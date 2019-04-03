JUST IN
MARKET WRAP: Sensex closes above 39,000, Nifty ends at 11,713; autos gain

markets
Web Exclusive

Follow these rules while trading in stocks nearing their lifetime high

Union AMC
Web Exclusive

Q&A Premium valuation of markets is a concern: Vinay Paharia, Union AMC

Mutual funds garnered Rs 8,022 crore of its assets by way of SIPs in December 2018, 29 per cent higher than the previous year
Web Exclusive

Top 8 most common mutual fund investing mistakes and how to avoid them

Stock of the day Power stocks surge as SC quashes RBI's Feb 12 circular; Adani Power up 2%

Infosys nears record high; stock up 5% in one week

Cyient plunges 12% on weak revenue concerns for March quarter

Bharti Airtel rises for fourth straight day; gains 10% in 4 sessions

Buzzing stock Godrej Properties gains 7% on best-ever sales in March quarter

Bharat Road Network surges 20% after arm wins arbitration against NHAI

Sebi mulls cancelling application process for SRO for MF distributors

Zee Entertainment falls 6% after promoters sell shares

Slowing consumer demand, high stock valuations to weigh on FMCG companies

RBI to cut rates again before polls; BJP win best for economy: Reuters poll

Indices

BSE Sensex

(184.78)

 39056.65
HIGH

39121.69

 LOW

38846.96

 PREVIOUS

38871.87
Nifty 50

(44.05)

 11713.20
HIGH

11729.35

 LOW

11655.85

 PREVIOUS

11669.15
PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
AVT Natural Prod 03-04-2019 AVT NATURAL PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam,We write to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at Chennai, on Wednesday, the 3rd April 2019 for routine matters.Further the trading window for dealing in the equity shares will be closed for Promoter/Directors/Connected Persons and Designated employees of the Company from March 23, 2019 to April 05,2019 (both days inclusive).This may please be taken on record.Thanking you,Yours faithfully,For AVT Natural Products Ltd.,Dileepraj.PCompany Secretary
iStreet Network 03-04-2019 Istreet Network Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and discuss the matter relating to Bike sharing project. This is for your information and records.
Pioneer Invest 03-04-2019 PIONEER INVESTCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve As per Attached Letter
Senthil Infotek 03-04-2019 Senthil Infotek Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve CFO Appointment.
Shriram Trans. 03-04-2019 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, April 03, 2019 to consider raising of funds by issue of debt securities as may be permitted under the applicable law, subject to such approvals as may be required in this regard.
Derivatives

Derivatives

Commodities

Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Crude oil 4260.00 4160.00 100.00 2.40%
Crude Oil Mini 4260.00 4160.00 100.00 2.40%
Natural Gas 187.30 184.10 3.20 1.74%
RBD PALMOLEIN 592.10 584.90 7.20 1.23%
Chana 4500.00 4450.00 50.00 1.12%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
NATFIT 12.84 0.53 -
KWALITYLTD 361.98 -1500.38 -
SUNIL HITECH 31.80 -1674.73 -
EMMSONS INT. 0.00 -41.78 -
AHLUWALIA CO 418.54 26.94 -
BIRLA CAP 0.00 -0.02 -
SYTIXSE 0.16 0.10 -
COSBOARD IND 2.39 0.50 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
01/04 Reliance Securities Buy 326 Ahluwalia Contr.
29/03 Reliance Securities Hold 65 NBCC
29/03 HDFC Securities Buy 439 Mastek
Results Tracker

Available for 4129 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2018 2,368,026.82 509,695.55 95,557.73
Dec 2017 2,019,345.18 501,526.64 126,447.73
% chg 17.27 1.63 -24.43
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
04/04 G.M.BREWERI
05/04 ARMAN
08/04 DELTA CORP
08/04 TATA YODOGAW
09/04 SIMPLEX PROJ
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd 17-19 29/03/2019 03/04/2019
KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd 38 22/03/2019 04/04/2019
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd 877-880 03/04/2019 05/04/2019
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Roopshri Resorts 20 20.25 Apr 01,2019
Embassy Off.REIT 300 315.22 Apr 01,2019
MSTC 120 110.20 Mar 29,2019
Artedz Fabs 36 40.45 Mar 29,2019
Humming Bird Edu 132 132.05 Mar 28,2019
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Direct (G) 526.15 8.18 18.51 18.58
HDFC Top 100 Fund (G) 504.67 8.01 17.62 17.71
HDFC Equity Fund - Direct (G) 718.70 8.00 16.59 18.94
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 30.53 5.06 16.57 17.48
Reliance Large Cap Fund - Direct (G) 37.74 6.89 16.21 18.34
NEWS

Scheme Search

