Company Date Agenda

Bombay Oxygen 19-03-2019 Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Application to RBI

I O C L 19-03-2019 INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Reg. 29(1) & (2) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, it is hereby notified that a Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled on Tuesday, 19th March 2019 inter alia to consider declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend for the financial year 2018-19. It is further notified that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of IndianOil would remain closed from 13th March 2019 to 21st March 2019 for all Connected Persons as per Insider Trading code of the Company. The Insider Trading Code is hosted on Company's website www.iocl.com.

IDBI Bank 19-03-2019 IDBI BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Rupee Bond Borrowing limit of Rs 4000 crore for FY 2019-20.

JIK Inds. 19-03-2019 JIK INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To consider change in situation of registered office of the company from one place to another within the local limits of the city. 2.To consider shift the manufacturing activity of the company to new location. 3.To consider appointment of Mr. Akash Jain as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.