MARKETS: Sensex ends 383 points up at 37,054; sees biggest jump in 6 months

Ten things to monitor after you have invested in mid-cap stocks

JAN LAMBREGTS, Managing director and global head of financial markets research at Rabobank International & HUGO ERKEN, Senior economist and country analyst for North America, Mexico and India, Rabobank

Interview of the day We're less optimistic on India's medium-term prospects: Lambregts, Erken

Relying on unsecured products to drive profitability is risky: Analysts

Global brokerages bullish on Indian stocks despite poll-related uncertainty

PSBs in focus; Nifty PSU Bank gains 10% in 8 days

Jet shares rise on report that airline has secured $293-mn loan from PNB

DHFL stock slips 4% after rating downgrade by Brickwork Ratings

Godfrey Phillips India hits 52-week high; stock surges 11%

Aarti Drugs extends rally on share buyback proposal; hits 52-week high

Buzzing Stock Birla Corp slips 14% on NGT order to stop mining at Rajasthan unit

Dilip Buildcon up 7% after NHAI declares firm lowest bidder for EPC project

Saudi Arabia to cut crude oil exports in April 'despite strong demand'

PNB scam: ED files fresh charge sheet against Nirav Modi

Indices

BSE Sensex
BSE Sensex

(382.67)

 37054.10
HIGH

37106.19

 LOW

36726.39

 PREVIOUS

36671.43
> More on BSE Sensex
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(132.65)

 11168.05
HIGH

11180.90

 LOW

11059.85

 PREVIOUS

11035.40
> More on Nifty 50

Heat Map

    Loading...


PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
H U D C O 12-03-2019 Housing And Urban Development Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is proposed to be held on Tuesday the 12th March, 2019 at HUDCO Bhawan, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi- 110003, to consider, inter-alia, payment of interim dividend for the Financial Year 2018-19. Further, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, for the purpose of payment of interim dividend, if so, approved by the Board, Record Date, will be Saturday, the 23rd March, 2019. Further, pursuant to Code for Prevention of Insider Trading in HUDCO Equity Share/Securities, the Trading Window, for Designated Employees, shall be closed during the period: 'from Wednesday the 6th March, 2019 to Thursday the 14th March, 2019 (both days inclusive)' for trading in HUDCO Equity Shares/Securities.
Mewar Hi-Tech 12-03-2019 Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir/ Madam, With reference to captioned subject, the meeting of the board of directors will be held on Tuesday, 12th March 2019 at 11.00 A.M. at the registered office situated at 1, Hawa Magri, Industrial Area, Sukher, Udaipur (Raj.). The agenda of the said meeting is: 1. Appointment of Chairman for the Board Meeting 2. To grant Leave of Absence to Directors 3. To see if Quorum for the Board Meeting is satisfied or not 4. To approve extension of loan facility by Corporation bank and thereby increase in CC limit.
Minal Indus. 12-03-2019 Minal Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To approve the Un-Audited Financial Results as per IND-AS along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2018. 2. To approve Assets and Liabilities statements for the half year ended 30th September 2018. 3. Any other business with the permission of chairQuarterly Results (Revised)(As per BSE Bulletin dated on 18/01/2019)Minal Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Minal Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is re-scheduled on 13/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve:1. To approve the Un-Audited Financial Results as per IND-AS along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2018.2. To approve Assets and Liabilities statements for the half year ended 30th September 2018.3. Any other business with the permission of chair(As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2019)Minal Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Minal Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Minal Industries Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is re-scheduled on 12/03/2019, inter alia, to consider and approve:1. To approve the Un-Audited Financial Results as per IND-AS along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2018.2. To approve Assets and Liabilities statements for the half year ended 30th September 2018.3. Any other business with the permission of chair(As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2019)
NMDC 12-03-2019 NMDC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 12th March 2019, inter-alia, to consider declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2018-19, if any. In pursuance of the Internal Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in dealing with Securities of NMDC Limited, the trading window for trading in the equity shares of the Company shall remain closed from 7th March 2019 to 14th March 2019 (both days inclusive), in connection with the above scheduled meeting.
Birla Capital 13-03-2019 BIRLA CAPITAL & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that the Board Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Birla Capital and Financial Services Limited, will be held on Wednesday, 13th March, 2019 at 3.00 PM. at Industry House 159, 5th Floor, Churchgate Reclamation, Mumbai - 400 020 to approve & take on record, inter alia the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter year ended 30th June, 2018, 30th September, 2018 and 31st December, 2018.
Derivatives

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Zinc 193.95 189.60 4.35 2.29%
Zinc Mini 193.95 189.60 4.35 2.29%
Sugar M Delhi 3420.00 3363.00 57.00 1.69%
CASTORSEED (DEESA) 5271.00 5196.00 75.00 1.44%
Guar Gum 9135.00 9030.00 105.00 1.16%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
MAPRO IND. 0.00 -0.80 -
YURANUS INFR 0.30 0.01 -
CEENIK EXPO. 0.00 -0.36 -
RESURGERE 0.00 -10.72 -
VESUVIUS IND 223.64 20.18 -
NAT STL AGRO 196.90 -151.47 -
MERCK LTD 204.39 715.34 -
RAIN 3444.07 -127.82 17.29
Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
07/03 Prabhudas Liladhar Buy 873 Ipca Labs.
06/03 ICICI Securities Buy 1482 ACC
28/02 Motilal Oswal Buy 755 Infosys
Results Tracker

Available for 4115 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2018 2,369,788.87 516,326.66 98,591.19
Dec 2017 2,019,922.72 503,922.22 126,076.26
% chg 17.32 2.46 -21.80
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
13/03 BIRLA CAP
14/03 AHLUWALIA CO
14/03 KWALITYLTD
15/03 EMMSONS INT.
16/03 SUNIL HITECH
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Aartech Solonics Ltd 34 12/03/2019 18/03/2019
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Gleam Fabmat 10 7.78 Mar 05,2019
Kranti Indust. 37 36.40 Feb 28,2019
Mindpool Tech. 30 24.50 Feb 28,2019
Chalet Hotels 280 301.75 Feb 07,2019
Ritco Logistics 73 69.95 Feb 07,2019
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I - Dir... 15.45 2.68 -0.99 12.28
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I (G) 15.16 2.42 -2.03 11.69
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV - Di... 15.11 2.74 -6.16 15.59
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV (G) 14.50 2.51 -7.04 14.22
NEWS

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

Scheme Search

SELECT FUND HOUSE
SELECT SCHEME