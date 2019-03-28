JUST IN
You are here » Home » Markets

Market News

(Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

MARKET WRAP: Sensex down 101 pts, Nifty slips below 11,450; pharma declines

Raamdeo Agrawal, co-founder and joint managing director of Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Raamdeo Agrawal sees room for more gains in stocks after Pakistan feud

The stimulus package announced by China and the optimism around the US-China trade agreement has further bolstered FPI sentiment towards emerging markets (EMs) as a whole

10% FPIs non-compliant with beneficial ownership disclosure norms: Sebi

Sebi

Sebi's new norms will ensure uniformity in valuation of high-risk papers

Web Exclusive

Tech view: Here's how you can make money in RIL, SBI, Maruti and Axis Bank

Buzzing stock ICICI Prudential surges 9% after good response for OFS

United Breweries gains 6% to Rs 1,428 after block deals

SML Isuzu nears 52-week high; stock zooms 50% in March

Vodafone Idea hits fresh low of Rs 28.30 ahead of rights issue

Great Indian promoter sale: Strategic deals with foreign players on rise

Debt reduction to under Rs 2,000 crore to improve cash flows for DLF

Focus on India, emerging markets could drive Dr Reddy's rerating

The India story: Retail credit bureau coverage is still under-penetrated

Masala bond market revives as rupee gains and tax cut lures buyers

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(-100.53)

 38132.88
HIGH

38475.93

 LOW

38001.34

 PREVIOUS

38233.41
> More on BSE Sensex
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(-38.20)

 11445.05
HIGH

11546.20

 LOW

11413.00

 PREVIOUS

11483.25
> More on Nifty 50

Heat Map

    Loading...


NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Aditya Consumer 28-03-2019 Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To review the performance of non-independent directors and the board of directors as a whole; 2.To review the performance of the chairperson of the listed entity, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors; 3.To assess the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the management of the listed entity and the board of directors that is necessary for the board of directors to effectively and reasonably perform their duties and 4.Any other business that may deem necessary with the permission of the Chair.
Aditya Vision 28-03-2019 Aditya Vision Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To review the performance of non-independent directors and the board of directors as a whole; 2.To review the performance of the chairperson of the listed entity, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors; 3.To assess the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the management of the listed entity and the board of directors that is necessary for the board of directors to effectively and reasonably perform their duties and 4.Any other business that may deem necessary with the permission of the Chair.
Ahm. Steelcraft 28-03-2019 AHMEDABAD STEELCRAFT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Independent Directors and Board of Directors of the Company will be held in terms of schedule IV (Section 149(7)) of the Companies Act, 2013 on Thursday, 28th March, 2019.
Atlanta Devcon 28-03-2019 Atlanta Devcon Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting for Resignation of Directors Mr. Himanshu Pravinchandra Mehta, Mr. Desai Harishbhai Akash and Mr. Raj Baldevsinh Jhala due to personal reasons.
Axon Ventures 28-03-2019 Axon Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Mr. Anubhav Maurya as Additional Director under Non Executive- Independent Category w.e.f. 01st March 2019.2. To change designation of Mrs. Tanu Giriraj Agarwal from the post of Director to Managing Director of the company w.e.f. 01st March 2019.3. Any other items with the permission of Chairman.
» More on Boards

Derivatives

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Alumini 130.80 127.30 3.50 2.75%
Cardamom 1635.50 1602.50 33.00 2.06%
Crude oil 4127.00 4054.00 73.00 1.80%
Crude Oil Mini 4127.00 4058.00 69.00 1.70%
Guar Gum 9476.00 9345.00 131.00 1.40%
> More on Top Gainers

COMMODITIES NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
SUNIL HITECH 31.80 -1674.73 -
BIRLA CAP 0.00 -0.02 -
SYTIXSE 0.16 0.10 -
COSBOARD IND 2.39 0.50 -
MAPRO IND. 0.00 -0.80 -
YURANUS INFR 0.30 0.01 -
CEENIK EXPO. 0.00 -0.36 -
RESURGERE 0.00 -10.72 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
> More on Results Calender

RESULT NEWS

» More

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
14/03 Anand Rathi Buy 1178 Pidilite Inds.
14/03 HDFC Securities Buy 1326 Jubilant Food.
07/03 Prabhudas Liladhar Buy 873 Ipca Labs.
> More on Research Reports

Results Tracker

Available for 4124 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2018 2,373,559.77 515,173.82 97,023.26
Dec 2017 2,022,961.86 504,240.66 126,126.07
% chg 17.33 2.17 -23.07
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
29/03 SIMPLEX PROJ
02/04 ATLAS CYCLES
04/04 G.M.BREWERI
08/04 TATA YODOGAW
12/04 GANGOTRI TEX
> More on Upcoming Results

IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Osia Hyper Retail Ltd 252 26/03/2019 28/03/2019
KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd 38 22/03/2019 04/04/2019
> More on Open IPOs

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Aartech Solonics 34 34.60 Mar 27,2019
Ashapuri Gold 51 51.00 Mar 27,2019
Mahip Industries 32 33.50 Mar 12,2019
Gleam Fabmat 10 5.78 Mar 05,2019
Kranti Indust. 37 34.95 Feb 28,2019
[*] IPO Price unadjusted > More Listed IPOs

IPO NEWS

» More

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Direct (G) 516.88 8.50 16.23 18.14
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 30.09 4.84 15.51 16.83
HDFC Top 100 Fund (G) 495.83 8.33 15.35 17.27
AXIS Multicap Fund - Direct (G) 11.46 4.56 14.71 -
HDFC Equity Fund - Direct (G) 703.55 8.12 13.92 18.28
> More on Schemes

NEWS

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Scheme Search

SELECT FUND HOUSE
SELECT SCHEME