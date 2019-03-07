JUST IN
You are here » Home » Markets

Market News

SMEs, banks, foreign exchange, markets, forex, small and medium price industries,

MARKET WRAP: Sensex gains 194 points, Nifty ends at 11,053; DHFL jumps 11%

bond, debt fund

From RIL to Air India: India Inc wades into rupee bond market as costs drop

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank likely to continue underperforming industry peers

Land Rover

Have your cake and eat it too: How Tata can save JLR without selling stake

Web Exclusive

Suzlon Energy, Rolta zoom over 50% since February. Is the tide turning for small-caps?

Hotel Leelaventure hits 10% upper circuit on reports RIL may buy stake

Dilip Buildcon extends rally; zooms 45% in five trading days

Web Exclusive

22 Nifty500 stocks trade above 200 DMA; bullish sentiment to stay

Repco Home zooms 42% in three days after HDFC MF buys 2% stake

DHFL surges 20% after independent CA report on Cobrapost allegations

Lakshmi Vilas Bank soars 18% on fund raising plan

Endurance Technologies OFS opens for non-retail; stock falls 10%

Edelweiss Financial surges 12% as CDPQ to invest Rs 1,800 crore in NBFC arm

ITC extends gain on price hike; stock up 4% in two trading sessions

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(193.56)

 36636.10
HIGH

36666.47

 LOW

36456.82

 PREVIOUS

36442.54
> More on BSE Sensex
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(65.55)

 11053.00
HIGH

11062.30

 LOW

10998.85

 PREVIOUS

10987.45
> More on Nifty 50

Heat Map

    Loading...


NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Allied Computer. 07-03-2019 ALLIED COMPUTERS INTERNATIONAL (ASIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To fix day, date, time and venue and approve draft of notice for Extra Ordinary General meeting. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair.
HDFC Life Insur. 07-03-2019 HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 to inter alia consider and approve payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2018-19, if any. The record date of March 15, 2019 has been fixed for the purpose of entitlement of the shareholders to the interim dividend for the financial year 2018-19, if any declared by the Board of Directors of the Company.
Indo US Bio-Tech 07-03-2019 Indo Us Bio-Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Increase in Authorised Share Capital, discuss and approve issue of Bonus Shares which will be subject to approval of Shareholders at General Meeting and take note of Resignation of Mr. Dhiren Vithaldas Savalia from the post of Independent Director of the Company
Kewal Kir.Cloth. 07-03-2019 KEWAL KIRAN CLOTHING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Apropos the captioned subject please be informed that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 for interalia considering the declaration of 4th Interim Dividend for the financial year 2018-19. This is for your kind information and records pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(e) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Thanking you. Yours faithfully, For Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. ABHIJIT WARANGE VICE PRESIDENT - LEGAL & COMPANY SECRETARY
Mayur Floorings 07-03-2019 MAYUR FLOORINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the approval of Bank Loan and disposal of Fixed Assets of erstwhile Marble and Granite Processing Machinery due to discontinuation of business.
» More on Boards

Derivatives

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Guar Seed 4300.00 4250.00 50.00 1.18%
Nickel Mini 960.40 951.50 8.90 0.94%
Nickel 960.40 951.50 8.90 0.94%
Cotton 20540.00 20350.00 190.00 0.93%
Natural Gas 204.10 202.80 1.30 0.64%
> More on Top Gainers

COMMODITIES NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
MAPRO IND. 0.00 -0.80 -
YURANUS INFR 0.30 0.01 -
RESURGERE 0.00 -10.72 -
CEENIK EXPO. 0.00 -0.36 -
VESUVIUS IND 223.64 20.18 -
NAT STL AGRO 196.90 -151.47 -
MERCK LTD 204.39 715.34 -
RAIN 3444.07 -127.82 17.29
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
> More on Results Calender

RESULT NEWS

» More

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
06/03 ICICI Securities Buy 1482 ACC
28/02 Motilal Oswal Buy 755 Infosys
28/02 Motilal Oswal Buy 6069 Sanofi India
> More on Research Reports

Results Tracker

Available for 4114 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2018 2,369,514.62 516,237.49 98,533.35
Dec 2017 2,019,689.43 503,846.14 126,027.11
% chg 17.32 2.46 -21.82
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
08/03 COSBOARD IND
14/03 AHLUWALIA CO
22/04 MAHINDRALIFE
30/05 VENLON ENTR
> More on Upcoming Results

IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
No record found.

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Gleam Fabmat 10 8.13 Mar 05,2019
Kranti Indust. 37 35.25 Feb 28,2019
Anmol India 33 33.00 Feb 21,2019
Chalet Hotels 280 280.00 Feb 07,2019
Ritco Logistics 73 69.75 Feb 07,2019
[*] IPO Price unadjusted > More Listed IPOs

IPO NEWS

» More

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
AXIS Multicap Fund - Direct (G) 11.08 1.37 11.02 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 29.03 1.43 10.89 16.54
AXIS Bluechip Fund (G) 27.01 1.12 9.31 15.11
AXIS Multicap Fund (G) 10.84 0.93 9.16 -
AXIS Midcap Fund - Direct (G) 37.87 3.22 7.80 17.74
> More on Schemes

NEWS

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Scheme Search

SELECT FUND HOUSE
SELECT SCHEME