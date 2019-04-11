Company Date Agenda

Bharat Immunolog 11-04-2019 BHARAT IMMUNOLOGICALS & BIOLOGICALS CORPORATION LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 and other applicable Regulation(s) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 11th April 2019, to approve and take on record the Un-audited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st March 2019.

I Power Soln. 11-04-2019 I-POWER SOLUTIONS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve TO CONSIDER AMONG OTHER THINGS AND APPOINTMENT OF KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONS

KLK Electrical 11-04-2019 KLK Electrical Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The shifting of the registered office of the company with the city of Chennai.

M K Exim India 11-04-2019 M.K. Exim (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We hereby inform you that a meeting of the board of directors will be held on Thursday, 11th April, 2019 to consider the following matters: 1. Appointment of Additional Directors 2. Convening of Extra Ordinary General Meeting for amending the objects clause of the Memorandum of Association by inserting new business activities and approval of related party transactions. 3. Other matters as per the agenda. Thanking You