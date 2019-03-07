Company Date Agenda

Allied Computer. 07-03-2019 ALLIED COMPUTERS INTERNATIONAL (ASIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To fix day, date, time and venue and approve draft of notice for Extra Ordinary General meeting. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair.

HDFC Life Insur. 07-03-2019 HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 to inter alia consider and approve payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2018-19, if any. The record date of March 15, 2019 has been fixed for the purpose of entitlement of the shareholders to the interim dividend for the financial year 2018-19, if any declared by the Board of Directors of the Company.

Indo US Bio-Tech 07-03-2019 Indo Us Bio-Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Increase in Authorised Share Capital, discuss and approve issue of Bonus Shares which will be subject to approval of Shareholders at General Meeting and take note of Resignation of Mr. Dhiren Vithaldas Savalia from the post of Independent Director of the Company

Kewal Kir.Cloth. 07-03-2019 KEWAL KIRAN CLOTHING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Apropos the captioned subject please be informed that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 for interalia considering the declaration of 4th Interim Dividend for the financial year 2018-19. This is for your kind information and records pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(e) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Thanking you. Yours faithfully, For Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. ABHIJIT WARANGE VICE PRESIDENT - LEGAL & COMPANY SECRETARY