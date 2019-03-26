JUST IN
India to outperform poll-bound emerging markets in 2019
India to outperform poll-bound emerging markets in 2019

MARKET WRAP: Sensex down 356 pts on US recession fears; Jet Airways up 13%

Mukesh Ambani, Murugappa, and the Adani groups are also included in the top five list

Bajaj biggest gainer, Anil Ambani group lost most in Modi govt tenure

Jitendra Gohil, head of India equity research at Credit Suisse Wealth Management

LS polls may not have lasting impact on stock market return: Jitendra Gohil

Buzzing stocks InterGlobe Aviation trades firm in weak market; zooms 108% from 52-week low

Hero MotoCorp trades lower for ninth straight day; stock nears 52-week low

Stock alert PFC acquires government stake in REC; stocks surge up to 8%

Arvind Fashions up 10% on change in circuit filter;shifts to normal segment

TTK Prestige gains 5% on bonus issue plan announcement

Jindal Steel, SAIL, Jindal Stainless: 3 metal stocks that can slip further

5 graphs show why the $220-bn Indian stock market rally may be overheating

March sell-off by DIIs is poised to be the highest in three years

Sale of enemy shares, buybacks by CPSEs yield Rs 11,300 cr to govt in FY'19

Managing millions, making little: Can wealth management start-ups succeed?

BSE Sensex

(-355.70)

 37808.91
38016.76

37667.40

38164.61
Nifty 50

(-102.65)

 11354.25
11395.65

11311.60

11456.90
Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Allahabad Bank 26-03-2019 ALLAHABAD BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Capital Raising Plan of the Bank
Arihant Super. 26-03-2019 A Meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 26th March, 2019 at 03:00 P.M. at 'Arihant Aura' 25th Floor, B Wing, Plot No. 13/1, TTC Industrial Area, Thane Belapur Road,Turbhe, Navi Mumbai - 400705, to discuss the matters as mentioned under Regulation 25 (4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Aris Interna. 26-03-2019 ARIS INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 26th March, 2019 at 4:00 pm. 1.Appointment of Mrs Sushma Anuj Yadav as Chief Financial Officer of the company.
Balmer Lawrie 26-03-2019 We hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company ('the Board') will be held on Tuesday, 26th March, 2019.Further, as per the Company's 'Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insider', framed pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the 'Trading Window' of the Company shall remain closed for 'Designated Persons' and 'Insider' from Friday, 15th March, 2019 till 48 hours after the Board meeting and the information becomes generally available.
Blue Blends (I) 26-03-2019 Blue Blends (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is Scheduled to held on Tuesday,the 26/03/2019,to considered and approved Business related matter of the Company.
Derivatives

Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Sugar M Delhi 3413.00 3289.00 124.00 3.77%
Menthaoil 1732.90 1711.40 21.50 1.26%
Almond (Non Pariel) 576.00 571.50 4.50 0.79%
Cotton 21550.00 21390.00 160.00 0.75%
Black Pepper 34500.00 34250.00 250.00 0.73%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
SUNIL HITECH 31.80 -1674.73 -
BIRLA CAP 0.00 -0.02 -
SYTIXSE 0.16 0.10 -
COSBOARD IND 2.39 0.50 -
MAPRO IND. 0.00 -0.80 -
YURANUS INFR 0.30 0.01 -
RESURGERE 0.00 -10.72 -
CEENIK EXPO. 0.00 -0.36 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
14/03 Anand Rathi Buy 1178 Pidilite Inds.
14/03 HDFC Securities Buy 1326 Jubilant Food.
07/03 Prabhudas Liladhar Buy 873 Ipca Labs.
Results Tracker

Available for 4124 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2018 2,373,559.77 515,173.82 97,023.26
Dec 2017 2,022,961.86 504,240.66 126,126.07
% chg 17.33 2.17 -23.07
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
29/03 SIMPLEX PROJ
02/04 ATLAS CYCLES
04/04 G.M.BREWERI
12/04 GANGOTRI TEX
12/04 INFOSYS LTD
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd 38 22/03/2019 27/03/2019
Northern Spirits Ltd 43 22/03/2019 27/03/2019
Osia Hyper Retail Ltd 252 26/03/2019 28/03/2019
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Mahip Industries 32 33.35 Mar 12,2019
Gleam Fabmat 10 5.02 Mar 05,2019
Kranti Indust. 37 36.90 Feb 28,2019
Mindpool Tech. 30 21.50 Feb 28,2019
Anmol India 33 32.60 Feb 21,2019
Top Performing Schemes

Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I - Dir... 15.91 3.87 3.62 12.55
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I (G) 15.60 3.61 2.53 11.95
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV - Di... 15.60 4.51 -1.40 15.93
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV (G) 14.95 4.27 -2.33 14.57
