JUST IN
You are here » Home » Markets

Market News

CG Power, Kwality: Promoters pledge 100% holding in December quarter
Web Exclusive

CG Power, Kwality: Promoters pledge 100% holding in December quarter

Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing fresh notices to 300 NSEL brokers

MARKET WRAP: Sensex ends 142 pts up, Nifty settles at 10,790; metals shine

sebi

#MeToo: Sebi mandated disclosures by listed firms, but it lacks them itself

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Fitch bucks consensus, rules out easy mandate for Modi in 2019 polls

Buzzing stock Tech Mahindra hits new high as board approves buyback at Rs 950 per share

Stock of the day PSBs gain on Rs 48,239 crore capital boost; Corporation Bank rallies 20%

Stock alert ADAG stocks in focus; Reliance Nippon, Reliance Capital up over 5%

ONGC gains for fifth straight trading session on strong Q3 earnings

Aarti Industries gains 8% on signing Rs 900 crore multi-year deal

TVS Motor hits 20-month low; stock falls 15% in one month

This single bond bet involving Warren Buffet cost Deutsche Bank $1.6 bn

Sebi exempts Coal India from buy back programme for 4.46 crore shares

Oil rises to near 2019 highs, but global economic slowdown applies brakes

Global Markets: Asia shares up on Fed outlook, Aussie dollar seesaws after jobs data

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(142.09)

 35898.35
HIGH

35983.07

 LOW

35707.29

 PREVIOUS

35756.26
> More on BSE Sensex
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(54.40)

 10789.85
HIGH

10808.85

 LOW

10721.50

 PREVIOUS

10735.45
> More on Nifty 50

Heat Map

    Loading...


NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Birla Precision 22-02-2019 BIRLA PRECISION TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve , inter alia, following business items: 1. Issue of shares on preferential basis. 2. Issue of shares to eligible employees under Employee Stock Option Scheme 2019. 3. Any other business items. Further, Pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with the Company's code of conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the 'Trading Window' for all Designated Employees, Key Managerial Personnel and Directors will be closed from 19th February, 2019 to 24th February, 2019 (both days inclusive). Kindly take the same on your records & oblige.
Callista Indus. 22-02-2019 CHPL Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS) for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2.Appointment of Mr. Himanshu Parmar as a Director of the Company. 3.Acceptance of Resignation of Mr. Sanjaykumar Ramesh Bhai Bhalani from the post of Director. 4.Change of Registered Office within the Local Limits of Town. 5.Any other business with the permission of the Chair.
IP Rings 22-02-2019 IP RINGS LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, to consider and approve the Postal Ballot Notice along with Explanatory Statement for obtaining the consent of the shareholders by way of Special Resolution in connection with continuation of Directorship of Directors / Re-appointment of an Independent Director. The outcome of the Meeting will be intimated to you after conclusion of the Meeting. For your information please.
Kedia Construct 22-02-2019 KEDIA CONSTRUCTION CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to intimate you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 22nd February, 2019, at 04.15 p.m. at the corporate office of the Company, to consider the following business: 1. To take note, review and sign the minutes of the previous meeting of Board of Directors; 2. To take note of minutes of previous meeting of Audit Committee; 3. Declaration of the voting Results regarding the sub-division/split of shares. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the chair.
Mack Trading Co 22-02-2019 MACK TRADING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Voluntary delisting of the equity shares of the company received from the acquirer and shifting of Registered office of the company from the state of Maharashtra to the state of gujrat.
» More on Boards

Derivatives

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Aluminium 132.20 130.20 2.00 1.54%
Alumini 132.20 130.20 2.00 1.54%
Almond (Non Pariel) 580.25 571.50 8.75 1.53%
Crude Oil Mini 4068.00 4009.00 59.00 1.47%
Crude oil 4068.00 4009.00 59.00 1.47%
> More on Top Gainers

COMMODITIES NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
GOPAL IRON S 1.55 -0.43 -
MAHINDCIE 614.91 -89.48 -
VBL 785.62 -70.82 16.42
IMEC 0.29 0.08 -
VALECHA ENGG 56.49 -15.98 -
LINDEINDIA 562.79 15.42 -
ASAHI IND 0.38 -1.92 -
AMBUJA CEME 6728.68 1377.88 11.71
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
> More on Results Calender

RESULT NEWS

» More

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
20/02 Motilal Oswal Buy 137 Indian Hotels
20/02 Reliance Securities Buy 198 Ambuja Cem.
18/02 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 522 Voltas
> More on Research Reports

Results Tracker

Available for 4083 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2018 2,355,296.73 523,295.81 97,283.00
Dec 2017 2,009,501.46 501,079.41 124,910.69
% chg 17.21 4.43 -22.12
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
23/02 CEENIK EXPO.
23/02 THIRU A.SUG.
26/02 ELANTAS
26/02 RICHA IND
26/02 SANOFI
> More on Upcoming Results

IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Gleam Fabmat Ltd 10 19/02/2019 22/02/2019
Aartech Solonics Ltd 34 21/02/2019 26/02/2019
> More on Open IPOs

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Anmol India 33 35.25 Feb 21,2019
Ritco Logistics 73 72.50 Feb 07,2019
Chalet Hotels 280 275.80 Feb 07,2019
Surani Steel 52 52.80 Feb 06,2019
Xelpmoc Design 66 70.00 Feb 04,2019
[*] IPO Price unadjusted > More Listed IPOs

IPO NEWS

» More

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
AXIS Multicap Fund - Direct (G) 10.97 2.91 10.81 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 28.73 3.01 10.42 17.37
AXIS Multicap Fund (G) 10.73 2.39 8.93 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund (G) 26.75 2.69 8.92 15.93
AXIS Equity Advantage Fund - Series 2 - Di... 10.75 0.47 6.23 -
> More on Schemes

NEWS

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Scheme Search

SELECT FUND HOUSE
SELECT SCHEME