-than-expected Q3 results cloud Exide's outlook
- Over 7,000 cash-starved start-ups may benefit from angel tax relief
- Axis chief Amitabh Chaudhry targets threefold growth in AUM of MF arm
- Good news for jewellery exporters as banks revise financing norms
- Sensex advances for first time in 10 days on back of positive global cues
- IDFC's long-term commitment will help boost MF biz: CEO Vishal Kapoor
- Varun Beverages rises 39%; territory acquisition to boost volume, earnings
- Realty funds ask for higher cover, turn cautious in lending to developers
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(403.65)
|35756.26
|
HIGH
35797.11
|
LOW
35469.49
|
PREVIOUS
35352.61
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(131.10)
|10735.45
|
HIGH
10752.70
|
LOW
10646.40
|
PREVIOUS
10604.35