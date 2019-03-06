Company Date Agenda

Asian Granito 06-03-2019 ASIAN GRANITO INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the raising of funds by way of issue of Equity shares/convertible warrants on Preferential basis. 2. To consider and confirm the term of Mr. Premjibhai R. Chaudhari, Independent Director of the Company for a second term of next five years from 01.04.2019 to 31.03.2024. 3. To consider and confirm the term of Mr. Amrutbhai Patel, Independent Director of the Company for a second term of next five years from 01.04.2019 to 31.03.2024. 4. To consider and confirm the term of Dr. Indira Nityanandam, Independent Director of the Company for a second term of next five years from 01.04.2019 to 31.03.2024. 5. To consider and approve the overall limit of Related Party Transaction with our Subsidiary Company Crystal Ceramic Industries Private Limited. 6. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The trading window of the Company will be closed w.e.f 29th February, 2019 till 48 hours after the announcement of Outcome to the Stock exchange.

H D F C 06-03-2019 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Payment of interim dividend, on the equity shares of the Corporation for the financial year ending March 31, 2019

H U D C O 06-03-2019 Housing And Urban Development Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the offering Circular inter alia for availing external commercial borrowings through the establishment of a medium term note programme for issuance of secured or unsecured bonds or any other similar instruments, whether denominated in Indian rupee and/or foreign currency.

Mazda 06-03-2019 MAZDA LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Mazda Limited will be held on Wednesday, 06th March, 2019 inter alia to consider a proposal for buy back of equity shares of the company & matters related / incidental thereto and any other matter as the Board of the Directors may decide during the course of the Meeting. Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and company''s Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the equity shares of the company will be closed for the designated employees from 28th February, 2019 to 08th March, 2019 (both days inclusive). Please take note of the same.