F&O expiry: Sensex slips 38 pts at 35,867, Nifty at 10,792; IT stocks drag

Anil Sharma

SC allows Delhi Police to arrest Amrapali group CMD, 2 directors

Markets, LTCG tax

Stock valuations attractive after correction; good long-term bet: Analysts

markets

Lok Sabha election uncertainty to keep India's stock markets jittery: Poll

Sugar stocks extend rally; Uttam, Dhampur Sugar gain over 50% in one month

A2Z Infra hits 5-month high; stock surges 66% in three weeks

Stock of the day Jet Airways stock slips 6% after it grounds seven more aircraft

Stock alert Bharat Dynamics extends rally; stock soars 26% in two trading days

ONGC trades ex-interim dividend; stock gains 2%

Odisha Cement slips 6% on illegal transfer of MF units worth Rs 344 crore

Trump, Kim summit in Vietnam ends without any agreement: White House

Quick Heal Technologies gains 7% as board considers share buyback

Sebi declares Phillip Commodities India 'not fit and proper' in NSEL case

Oil jumps after US crude stocks drop, Opec stays firm on supply cuts

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(-37.99)

 35867.44
HIGH

36085.85

 LOW

35829.15

 PREVIOUS

35905.43
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(-14.15)

 10792.50
HIGH

10865.70

 LOW

10784.85

 PREVIOUS

10806.65
Heat Map

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
A B B 01-03-2019 ABB India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Annual Audited Accounts for the financial year ended December 31, 2018, and recommendation of dividend, if any.
Callista Indus. 01-03-2019 CHPL Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, the meeting of Board of Directors of Callista Industries Limited (Formerly Known As CHPL Industries Limited) will be held on Friday, 01st March, 2019 at 03.00 P.M. at Shop No 136-137/8 & 9/ 3rd floor, Empire Square, Baben, Ta-Bardoli, Surat 394602 inter alia to transact following business. 1. Acceptance of Resignation of Mr. Jignesh Bhupatbhai Rajpara from the post of Director. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.
Corporate Courie 01-03-2019 CORPORATE COURIER AND CARGO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider various options and proposals of scheme of amalgamation, strategic alliance, joint venture, partnership in its core business of courier and logistics and new business of infrastructure and civil contracting.
Natl. Aluminium 01-03-2019 NATIONAL ALUMINIUM CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Consideration of declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2018-19.
Resurgere Mines 01-03-2019 RESURGERE MINES & MINERALS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Subject:-Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 1st March, for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018 and third quarter ended December 31, 2018. Dear Sir / Madam, With reference to the above captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 1st March 2019 at Mumbai, interalia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the second and third quarter ended September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2018 respectively. You are kindly requested to take the same on record. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For Resurgere Mines & Minerals India Limited Sd/- Subhash Sharma Chairman & Managing Director
Derivatives

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Crude Oil Mini 4052.00 3946.00 106.00 2.69%
Crude oil 4052.00 3946.00 106.00 2.69%
Lead Mini 153.30 149.90 3.40 2.27%
Lead 153.30 149.90 3.40 2.27%
Nickel 928.00 916.40 11.60 1.27%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
VESUVIUS IND 223.64 20.18 -
RAIN 3444.07 -127.82 17.29
MERCK LTD 204.39 715.34 -
ELANTAS 111.10 14.36 -
SANOFI 726.40 79.30 -
SHAILJA 17.10 0.29 -
KHAITAN INDI 22.49 2.78 -
TILAKNAG IND 181.77 -48.97 0.00
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
28/02 Motilal Oswal Buy 755 Infosys
28/02 Motilal Oswal Buy 6069 Sanofi India
28/02 Reliance Securities Buy 1424 ACC
Results Tracker

Available for 4104 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2018 2,360,742.89 524,401.03 97,894.58
Dec 2017 2,014,618.46 501,966.40 125,322.17
% chg 17.18 4.47 -21.89
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
04/03 YURANUS INFR
04/03 ZODIAC VEN
05/03 MACH
05/03 MAPRO IND.
08/03 COSBOARD IND
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Mahip Industries Ltd 32 26/02/2019 01/03/2019
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Kranti Indust. 37 36.95 Feb 28,2019
Anmol India 33 32.70 Feb 21,2019
Chalet Hotels 280 277.35 Feb 07,2019
Ritco Logistics 73 69.35 Feb 07,2019
Surani Steel 52 52.90 Feb 06,2019
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
AXIS Multicap Fund - Direct (G) 11.01 2.32 9.33 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 28.86 2.52 8.62 18.42
AXIS Multicap Fund (G) 10.77 1.80 7.49 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund (G) 26.86 2.21 7.10 16.95
AXIS Equity Advantage Fund - Series 2 - Di... 10.82 0.56 5.87 -
NEWS

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

Scheme Search

