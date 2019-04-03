Company Date Agenda

AVT Natural Prod 03-04-2019 AVT NATURAL PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam,We write to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at Chennai, on Wednesday, the 3rd April 2019 for routine matters.Further the trading window for dealing in the equity shares will be closed for Promoter/Directors/Connected Persons and Designated employees of the Company from March 23, 2019 to April 05,2019 (both days inclusive).This may please be taken on record.Thanking you,Yours faithfully,For AVT Natural Products Ltd.,Dileepraj.PCompany Secretary

iStreet Network 03-04-2019 Istreet Network Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and discuss the matter relating to Bike sharing project. This is for your information and records.

Pioneer Invest 03-04-2019 PIONEER INVESTCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve As per Attached Letter

Senthil Infotek 03-04-2019 Senthil Infotek Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve CFO Appointment.