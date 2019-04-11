JUST IN
You are here » Home » Markets

Market News

sensex, stock market, graph, share

MARKET WRAP: Sensex slips 354 pts on weak global cues, Nifty ends at 11,584

FCL has also been tapping into parent Future Group’s vast database to create and promote new product categories through what it terms ‘desire creation’

Demand concerns, monsoon forecast weigh on FY20 outlook for FMCG companies

real estate

Land bank monetisation, demand uptick key triggers for Sobha Developers

MCX

Regulatory tailwinds may reverse MCX's poor show, spur price discovery

Web Exclusive

Vodafone Idea's Rs 25,000 crore rights issue opens. Is it worth your money?

Stock alert Tata Motors hits 6-month high; rises 25% in two weeks

Buzzing stock Praj Industries gains 8% on pact with Gevo, USA

Web Exclusive

Godrej Agrovet: Why analysts are bullish despite 13% fall since listing

Hurdle is high for India's stock market even if Modi wins a second term

M&A deals in India decline 16.9% to $25.8 billion in Q1, says report

Essel Finance signs MoU with Srei for sale of mutual fund business

Polycab IPO subscribed 52 times on strong institutional, HNI interest

Ongoing buybacks may boost Infosys shares after April 12 results

IMF scales down India's growth projection for current fiscal to 7.3%

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(-353.87)

 38585.35
HIGH

38950.45

 LOW

38542.28

 PREVIOUS

38939.22
> More on BSE Sensex
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(-87.65)

 11584.30
HIGH

11680.05

 LOW

11571.75

 PREVIOUS

11671.95
> More on Nifty 50

Heat Map

    Loading...


NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Bharat Immunolog 11-04-2019 BHARAT IMMUNOLOGICALS & BIOLOGICALS CORPORATION LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 and other applicable Regulation(s) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 11th April 2019, to approve and take on record the Un-audited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st March 2019.
I Power Soln. 11-04-2019 I-POWER SOLUTIONS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve TO CONSIDER AMONG OTHER THINGS AND APPOINTMENT OF KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONS
KLK Electrical 11-04-2019 KLK Electrical Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The shifting of the registered office of the company with the city of Chennai.
M K Exim India 11-04-2019 M.K. Exim (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We hereby inform you that a meeting of the board of directors will be held on Thursday, 11th April, 2019 to consider the following matters: 1. Appointment of Additional Directors 2. Convening of Extra Ordinary General Meeting for amending the objects clause of the Memorandum of Association by inserting new business activities and approval of related party transactions. 3. Other matters as per the agenda. Thanking You
Medicamen Biotec 11-04-2019 MEDICAMEN BIOTECH LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 11th day of April, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company i.e. 1506, Chiranjiv Tower, 43. Nehru Place, New Delhi- 110019 to discuss and consider the matter as follows: 1. To issue Equity Shares on Preferential Allotment basis to the promoter and non-promoter group entities. 2. To adopt the Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information 3. To call an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the members to approve the preferential allotment.
» More on Boards

Derivatives

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
CASTORSEED (DEESA) 5842.00 5669.00 173.00 3.05%
Sugar M Delhi 3448.00 3400.00 48.00 1.41%
Guar Seed 4425.00 4400.00 25.00 0.57%
Cardamom 1708.20 1701.70 6.50 0.38%
Sugar - SKLP 3286.00 3275.00 11.00 0.34%
> More on Top Gainers

COMMODITIES NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
BAJAJCON 245.66 60.62 -
HATHWAY BHAW 1.08 -0.06 -
DELTA CORP 204.29 56.71 7.16
G.M.BREWERI 117.37 24.32 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
> More on Results Calender

RESULT NEWS

» More

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
08/04 Elara Capital Buy 95 NIIT
03/04 Elara Capital Accumulate 580 Cyient
01/04 Reliance Securities Buy 326 Ahluwalia Contr.
> More on Research Reports

Results Tracker

Available for 4 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Mar 2019 568.40 216.93 141.59
Mar 2018 506.76 187.82 125.78
% chg 12.16 15.50 12.57
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
12/04 ALPHA HI-TEC
12/04 ASHIKACR
12/04 GANGOTRI TEX
12/04 GTPL
12/04 ICSL
> More on Upcoming Results

IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Jinaam's Dress Ltd 59 09/04/2019 15/04/2019
> More on Open IPOs

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Osia Hyper Reta. 252 258.35 Apr 05,2019
Northern Spirits 43 37.00 Apr 04,2019
Roopshri Resorts 20 20.25 Apr 01,2019
Embassy Off.REIT 300 327.09 Apr 01,2019
Artedz Fabs 36 38.80 Mar 29,2019
[*] IPO Price unadjusted > More Listed IPOs

IPO NEWS

» More

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Direct (G) 522.80 7.74 14.71 19.26
HDFC Top 100 Fund (G) 501.40 7.58 13.86 18.38
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 30.63 6.39 12.36 18.11
HDFC Equity Fund - Direct (G) 713.35 7.09 12.00 19.60
Reliance Large Cap Fund - Direct (G) 37.51 6.44 11.98 19.18
> More on Schemes

NEWS

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Scheme Search

SELECT FUND HOUSE
SELECT SCHEME