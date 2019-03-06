JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Nifty reclaims 10,900; Tata Motors jumps 10%, Midhani up 13%

MARKET WRAP: Sensex ends 379 pts up at 36,443, Nifty at 10,987; autos rally

A snapshot of FD rates offered by small finance banks and others
Charticle: FII, DII ownership trends for December quarter in 6 charts

5 Nifty Midcap 100 stocks that can rally up to 10% in near term
Banks

A few banks, NBFCs find market favour as funding pressure recedes

REC, Power Finance Corporation hit 52-week highs

Suzlon Energy, Jindal Stainless zoom over 100% from their February lows

Stock of the day ICICI Lombard hits new high; stock surges 7%

Stock alert Tech Mahindra turns ex-date for buyback; stock slips 2%

Mishra Dhatu Nigam gains 13% on order win worth Rs 475 crore

Tata Motors rallies 10% on heavy volumes; stock soars 53% from 52-week low

Chart Check: What does technical chart indicate for Nifty FMCG index?

Want to invest in equities? Keep emotions out with balanced advantage funds

Promoters release pledged shares, look for options to raise funds

Global stocks trade at 10% discount amid trade tension between US and China

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(378.73)

 36442.54
HIGH

36457.44

 LOW

35926.94

 PREVIOUS

36063.81
Nifty 50

(123.95)

 10987.45
HIGH

10994.90

 LOW

10817.00

 PREVIOUS

10863.50
PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Asian Granito 06-03-2019 ASIAN GRANITO INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the raising of funds by way of issue of Equity shares/convertible warrants on Preferential basis. 2. To consider and confirm the term of Mr. Premjibhai R. Chaudhari, Independent Director of the Company for a second term of next five years from 01.04.2019 to 31.03.2024. 3. To consider and confirm the term of Mr. Amrutbhai Patel, Independent Director of the Company for a second term of next five years from 01.04.2019 to 31.03.2024. 4. To consider and confirm the term of Dr. Indira Nityanandam, Independent Director of the Company for a second term of next five years from 01.04.2019 to 31.03.2024. 5. To consider and approve the overall limit of Related Party Transaction with our Subsidiary Company Crystal Ceramic Industries Private Limited. 6. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The trading window of the Company will be closed w.e.f 29th February, 2019 till 48 hours after the announcement of Outcome to the Stock exchange.
H D F C 06-03-2019 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Payment of interim dividend, on the equity shares of the Corporation for the financial year ending March 31, 2019
H U D C O 06-03-2019 Housing And Urban Development Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the offering Circular inter alia for availing external commercial borrowings through the establishment of a medium term note programme for issuance of secured or unsecured bonds or any other similar instruments, whether denominated in Indian rupee and/or foreign currency.
Mazda 06-03-2019 MAZDA LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Mazda Limited will be held on Wednesday, 06th March, 2019 inter alia to consider a proposal for buy back of equity shares of the company & matters related / incidental thereto and any other matter as the Board of the Directors may decide during the course of the Meeting. Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and company''s Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the equity shares of the company will be closed for the designated employees from 28th February, 2019 to 08th March, 2019 (both days inclusive). Please take note of the same.
Sanghvi Brands 06-03-2019 Sanghvi Brands Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 6th March 2019 to review the business of the Company.
Derivatives

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Nickel Mini 951.50 933.80 17.70 1.90%
Nickel 951.50 933.80 17.70 1.90%
Crude Oil Mini 4016.00 3960.00 56.00 1.41%
Crude oil 4016.00 3960.00 56.00 1.41%
Refined Soy Oil 821.65 810.60 11.05 1.36%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
MAPRO IND. 0.00 -0.80 -
RESURGERE 0.00 -10.72 -
CEENIK EXPO. 0.00 -0.36 -
VESUVIUS IND 223.64 20.18 -
NAT STL AGRO 196.90 -151.47 -
MERCK LTD 204.39 715.34 -
RAIN 3444.07 -127.82 17.29
ELANTAS 111.10 14.36 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
28/02 Motilal Oswal Buy 755 Infosys
28/02 Motilal Oswal Buy 6069 Sanofi India
28/02 Reliance Securities Buy 1424 ACC
Results Tracker

Available for 4114 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2018 2,369,371.51 516,213.45 98,525.88
Dec 2017 2,019,575.31 503,829.72 126,022.03
% chg 17.32 2.46 -21.82
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
08/03 COSBOARD IND
14/03 AHLUWALIA CO
22/04 MAHINDRALIFE
30/05 VENLON ENTR
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
No record found.

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Gleam Fabmat 10 8.55 Mar 05,2019
Kranti Indust. 37 35.45 Feb 28,2019
Mindpool Tech. 30 25.75 Feb 28,2019
Anmol India 33 32.70 Feb 21,2019
Chalet Hotels 280 281.15 Feb 07,2019
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I - Dir... 15.11 -0.68 -6.16 12.84
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I (G) 14.82 -0.94 -7.14 12.25
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV - Di... 14.89 -0.08 -10.24 16.17
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV (G) 14.28 -0.30 -11.09 14.79
NEWS

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

Scheme Search

