- BSE's expansion, NSE's foray give a fillip to agri futures market
- FY19 is poised to be the second best year for share sales of SMEs
- Higher overseas investor flows boost share sale activity in listed firms
- From April 1, shares can be transferred in demat form only: Sebi
- March quarter boost for multiplex players PVR and Inox Leisure
- GMR Infra: Debt reduction positive, but street cautious
- Healthy returns for investors with bets in banking and infrastructure funds
- No. of new independent financial advisors see sharp fall in February
- Sebi defers implementation of new royalty payment corporate code
- Market Wrap: Sensex down 101 pts, Nifty slips below 11,450; pharma declines
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-100.53)
|38132.88
|
HIGH
38475.93
|
LOW
38001.34
|
PREVIOUS
38233.41
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-38.20)
|11445.05
|
HIGH
11546.20
|
LOW
11413.00
|
PREVIOUS
11483.25