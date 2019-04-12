Company Date Agenda

Alpha Hi-Tech 12-04-2019 ALPHA HI-TECH FUEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Quarterly un audited Financial results for Q.E. 31.03.2019 AND appointment of Additional Independent Directors

Anisha Impex 12-04-2019 Anisha Impex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Friday, 12th April, 2019 at Corporate Office of the Company at 56/33 Site IV, Industrial Area, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad (U.P)-201010 inter-alia to Consider and Discuss the following items: 1)Appointment of Mr. Pravan Vasan as Additional Director. 2)Resignation of Mr. Sachin Sharma as Whole Time Director. 3)To discuss future course of business and new business initiatives. 4)Any other items of Agenda. This is for your information and record.

Ashika Credit 12-04-2019 ASHIKA CREDIT CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 12th day of April 2019 at the Registered Office of the company at Trinity, 226/1, A.J.C. Bose Road, 7th floor, Kolkata- 700020 to consider, record and approve inter alia the following: 1.The Audited Annual financial Statements (Results) of the company for quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019. 2.Recommendation of Dividend for the year ended 31.03.2019, if any, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting 3.And other matter with the permission of the chair.

Bhatia Communic. 12-04-2019 Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Resignation of Ms. Avani Karansingh Chaudhari as Company Secretary and Compliance officer. 2. Appointment of Ms. Mittal Narendrabhai Shah as Company Secretary and Compliance officer. 3. Any other matter with the permission of chairman.