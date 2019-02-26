By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- India's import of paper declines 25% in first three quarters of FY19
- Domestic steel firms set to hike prices by Rs 1,000 a tonne from March 1
- Sebi's move to allow UPI route for IPO payments faces teething problems
- M&M Financial Services' return on equity may improve by 300 bps: Analysts
- Hike in gas pipeline tariffs likely to remain a key trigger for GAIL
- Rupee seen a winner in US-China trade thaw, but gains may be slow
- IT rally may pause after recent run-up, investors need to analyse bottom-up
- Retail investors' long-term assets cede ground on market volatility
- Sebi may finalise surplus funds transfer, cut intermediaries' fees on Mar 1
- Developers have little to cheer from GST cut on under-construction houses
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(341.90)
|36213.38
|
HIGH
36242.18
|
LOW
35901.06
|
PREVIOUS
35871.48
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(88.45)
|10880.10
|
HIGH
10887.10
|
LOW
10788.05
|
PREVIOUS
10791.65