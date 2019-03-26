Company Date Agenda

Allahabad Bank 26-03-2019 ALLAHABAD BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Capital Raising Plan of the Bank

Arihant Super. 26-03-2019 A Meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 26th March, 2019 at 03:00 P.M. at 'Arihant Aura' 25th Floor, B Wing, Plot No. 13/1, TTC Industrial Area, Thane Belapur Road,Turbhe, Navi Mumbai - 400705, to discuss the matters as mentioned under Regulation 25 (4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Aris Interna. 26-03-2019 ARIS INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 26th March, 2019 at 4:00 pm. 1.Appointment of Mrs Sushma Anuj Yadav as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Balmer Lawrie 26-03-2019 We hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company ('the Board') will be held on Tuesday, 26th March, 2019.Further, as per the Company's 'Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insider', framed pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the 'Trading Window' of the Company shall remain closed for 'Designated Persons' and 'Insider' from Friday, 15th March, 2019 till 48 hours after the Board meeting and the information becomes generally available.