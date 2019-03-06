By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Reliance AIF's first commodity fund plans to raise Rs 700 crore
- New NBFC loans for real estate developers may be Rs 1.7 trillion
- Equity markets lost sheen in Q3; MCX posts 42.6% gain in total income
- IndusInd Bank likely to continue underperforming industry peers
- JSPL to gain from expansion in capacity, better pricing for steel
- Mid, small caps see big surge after a year of sharp underperformance
- From Sun Pharma to Biocon, US to remain a challenge for Indian drug firms
- Sebi directs promoters, directors of Supreme Tex to disgorge over Rs 18 cr
- NEEV Fund invests in Punjab Renewable Energy Systems
- Market Wrap: Sensex ends 379 pts up, Nifty at 10,987; Tata Motors soars 7%
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(378.73)
|36442.54
|
HIGH
36457.44
|
LOW
35926.94
|
PREVIOUS
36063.81
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(123.95)
|10987.45
|
HIGH
10994.90
|
LOW
10817.00
|
PREVIOUS
10863.50