Company Date Agenda

Bajaj Consumer 09-04-2019 Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on April 09, 2019, inter alia, to approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2019 together with Auditors' Report on Standalone and Consolidated Annual Accounts, Directors' Report (including Management Discussion and Analysis Report), Report on Corporate Governance, Business Responsibility Report, Notice convening 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company and recommendation of final dividend (if any), for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.Further, the Trading Window shall remain closed for all the Directors and other persons covered under the Code, from April 01, 2019 till 48 hours after the announcement of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ending March 31, 2019.

Focus Suites Sol 09-04-2019 Focus Suites Solutions & Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To Increase the Authorised Capital of the Company and alteration of Memorandum of the Company 2.To consider the issuance of Equity Shares/ Warrants/Other Specified Securities on preferential basis in accordance with Chapter VII of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2009 as amended from time to time and other applicable provisions, if any. 3.To consider and approve the Notice of Postal Ballot of the company. 4.Any other matters with the permission of chair. Further, in terms of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, the Trading Window for Directors, Employees, Promoters & Immediate relatives for dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company shall remain closed from 4th April, 2019 to 11th April, 2019(both days inclusive).

Integra Capital 09-04-2019 INTEGRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Integra Capital Management Limited will be held on Tuesday, the 09th April 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company for considering the appointment of Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Mena Mani Inds. 09-04-2019 Mena Mani Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Dinesh Bhanarkar as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.