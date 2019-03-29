JUST IN
You are here » Home » Markets

Market News

Ongoing bull market phase 'longest and slowest', says Morgan Stanley

F&O expiry: Sensex surges 413 points, Nifty ends at 11,570; PSU banks rally

Catholic Syrian Bank, CSB, Fairfax, Prem Watsa, OPSB, SMEs

India's first foreign owned bank is preparing for a $58 million IPO

Bank of Baroda

PSBs surge: Oriental Bank, PNB, Union Bank, BOI, BOB up over 25% in March

rupee

Bullish bets on Indian rupee rise ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019: Poll

Stocks in focus Titan Company m-cap crosses Rs 1 trillion-mark; stock hits new high

Buzzing stock HCL Technologies nears all-time high; stock surges 4%

This Sensex stock has gained over 50% for six years in a row; any guesses?

DHFL gains 14% on reports of Piramal, Baring PE eyeing majority stake

Hero MotoCorp hits 2-year low; stock falls 20% in three months

Only MF that has filed cases against wilful defaulters sees some recoveries

Pak's emerging market status in jeopardy over worst sell-off in a decade

Sustaining volume growth key for Nestle as consumption shows slowdown

Healthy returns for investors with bets in banking and infrastructure funds

$3.3-bn Tata fund manager fears hung parliament may end India's share rally

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(412.84)

 38545.72
HIGH

38593.65

 LOW

38148.44

 PREVIOUS

38132.88
> More on BSE Sensex
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(124.95)

 11570.00
HIGH

11588.50

 LOW

11452.45

 PREVIOUS

11445.05
> More on Nifty 50

Heat Map

    Loading...


NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Acrysil 29-03-2019 ACRYSIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Annual Operational Plan of the Company for the Financial Year 2019-20 and any other matter as the Board of Directors of the Company may decide during the course of the meeting.
Aroma Ent. 29-03-2019 AROMA ENTERPRISES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve As briefly described in the Intimation.
Ashoka Metcast 29-03-2019 Ashoka Metcast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve policies and code of conduct as per Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018
Bacil Pharma 29-03-2019 BACIL PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company. Any other Business with permission of Chair.
Balmer Lawrie 29-03-2019 We hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company ('the Board') will be held on Tuesday, 26th March, 2019.Further, as per the Company's 'Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insider', framed pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the 'Trading Window' of the Company shall remain closed for 'Designated Persons' and 'Insider' from Friday, 15th March, 2019 till 48 hours after the Board meeting and the information becomes generally available.Further to our intimation dated 26th February, 2019 regarding closure of trading window it is hereby intimated that in terms of, the Company's 'Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insider', framed pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the 'Trading Window' of the Company shall remain closed for 'Designated Persons' and 'Insider' starting from Monday, 18th March, 2019 (instead of Friday, 15th March 2019) till 48 hours after the Board meeting (rescheduled to be held on 29th March, 2019) and the information becomes generally available.(As Per BSE Announcement Dated On 12/03/2019)
» More on Boards

Derivatives

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Lead Mini 138.70 136.25 2.45 1.80%
Lead 138.70 136.25 2.45 1.80%
Cardamom 1663.50 1635.50 28.00 1.71%
Aluminium 150.90 148.80 2.10 1.41%
Zinc Mini 203.45 201.80 1.65 0.82%
> More on Top Gainers

COMMODITIES NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
KWALITYLTD 361.98 -1500.38 -
SUNIL HITECH 31.80 -1674.73 -
BIRLA CAP 0.00 -0.02 -
SYTIXSE 0.16 0.10 -
COSBOARD IND 2.39 0.50 -
MAPRO IND. 0.00 -0.80 -
YURANUS INFR 0.30 0.01 -
RESURGERE 0.00 -10.72 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
> More on Results Calender

RESULT NEWS

» More

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
28/03 Reliance Securities Reduce 819 Escorts
14/03 Anand Rathi Buy 1178 Pidilite Inds.
14/03 HDFC Securities Buy 1326 Jubilant Food.
> More on Research Reports

Results Tracker

Available for 4128 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2018 2,373,921.75 513,769.43 95,522.85
Dec 2017 2,024,736.68 504,368.38 126,147.06
% chg 17.25 1.86 -24.28
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
02/04 ATLAS CYCLES
04/04 G.M.BREWERI
05/04 ARMAN
08/04 TATA YODOGAW
12/04 GANGOTRI TEX
> More on Upcoming Results

IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd 17-19 29/03/2019 03/04/2019
KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd 38 22/03/2019 04/04/2019
> More on Open IPOs

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Humming Bird Edu 132 132.00 Mar 28,2019
Ashapuri Gold 51 50.70 Mar 27,2019
Aartech Solonics 34 34.65 Mar 27,2019
Kranti Indust. 37 36.70 Feb 28,2019
Anmol India 33 32.00 Feb 21,2019
[*] IPO Price unadjusted > More Listed IPOs

IPO NEWS

» More

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Direct (G) 514.98 7.58 14.92 18.00
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 30.01 4.35 14.32 16.73
HDFC Top 100 Fund (G) 494.00 7.41 14.06 17.13
AXIS Multicap Fund - Direct (G) 11.44 4.09 13.16 -
HDFC Equity Fund - Direct (G) 703.08 7.66 12.76 18.25
> More on Schemes

NEWS

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Scheme Search

SELECT FUND HOUSE
SELECT SCHEME