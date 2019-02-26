Company Date Agenda

Andhra Bank 26-02-2019 ANDHRA BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal of fund raising by way of issue of equity shares to Govt.of India on preferential basis.

Bank of Maha 26-02-2019 BANK OF MAHARASHTRAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal of raising of Equity capital aggregating to Rs.205 crore by way of Preferential allotment of equity shares to Government of India (GoI) subject to necessary approvals/ permissions.

Elantas Beck 26-02-2019 Elantas Beck India Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on February 26, 2019, inter alia, to:1. consider and approve the audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.2. consider and recommend the payment of Dividend, if any for the year 2018.

Gogia Capital 26-02-2019 A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is re scheduled as per previously disclosed by company while submitting outcome of Board Meeting held on February 12, 2019 and is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the registered office of the Company at 04:00 P.M in terms of in- principle approval of Bombay stock Exchange vide its letter no. DCS/PREF/PB/PRE/3478/2018-19 granted on 31.01.2019 to consider, approve and take on record, for allotment of 31,74,606 Equity shares of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Rs.53 each (i.e Rs.63 including premium) on preferential basis to Promoters and Non- promoters for consideration other than cash full paid up aggregating to amount of Rs. 20,00,00,178/-