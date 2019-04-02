JUST IN
MARKET WRAP: Sensex falls 278 points from day's high; Nifty ends at 11,656

stock market

Private Banks, Reliance Industries, Infosys take Sensex to new high

bse, sensex, bombay stock exchange
Market outlook: Here's what analysts expect from stock market in FY20

Vaibhav Sanghavi

Markets likely to be higher over the next two-three years: Vaibhav Sanghavi

Buzzing stock Reliance Industries hits new high; market cap nears Rs 9 trillion-mark

Should you bet on cement stocks? Here's what technical charts indicate

Stock Alert Tata Motors gains 5% as JLR expects earnings to improve in Q4

PSU banks extend gain; Andhra Bank, Indian Overseas Bank up over 5%

Cement stocks rally; JK Lakshmi, India Cements, Orient Cement up over 5%

New listing Embassy Office Parks REIT makes stock market debut, ends 5% higher

SRF slips 5% as Gujarat pollution board orders shutdown of Dahej plant

DHFL, Infosys among 5 Nifty F&O stocks that are set to rise, shows MACD

Plan to invest in the yellow metal? Digital gold is a cost-effective way

Reassess your investment portfolio and your insurance needs

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(198.96)

 38871.87
HIGH

39115.57

 LOW

38808.74

 PREVIOUS

38672.91
Nifty 50

(45.25)

 11669.15
HIGH

11738.10

 LOW

11644.75

 PREVIOUS

11623.90
Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Adhunik Metal 02-04-2019 ADHUNIK METALIKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve As per the provisions of the SEBI LODR, we have to inform you that the meeting of the Monitoring Committee is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 02.04.19 at 3.30 p.m. at the Corporate office of the Company to inter-alia transact the following business: 1. To issue equity shares/other convertible securities on Preferential basis in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI ICDR, 2018 and SEBI Listing Regulations; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Further, pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with the Company's Code of Conduct for Regulating & Reporting Trading by Insiders and for Fair Disclosure, the Trading Window of the Company will be closed from Thursday, March 28, 2019 and will continue to remain closed till Thursday, April 4, 2019 for Directors, KMP, Officers and Designated Employees, and their immediate relatives. Please take the same on your record and display on your website.
Akshar Spintex 02-04-2019 Akshar Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 02nd April, 2019 at the registered office of the Company inter alia to consider a following Agenda: 1) Investment in various Fund/ Schemes Kindly take the same on you records.
Atlas Cycles 02-04-2019 ATLAS CYCLES (HARYANA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2018.
Banas Finance 02-04-2019 BANAS FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 02nd April, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company at E-109, Crystal Plaza, New Link Road, Andheri (West), Mumbai - 400053 at 12.30 P.M. inert alia, to consider and approve Resignation of Ms. Kajol Tak from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. 31st March 2019 and to appoint new company secretary in place of her.
Frontier Capital 02-04-2019 Frontier Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. consider and issue 25,000 0.1% Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares or 25,00,000 equity shares on preferential basis 2. To discuss the appointment of Independent Director under Companies Act, 2013 3. Any other business with the permission of the chair which is incidental and ancillary to the business.
Derivatives

Commodities

Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Zinc 232.45 207.50 24.95 12.02%
Chana 4450.00 4250.00 200.00 4.71%
Cardamom 1708.40 1641.00 67.40 4.11%
Copper 447.75 437.00 10.75 2.46%
Copper Mini 447.75 437.00 10.75 2.46%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
NATFIT 12.84 0.53 -
KWALITYLTD 361.98 -1500.38 -
SUNIL HITECH 31.80 -1674.73 -
EMMSONS INT. 0.00 -41.78 -
AHLUWALIA CO 418.54 26.94 -
BIRLA CAP 0.00 -0.02 -
SYTIXSE 0.16 0.10 -
COSBOARD IND 2.39 0.50 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
01/04 Reliance Securities Buy 326 Ahluwalia Contr.
29/03 Reliance Securities Hold 65 NBCC
29/03 HDFC Securities Buy 439 Mastek
Results Tracker

Available for 4129 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2018 2,368,026.82 509,695.55 95,557.73
Dec 2017 2,019,345.18 501,526.64 126,447.73
% chg 17.27 1.63 -24.43
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
04/04 G.M.BREWERI
05/04 ARMAN
08/04 DELTA CORP
08/04 TATA YODOGAW
09/04 SIMPLEX PROJ
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd 17-19 29/03/2019 03/04/2019
KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd 38 22/03/2019 04/04/2019
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Roopshri Resorts 20 20.25 Apr 01,2019
Embassy Off.REIT 300 314.10 Apr 01,2019
MSTC 120 111.50 Mar 29,2019
Artedz Fabs 36 42.25 Mar 29,2019
Humming Bird Edu 132 132.00 Mar 28,2019
Top Performing Schemes

Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
JM Core 11 Fund - Direct (G) 10.12 11.76 13.42 24.02
JM Core 11 Fund (G) 9.39 11.17 11.91 22.43
Edelweiss Large Cap Fund - Direct (G) 37.02 5.59 11.75 15.73
Edelweiss Large Cap Fund - Plan B (G) 35.68 5.34 10.77 14.77
Edelweiss Large Cap Fund (G) 35.50 5.34 10.76 14.77
