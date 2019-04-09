JUST IN
MARKET WRAP: Sensex loses 162 pts, Nifty ends at 11,605; India VIX jumps 9%

S NAREN

Interview of the day Mid-, small-caps aren't overvalued; see opportunities there: S Naren

shopping

Waning demand likely to put brakes on Bajaj Finance's stock ride

The stimulus package announced by China and the optimism around the US-China trade agreement has further bolstered FPI sentiment towards emerging markets (EMs) as a whole

Foreign portfolio investors rekindle love affair with Indian markets

Buzzing stock NIIT surges 14%, NIIT Technologies down 3% after Baring PE deal

Gujarat Gas gains 15% in three days on approval for new geographical areas

ICICI Lombard market-cap nears Rs 50,000-crore mark; stock hits new high

OMCs decline HPCL, BPCL and Indian Oil Corp drop up to 3% as crude oil prices rise

Lakshmi Vilas Bank extends rally on merger with Indiabulls Housing Finance

Web Exclusive

Tech view: Nifty likely to top-out in the range 11950 - 12500

Oil at 5-month high amid OPEC-led supply cuts, US sanctions, jobs data

Morgan Stanley estimates ETF assets will go up 12 times in 10 years

Indiabulls Housing stock likely to witness near-term pressure

Baring Private Equity Asia to pick 30% stake in NIIT Tech for Rs 2,627 cr

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Bajaj Consumer 09-04-2019 Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on April 09, 2019, inter alia, to approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2019 together with Auditors' Report on Standalone and Consolidated Annual Accounts, Directors' Report (including Management Discussion and Analysis Report), Report on Corporate Governance, Business Responsibility Report, Notice convening 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company and recommendation of final dividend (if any), for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.Further, the Trading Window shall remain closed for all the Directors and other persons covered under the Code, from April 01, 2019 till 48 hours after the announcement of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ending March 31, 2019.
Focus Suites Sol 09-04-2019 Focus Suites Solutions & Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To Increase the Authorised Capital of the Company and alteration of Memorandum of the Company 2.To consider the issuance of Equity Shares/ Warrants/Other Specified Securities on preferential basis in accordance with Chapter VII of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2009 as amended from time to time and other applicable provisions, if any. 3.To consider and approve the Notice of Postal Ballot of the company. 4.Any other matters with the permission of chair. Further, in terms of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, the Trading Window for Directors, Employees, Promoters & Immediate relatives for dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company shall remain closed from 4th April, 2019 to 11th April, 2019(both days inclusive).
Integra Capital 09-04-2019 INTEGRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Integra Capital Management Limited will be held on Tuesday, the 09th April 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company for considering the appointment of Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
Mena Mani Inds. 09-04-2019 Mena Mani Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Dinesh Bhanarkar as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
Pazel Intl. 09-04-2019 Pazel International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir, This is to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 3.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company for the purpose of business to be transacted as specified in the attachment.Pazel International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir,This is to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 3.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company for the purpose of business to be transacted as specified in the attachment.
Derivatives

CASTORSEED (DEESA) 5660.00 5517.00 143.00 2.59%
Natural Gas 184.30 182.00 2.30 1.26%
Cotton 22600.00 22350.00 250.00 1.12%
Gold 31930.00 31615.00 315.00 1.00%
Gold Guinea 25647.00 25394.00 253.00 1.00%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
HATHWAY BHAW 1.08 -0.06 -
G.M.BREWERI 117.37 24.32 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
08/04 Elara Capital Buy 95 NIIT
03/04 Elara Capital Accumulate 580 Cyient
01/04 Reliance Securities Buy 326 Ahluwalia Contr.
Results Tracker

Available for 4132 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2018 2,368,168.77 509,683.63 95,548.43
Dec 2017 2,019,488.23 501,530.25 126,448.05
% chg 17.27 1.63 -24.44
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
11/04 BH.IMMUN&BIO
11/04 V.R. WOODART
12/04 ALPHA HI-TEC
12/04 ASHIKACR
12/04 GANGOTRI TEX
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Polycab India Ltd 533-538 05/04/2019 09/04/2019
Jinaam's Dress Ltd 59 09/04/2019 15/04/2019
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Osia Hyper Reta. 252 259.00 Apr 05,2019
Northern Spirits 43 38.95 Apr 04,2019
Embassy Off.REIT 300 321.05 Apr 01,2019
MSTC 120 106.65 Mar 29,2019
Artedz Fabs 36 39.65 Mar 29,2019
Top Performing Schemes

Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I - Dir... 16.20 5.90 0.12 12.90
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I (G) 15.88 5.63 -0.93 12.28
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV - Di... 15.90 6.47 -3.81 16.55
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV (G) 15.24 6.23 -4.72 15.19
