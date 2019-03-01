Company Date Agenda

A B B 01-03-2019 ABB India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Annual Audited Accounts for the financial year ended December 31, 2018, and recommendation of dividend, if any.

Callista Indus. 01-03-2019 CHPL Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, the meeting of Board of Directors of Callista Industries Limited (Formerly Known As CHPL Industries Limited) will be held on Friday, 01st March, 2019 at 03.00 P.M. at Shop No 136-137/8 & 9/ 3rd floor, Empire Square, Baben, Ta-Bardoli, Surat 394602 inter alia to transact following business. 1. Acceptance of Resignation of Mr. Jignesh Bhupatbhai Rajpara from the post of Director. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.

Corporate Courie 01-03-2019 CORPORATE COURIER AND CARGO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider various options and proposals of scheme of amalgamation, strategic alliance, joint venture, partnership in its core business of courier and logistics and new business of infrastructure and civil contracting.

Natl. Aluminium 01-03-2019 NATIONAL ALUMINIUM CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Consideration of declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2018-19.