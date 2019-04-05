By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Hit by estate shutdown, lukewarm demand brews concern for Darjeeling tea
- Polycab IPO: Attractive play on wires and cables growth story
- Markets fall after RBI cautions on signs of weakening economic growth
- Distributor body asks mutual funds to absorb the cuts in fee
- Fund managers wary over governance lapses in Prabhat Dairy and Ashapura
- Rate-sensitive sectors to gain after RBI cuts repo rate by 25 basis points
- As L&T eyes Mindtree, Street wary about company's capital allocation plans
- Lower bonuses for domestic insurance bankers as firms' revenues take a hit
- Market Wrap,April 4: Sensex down 192 pts after RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps
- MFs, PMS in commodities: Opportunities galore, with near-term challenges
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-192.40)
|38684.72
|
HIGH
38939.35
|
LOW
38581.04
|
PREVIOUS
38877.12
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-45.95)
|11598.00
|
HIGH
11662.55
|
LOW
11559.20
|
PREVIOUS
11643.95