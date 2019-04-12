JUST IN
(Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

MARKET WRAP: Sensex up 22 pts, Nifty settles at 11,597; Vedanta slips 4%

Q2 earnings may have little to cheer due to rising input costs, rupee fall
Web Exclusive

IT sector Q4 earnings preview: Currency headwind to dent revenues, profits

FCL has also been tapping into parent Future Group’s vast database to create and promote new product categories through what it terms ‘desire creation’

Sub-par monsoons could spoil volume growth story for Bajaj Consumer

HDFC Bank

Deposit growth, asset quality trend key concerns for HDFC Bank

Buzzing stock Rail Vikas Nigam makes tepid stock market debut; lists at Rs 19

SKF India hits new high; gains 5% in two days

Manappuram Finance nears record high; stock zooms 73% in six months

Bharti Airtel fixes April 24 as record date for rights issue; stock up 3%

India Inc's earnings lag in Modi era, but optimism drives Sensex to record

Interview of the day Current IPO pipeline gives us lot of confidence: UBS India's Anuj Kapoor

Mutual fund houses delay, extend maturity of FMPs

Income schemes was the worst-performing mutual fund category in FY19

Mutual funds close FY19 with 11.41% rise in AUM at Rs 23.8 trillion

Favourable price outlook, low output cost key triggers for Hindustan Zinc

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(21.66)

 38607.01
HIGH

38649.98

 LOW

38460.25

 PREVIOUS

38585.35
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(12.40)

 11596.70
HIGH

11606.70

 LOW

11550.55

 PREVIOUS

11584.30
Heat Map

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Alpha Hi-Tech 12-04-2019 ALPHA HI-TECH FUEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Quarterly un audited Financial results for Q.E. 31.03.2019 AND appointment of Additional Independent Directors
Anisha Impex 12-04-2019 Anisha Impex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Friday, 12th April, 2019 at Corporate Office of the Company at 56/33 Site IV, Industrial Area, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad (U.P)-201010 inter-alia to Consider and Discuss the following items: 1)Appointment of Mr. Pravan Vasan as Additional Director. 2)Resignation of Mr. Sachin Sharma as Whole Time Director. 3)To discuss future course of business and new business initiatives. 4)Any other items of Agenda. This is for your information and record.
Ashika Credit 12-04-2019 ASHIKA CREDIT CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 12th day of April 2019 at the Registered Office of the company at Trinity, 226/1, A.J.C. Bose Road, 7th floor, Kolkata- 700020 to consider, record and approve inter alia the following: 1.The Audited Annual financial Statements (Results) of the company for quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019. 2.Recommendation of Dividend for the year ended 31.03.2019, if any, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting 3.And other matter with the permission of the chair.
Bhatia Communic. 12-04-2019 Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Resignation of Ms. Avani Karansingh Chaudhari as Company Secretary and Compliance officer. 2. Appointment of Ms. Mittal Narendrabhai Shah as Company Secretary and Compliance officer. 3. Any other matter with the permission of chairman.
Capricorn System 12-04-2019 CAPRICORN SYSTEMS GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve appointment of Mr Madhav Rao Dundigalla, as Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) as per section 203 of companies act, 2013 and rules made thereunder including any other matter(s).
Derivatives

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
CASTORSEED (DEESA) 5950.00 5842.00 108.00 1.85%
Almond (Non Pariel) 571.50 562.50 9.00 1.60%
Zinc Mini 205.50 203.60 1.90 0.93%
Zinc 227.65 225.65 2.00 0.89%
Black Pepper 34850.00 34550.00 300.00 0.87%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
V.R. WOODART 0.00 -0.04 -
BAJAJCON 245.66 60.62 -
DELTA CORP 204.29 56.71 7.16
HATHWAY BHAW 1.08 -0.06 -
G.M.BREWERI 117.37 24.32 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
11/04 Prabhudas Liladhar Accumulate 145 L&T Fin.Holdings
08/04 Elara Capital Buy 95 NIIT
03/04 Elara Capital Accumulate 580 Cyient
Results Tracker

Available for 5 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Mar 2019 568.40 216.89 141.55
Mar 2018 506.76 187.81 125.77
% chg 12.16 15.48 12.55
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
13/04 GMETCOAL
15/04 DHRUV ESTATE
15/04 GUJ.HOTELS
15/04 HATHWAY CAB
15/04 INTER.TRAVEL
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Jinaam's Dress Ltd 59 09/04/2019 15/04/2019
V R Films & Studios Ltd 61 12/04/2019 18/04/2019
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Rail Vikas 19 19.05 Apr 11,2019
Osia Hyper Reta. 252 263.90 Apr 05,2019
Northern Spirits 43 38.50 Apr 04,2019
Embassy Off.REIT 300 329.00 Apr 01,2019
MSTC 120 111.65 Mar 29,2019
Top Performing Schemes

Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Direct (G) 518.53 6.91 13.21 18.94
HDFC Top 100 Fund (G) 497.30 6.75 12.37 18.06
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 30.47 5.91 11.98 17.90
Reliance Large Cap Fund - Direct (G) 37.38 5.80 11.11 19.04
Mirae Asset India Equity Fund - Direct (G) 53.73 6.12 11.01 19.63
