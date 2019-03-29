By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Mutual funds see healthy inflows through equity NFOs in FY19: Report
- Market share focus to weigh on Dabur India's near-term profitability
- Only mutual fund to file cases, erstwhile UTI sees some recoveries
- Axis Bank joins Rs 2-trillion market cap club, Titan touches Rs 1 trillion
- Markets rally towards all-time high; Sensex up 413 pts, Nifty rises 125 pts
- Slowing sales in key markets could derail Bharat Forge's growth curve
- Metropolis Healthcare's Rs 1,200-cr IPO to open for subscription on Apr 3
- Axis Bank to focus on subsidiaries for growth, analysts cheer strategy
- Market Wrap: Sensex surges 413 points, Nifty at 11,570; PSU banks rally
- Hero MotoCorp hits 2-year low; stock falls 20% in three months
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(412.84)
|38545.72
|
HIGH
38593.65
|
LOW
38148.44
|
PREVIOUS
38132.88
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(124.95)
|11570.00
|
HIGH
11588.50
|
LOW
11452.45
|
PREVIOUS
11445.05