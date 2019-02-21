JUST IN
MARKET WRAP: Sensex jumps 404 pts, ends 9-day losing streak; IT, banks gain

Reliance Communications erodes 95% of shareholder wealth since listing
Bank of America, BofA

Shutting out foreign funds hurts India's bad-debt market, says BofA

Representative Image
PNC Infra, Sadbhav: 5 road construction stocks IDBI Capital is betting on

Stock of the day ADAG stocks tumble post SC verdict; stay away from them for now: Experts

Stock alert Aavas Financiers hits new high; surges 35% in three months

Exide Industries hits 52-wk low; down 28% in two months on weak Q3 results

Oil and gas exploration stocks gain; Duke Offshore hits 20% upper circuit

Page Industries slips 16% in a week post Q3 result; stock nears 52-week low

FDI equity inflows fall 7% to $33.5 bn in first nine months of FY19

Planning to invest in mutual funds? Avoid these common mistakes

March 1 deadline for China trade talks not 'magical' date: Donald Trump

Brent dips as demand worries weigh, US oil prices hit 2019 high

Global Markets: Asian shares scale 4-1/2-month peak on hopes of U.S.-China trade deal

Indices

BSE Sensex

(403.65)

 35756.26
HIGH

35797.11

 LOW

35469.49

 PREVIOUS

35352.61
Nifty 50

(131.10)

 10735.45
HIGH

10752.70

 LOW

10646.40

 PREVIOUS

10604.35
Heat Map

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Anik Industries 21-02-2019 ANIK INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2018.
Bajaj Healthcare 21-02-2019 Bajaj Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 19th February, 2019 at its registered office address to inter-alia transact the following matters: 1. To increase the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 10 Crores to Rs. 14 Crores; 2. To consider & approve the issue of Bonus Shares; 3. To migrate the Company from BSE SME Segment to the Main Board of BSE Limited; 4. To review the operations of the Company; 5. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. Further, in terms of Company's Code of Internal Procedures & Conduct for regulating, Monitoring and reporting of trading by insiders' framed under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all directors/ officers/designated employees('insiders') of the Company from Thursday, 14th February, 2019 to Thursday, 21st February, 2019 (both days inclusive).
Garodia Chemical 21-02-2019 GARODIA CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on February 21, 2019, at 149/156, Garodia Shopping Centre, Garodia Nagar, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai -400077 inter-alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Reclassification of Authorize Share Capital; 2. Issue of Preference of Shares on Preferential Basis; This is for your information and records. Kindly acknowledge the receipt of the same.
Gopal Iron Stl. 21-02-2019 GOPAL IRON & STEELS CO.(GUJARAT) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting to be heald on 14th February, 2019. TO consider and approve financial result for the quarted ended on 31th December, 2018.Quarterly Results (Revised) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 15/02/2019)
Kayel Securities 21-02-2019 Kayel Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider and approve Appointment and Resignation of Directors.
Derivatives

Derivatives

Commodities

Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Copper 452.90 439.60 13.30 3.03%
Copper Mini 452.90 439.60 13.30 3.03%
Nickel Mini 903.80 888.00 15.80 1.78%
Nickel 903.80 888.00 15.80 1.78%
Natural Gas 190.30 187.00 3.30 1.76%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
VBL 416.87 -53.82 -
VALECHA ENGG 56.49 -15.98 -
LINDEINDIA 562.79 15.42 -
ASAHI IND 0.38 -1.92 -
IMEC 0.29 0.08 -
AMBUJA CEME 6728.68 1377.88 11.71
PAPERPROD 613.07 17.96 -
SIDDHA VEN 0.00 -0.04 0.00
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
20/02 Motilal Oswal Buy 137 Indian Hotels
20/02 Reliance Securities Buy 198 Ambuja Cem.
18/02 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 522 Voltas
Results Tracker

Available for 4079 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2018 2,354,254.47 523,332.28 97,391.11
Dec 2017 2,008,678.22 501,001.72 124,894.94
% chg 17.20 4.46 -22.02
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
22/02 CHPLIND
22/02 TILAKNAG IND
23/02 CEENIK EXPO.
26/02 ELANTAS
26/02 RICHA IND
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Gleam Fabmat Ltd 10 19/02/2019 22/02/2019
Aartech Solonics Ltd 34 21/02/2019 26/02/2019
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Ritco Logistics 73 70.00 Feb 07,2019
Chalet Hotels 280 278.10 Feb 07,2019
Surani Steel 52 52.80 Feb 06,2019
Xelpmoc Design 66 67.95 Feb 04,2019
K P I Global Inf 80 71.75 Jan 22,2019
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
AXIS Multicap Fund - Direct (G) 10.87 1.49 9.80 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 28.49 1.60 9.49 17.04
AXIS Bluechip Fund (G) 26.52 1.26 7.94 15.59
AXIS Multicap Fund (G) 10.64 1.04 7.91 -
AXIS Equity Advantage Fund - Series 2 - Di... 10.65 -0.65 5.13 -
NEWS

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

Scheme Search

