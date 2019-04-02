Company Date Agenda

Adhunik Metal 02-04-2019 ADHUNIK METALIKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve As per the provisions of the SEBI LODR, we have to inform you that the meeting of the Monitoring Committee is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 02.04.19 at 3.30 p.m. at the Corporate office of the Company to inter-alia transact the following business: 1. To issue equity shares/other convertible securities on Preferential basis in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI ICDR, 2018 and SEBI Listing Regulations; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Further, pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with the Company's Code of Conduct for Regulating & Reporting Trading by Insiders and for Fair Disclosure, the Trading Window of the Company will be closed from Thursday, March 28, 2019 and will continue to remain closed till Thursday, April 4, 2019 for Directors, KMP, Officers and Designated Employees, and their immediate relatives. Please take the same on your record and display on your website.

Akshar Spintex 02-04-2019 Akshar Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 02nd April, 2019 at the registered office of the Company inter alia to consider a following Agenda: 1) Investment in various Fund/ Schemes Kindly take the same on you records.

Atlas Cycles 02-04-2019 ATLAS CYCLES (HARYANA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2018.

Banas Finance 02-04-2019 BANAS FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 02nd April, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company at E-109, Crystal Plaza, New Link Road, Andheri (West), Mumbai - 400053 at 12.30 P.M. inert alia, to consider and approve Resignation of Ms. Kajol Tak from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. 31st March 2019 and to appoint new company secretary in place of her.