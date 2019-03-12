Company Date Agenda

H U D C O 12-03-2019 Housing And Urban Development Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is proposed to be held on Tuesday the 12th March, 2019 at HUDCO Bhawan, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi- 110003, to consider, inter-alia, payment of interim dividend for the Financial Year 2018-19. Further, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, for the purpose of payment of interim dividend, if so, approved by the Board, Record Date, will be Saturday, the 23rd March, 2019. Further, pursuant to Code for Prevention of Insider Trading in HUDCO Equity Share/Securities, the Trading Window, for Designated Employees, shall be closed during the period: 'from Wednesday the 6th March, 2019 to Thursday the 14th March, 2019 (both days inclusive)' for trading in HUDCO Equity Shares/Securities.

Mewar Hi-Tech 12-03-2019 Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir/ Madam, With reference to captioned subject, the meeting of the board of directors will be held on Tuesday, 12th March 2019 at 11.00 A.M. at the registered office situated at 1, Hawa Magri, Industrial Area, Sukher, Udaipur (Raj.). The agenda of the said meeting is: 1. Appointment of Chairman for the Board Meeting 2. To grant Leave of Absence to Directors 3. To see if Quorum for the Board Meeting is satisfied or not 4. To approve extension of loan facility by Corporation bank and thereby increase in CC limit.

Minal Indus. 12-03-2019 Minal Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve:1. To approve the Un-Audited Financial Results as per IND-AS along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2018.2. To approve Assets and Liabilities statements for the half year ended 30th September 2018.3. Any other business with the permission of chair. The meeting was originally scheduled on 18/01/2019, then re-scheduled on 13/02/2019, and finally re-scheduled on 12/03/2019.

NMDC 12-03-2019 NMDC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 12th March 2019, inter-alia, to consider declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2018-19, if any. In pursuance of the Internal Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in dealing with Securities of NMDC Limited, the trading window for trading in the equity shares of the Company shall remain closed from 7th March 2019 to 14th March 2019 (both days inclusive), in connection with the above scheduled meeting.