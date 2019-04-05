Company Date Agenda

Arman Holdings 05-04-2019 Arman Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To transact the following: 1. Approving the Minutes of Previous Board Meeting 2. Taking note of annual disclosure by all Directors 3. Re-appointment of Mr. Suresh M Suthar, Independent and Non-Executive Director whose term is expiring on April 7, 2019 4. Appointment of Internal Auditor & Secretarial Auditor for FY 2019-20 5. Taking note of Investor grievance status for Quarter ended as on March 31, 2019 6. Taking note of minutes of Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee meeting and Shareholder relationship committee 7. Trading window will be closed from March 26, 2019 to April 7, 2019.

Balrampur Chini 05-04-2019 BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby give prior intimation that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 5th April, 2019 to, inter-alia, consider a proposal for buy back of Equity Shares of the Company and matters related/ incidental thereto.

BCL Industries 05-04-2019 BCL Industries Ltd-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Conversion of Warrants into Equity Shares

Corporate Courie 05-04-2019 CORPORATE COURIER AND CARGO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve scheme of arrangement between transferor and transferee in logistics and new business of infrastructure and civil contracting and for making application to BSEAmalgamation (Revised) Inter-alia, consider, final approval for making application to BSE for scheme of arrangement between transferor and transferee in logistics and new business of infrastructure and civil contracting is postponed due to unavoidable circumstances and has been rescheduled on Friday, April 05, 2019 at the registered office of the Company at 19, Parsi Panchayat Road, Andheri East, Mumbai-400068 (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 26/03/2019)CORPORATE COURIER AND CARGO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Scheme of arrangement between transferor and transferee in logistics and new business of infrastructure and civil contracting and for making application to BSE.(As Per BSE Announcement Dated On 26/03/2019)