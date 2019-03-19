JUST IN
Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing fresh notices to 300 NSEL brokers

MARKET WRAP: Sensex gains 71 pts, Nifty above 11,450; India VIX jumps 7%

Blackstone, Embassy pad up to launch first REIT, raise Rs 4k cr

Looking for regular income? You might want to start investing in Reits

Nifty stocks

From Grasim to Reliance Industries, many Nifty stocks still offer value

KRISHNA KUMAR KARWA

Market valuations at current level are not cheap, says Emkay Global MD

Stock of the day Maruti Suzuki falls 4% on reports of production cut due to lower demand

Realty shares gain in range-bound market; Prestige Estates surges 18%

PVR hits new high of Rs 1,686; stock up 17% in one month

Stock alert Bajaj Finance nears record high; up 10% thus far in March

Buzzing stock Mindtree surges over 2% on share buyback plan announcement

SBI, Bank of Baroda, PNB: Here's how you can make money in PSU bank stocks

Fund infusions in PSBs fail to lift stocks; experts say stick to SBI, BoB

Lupin slips 6% after USFDA classifies Somerset facility as OAI

Franklin India Credit Risk Fund: Ahead of peers on the returns front

BSE Sensex

(70.75)

 38095.07
HIGH

38369.59

 LOW

37952.10

 PREVIOUS

38024.32
Nifty 50

(35.35)

 11462.20
HIGH

11530.15

 LOW

11412.50

 PREVIOUS

11426.85
Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Bombay Oxygen 19-03-2019 Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Application to RBI
I O C L 19-03-2019 INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Reg. 29(1) & (2) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, it is hereby notified that a Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled on Tuesday, 19th March 2019 inter alia to consider declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend for the financial year 2018-19. It is further notified that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of IndianOil would remain closed from 13th March 2019 to 21st March 2019 for all Connected Persons as per Insider Trading code of the Company. The Insider Trading Code is hosted on Company's website www.iocl.com.
IDBI Bank 19-03-2019 IDBI BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Rupee Bond Borrowing limit of Rs 4000 crore for FY 2019-20.
JIK Inds. 19-03-2019 JIK INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To consider change in situation of registered office of the company from one place to another within the local limits of the city. 2.To consider shift the manufacturing activity of the company to new location. 3.To consider appointment of Mr. Akash Jain as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.
Marg Techno-Proj 19-03-2019 Marg Techno Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 to inter alia, consider and approve 1. To take note of Resignation of Statutory Auditor Ruparel Bavadiya & Co. Chartered Accountants. 2. Appointment of Haribhakti & Co., Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditor of the Company to fill casual vacancy, subject to the approval of Shareholders in the ensuing General Meeting. 3. Appointment of Swati Agarwal Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company. 4. To make Plan and Discussion for Non - Convertible Preference Shares.
Derivatives

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Cotton 21270.00 20890.00 380.00 1.82%
Jute 5021.00 4965.00 56.00 1.13%
Almond (Non Pariel) 580.25 576.75 3.50 0.61%
Guar Seed 4325.00 4300.00 25.00 0.58%
Rubber Kochi 12850.00 12800.00 50.00 0.39%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
SUNIL HITECH 31.80 -1674.73 -
BIRLA CAP 0.00 -0.02 -
SYTIXSE 0.16 0.10 -
COSBOARD IND 2.39 0.50 -
MAPRO IND. 0.00 -0.80 -
YURANUS INFR 0.30 0.01 -
CEENIK EXPO. 0.00 -0.36 -
RESURGERE 0.00 -10.72 -
Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
14/03 Anand Rathi Buy 1178 Pidilite Inds.
14/03 HDFC Securities Buy 1326 Jubilant Food.
07/03 Prabhudas Liladhar Buy 873 Ipca Labs.
Results Tracker

Available for 4124 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2018 2,373,559.77 515,173.82 97,023.26
Dec 2017 2,022,961.86 504,240.66 126,126.07
% chg 17.33 2.17 -23.07
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
22/03 KDJHRL
25/03 KWALITYLTD
12/04 GANGOTRI TEX
20/04 HDFC BANK
22/04 MAHINDRALIFE
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Humming Bird Education Ltd 132 15/03/2019 19/03/2019
MSTC Ltd 120-128 13/03/2019 20/03/2019
Artedz Fabs Ltd 34-36 18/03/2019 20/03/2019
Embassy Office Parks REIT 299-300 18/03/2019 20/03/2019
Roopshri Resorts Ltd 20 19/03/2019 22/03/2019
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Mahip Industries 32 33.50 Mar 12,2019
Gleam Fabmat 10 7.45 Mar 05,2019
Kranti Indust. 37 35.35 Feb 28,2019
Mindpool Tech. 30 16.50 Feb 28,2019
Ritco Logistics 73 71.90 Feb 07,2019
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I - Dir... 15.89 3.38 0.58 13.36
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I (G) 15.58 3.12 -0.48 12.76
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV - Di... 15.54 3.83 -4.51 16.76
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV (G) 14.91 3.60 -5.41 15.39
NEWS

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

Scheme Search

SELECT FUND HOUSE
SELECT SCHEME