By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Markets face volatility ahead of Q4 earnings season, Lok Sabha elections
- Sustaining price hikes crucial for cement companies ahead of Q4 results
- Sebi to seek details from mutual funds with schemes linked to Zee group
- We don't allow promoter to extend their leverage, says Nilesh Shah
- Tepid flows, debt turmoil to hit bonus payouts to fund managers
- MFs exposure to Essel group papers may cause more pain for debt funds
- Corporate houses, mutual funds raise exposure to Mindtree in Q4
- Maruti stares at worst quarter in 5 yrs, improvement likely after elections
- Large-cap may continue to out perform: Max Life Insurance's Mihir Vora
- Sebi issues guidelines for boosting risk management in the MF industry
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(21.66)
|38607.01
|
HIGH
38649.98
|
LOW
38460.25
|
PREVIOUS
38585.35
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(12.40)
|11596.70
|
HIGH
11606.70
|
LOW
11550.55
|
PREVIOUS
11584.30