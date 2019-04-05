JUST IN
You are here » Home » Markets

Market News

Shaktikanta Das, RBI governor

RBI monetary policy: Reserve Bank cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 6%

Stock market

MARKET WRAP: Sensex down 192 pts, Nifty ends at 11,598 after RBI rate cut

investment
Web Exclusive

Investing strategies: Here's why portfolio diversification is important

Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

Starting April 1, physical shares to take place in dematerialised form

Rate sensitive shares trade mixed after RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps

HDFC hits all-time high of Rs 2,057; gains 11% in one month

Buzzing stock Jet Airways falls 9 per cent in two days as crises deepens

SRF nears all-time high, gains 3% after Gujarat plant resumes operation

Pidilite Industries gains for fifth straight day; hits new high

Rupee opens 12 paise lower at 68.53 against the US dollar

Domestic-focused pharma companies gain spotlight with stable growth outlook

RBL Bank may not achieve FY20 target due to expected rise in costs

Declining volume trend, muted outlook to keep Eicher stock under pressure

Earnings must play catch-up for market to sustain, says Mitesh Dalal

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(-192.40)

 38684.72
HIGH

38939.35

 LOW

38581.04

 PREVIOUS

38877.12
> More on BSE Sensex
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(-45.95)

 11598.00
HIGH

11662.55

 LOW

11559.20

 PREVIOUS

11643.95
> More on Nifty 50

Heat Map

    Loading...


NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Arman Holdings 05-04-2019 Arman Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To transact the following: 1. Approving the Minutes of Previous Board Meeting 2. Taking note of annual disclosure by all Directors 3. Re-appointment of Mr. Suresh M Suthar, Independent and Non-Executive Director whose term is expiring on April 7, 2019 4. Appointment of Internal Auditor & Secretarial Auditor for FY 2019-20 5. Taking note of Investor grievance status for Quarter ended as on March 31, 2019 6. Taking note of minutes of Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee meeting and Shareholder relationship committee 7. Trading window will be closed from March 26, 2019 to April 7, 2019.
Balrampur Chini 05-04-2019 BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby give prior intimation that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 5th April, 2019 to, inter-alia, consider a proposal for buy back of Equity Shares of the Company and matters related/ incidental thereto.
BCL Industries 05-04-2019 BCL Industries Ltd-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Conversion of Warrants into Equity Shares
Corporate Courie 05-04-2019 CORPORATE COURIER AND CARGO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/03/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve scheme of arrangement between transferor and transferee in logistics and new business of infrastructure and civil contracting and for making application to BSEAmalgamation (Revised) Inter-alia, consider, final approval for making application to BSE for scheme of arrangement between transferor and transferee in logistics and new business of infrastructure and civil contracting is postponed due to unavoidable circumstances and has been rescheduled on Friday, April 05, 2019 at the registered office of the Company at 19, Parsi Panchayat Road, Andheri East, Mumbai-400068 (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 26/03/2019)CORPORATE COURIER AND CARGO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Scheme of arrangement between transferor and transferee in logistics and new business of infrastructure and civil contracting and for making application to BSE.(As Per BSE Announcement Dated On 26/03/2019)
Garware Polyest 05-04-2019 GARWARE POLYESTER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 05th April, 2019 inter-alia to consider the appointment of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company. Please acknowledge the same and take on your record.
» More on Boards

Derivatives

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Zinc 232.50 229.00 3.50 1.53%
RBD PALMOLEIN 602.60 595.30 7.30 1.23%
Cotton 22180.00 21920.00 260.00 1.19%
Zinc Mini 206.00 203.70 2.30 1.13%
Wheat 2050.00 2030.00 20.00 0.99%
> More on Top Gainers

COMMODITIES NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
G.M.BREWERI 124.58 16.71 -
ATLAS CYCLES 136.11 -10.18 -
NATFIT 12.84 0.53 -
KWALITYLTD 361.98 -1500.38 -
SUNIL HITECH 31.80 -1674.73 -
EMMSONS INT. 0.00 -41.78 -
AHLUWALIA CO 418.54 26.94 -
BIRLA CAP 0.00 -0.02 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
> More on Results Calender

RESULT NEWS

» More

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
03/04 Elara Capital Accumulate 580 Cyient
01/04 Reliance Securities Buy 326 Ahluwalia Contr.
29/03 Reliance Securities Hold 65 NBCC
> More on Research Reports

Results Tracker

Available for 4131 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2018 2,368,162.93 509,682.64 95,547.48
Dec 2017 2,019,490.21 501,530.36 126,447.96
% chg 17.27 1.63 -24.44
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
08/04 DELTA CORP
08/04 HATHWAY BHAW
08/04 TATA YODOGAW
09/04 SIMPLEX PROJ
12/04 ASHIKACR
> More on Upcoming Results

IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd 877-880 03/04/2019 05/04/2019
Polycab India Ltd 533-538 05/04/2019 09/04/2019
> More on Open IPOs

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Northern Spirits 43 43.10 Apr 04,2019
Roopshri Resorts 20 20.25 Apr 01,2019
Embassy Off.REIT 300 328.53 Apr 01,2019
Artedz Fabs 36 40.45 Mar 29,2019
MSTC 120 103.85 Mar 29,2019
[*] IPO Price unadjusted > More Listed IPOs

IPO NEWS

» More

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Direct (G) 522.13 9.66 16.08 18.28
HDFC Top 100 Fund (G) 500.80 9.49 15.22 17.41
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 30.61 6.54 14.64 17.58
HDFC Equity Fund - Direct (G) 712.84 9.34 13.72 18.62
Reliance Large Cap Fund - Direct (G) 37.43 8.46 13.20 18.01
> More on Schemes

NEWS

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Scheme Search

SELECT FUND HOUSE
SELECT SCHEME