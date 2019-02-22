By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- India's corn exports becoming unviable and uncompetitive on price
- President clears a uniform stamp duty system for securities transactions
- Lack of new launches in near term a worry for Natco Pharma stock
- Heavy discounting, muted demand likely to impact Ashok Leyland's margins
- Page turns for paper companies as sales improve, demand picks up
- Sebi revises minimum haircut for government securities used as collateral
- High costs, poor distribution reach hobble foreign asset managers in India
- Market Wrap: Sensex ends 142 pts up, Nifty settles at 10,790; metals shine
- CG Power, Kwality: Promoters pledge 100% holding in December quarter
- ADAG stocks in focus; Reliance Nippon, Reliance Capital up over 5%
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(142.09)
|35898.35
|
HIGH
35983.07
|
LOW
35707.29
|
PREVIOUS
35756.26
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(54.40)
|10789.85
|
HIGH
10808.85
|
LOW
10721.50
|
PREVIOUS
10735.45