JUST IN
You are here » Home » Markets

Market News

Stock markets. Photo: iStock
Web Exclusive

Zee Ent, Jet Airways, DHFL, RCom: A trading guide for news-driven stocks

Markets, Up, Down, BSE, NSE, Stocks

MARKET WRAP: Sensex up 139 pts, Nifty ends at 11,690; Tata Motors gains 7%

PAUL HICKIN

Brent's average price will be close to $70 a barrel in 2019: Paul Hickin

Chart

Firm-specific challenges to hurt Infy; deal pipeline key positive for TCS

Web Exclusive

Wipro Q4FY19 preview: Analysts see dip in margins; modest rise in PAT

Tata Motors gains 62% from Feb low on Tata Sons stake buy, improved outlook

Buzzing stock Infosys falls 5% on EBIT margin miss in March quarter

Foods & Inns hits 20% upper circuit for second straight day on HNI buying

TCS climbs over 3% on strong Q4 numbers

Stock alert SpiceJet flies high, soars 8% on announcing new international flights

Metropolis Healthcare closes 9% higher at Rs 960 from issue price of Rs 880

PC Jeweller surges 41% in 4 days on Carlina stake buy; hits 9-month high

Street signs: HNIs bet on Polycab IPO; Abakkus fund's success, and more

FMPs: Lessons for investors, MFs & Sebi

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(138.73)

 38905.84
HIGH

38976.58

 LOW

38780.08

 PREVIOUS

38767.11
> More on BSE Sensex
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(46.90)

 11690.35
HIGH

11704.60

 LOW

11648.25

 PREVIOUS

11643.45
> More on Nifty 50

Heat Map

    Loading...


NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
5Paisa Capital 16-04-2019 5Paisa Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on April 16, 2019, to consider and approve, inter alia: (a) Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019. (b) Proposal for fund raising by way of issue of Non-convertible Debentures on private placement basis. (c) Any other business. Further, pursuant to the Company''s Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Disclosure Practices, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed for all the connected persons, designated persons and Board Members from April 01, 2019 to April 18, 2019 (both days inclusive).
Asutosh Enterpri 16-04-2019 ASUTOSH ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2019
Den Networks 16-04-2019 Den Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019.
IDBI Bank 16-04-2019 IDBI BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting of IDBI Bank Ltd. to be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 will consider granting of in-principle approval to the proposed Employee Stock Purchase Scheme (ESPS) for employees of the Bank subject to Shareholders'' approval and other statutory/regulatory approvals, if any, required to be obtained in this regard.
Majestic Researc 16-04-2019 Majestic Research Services And Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1- To Increase the Authorised Capital of the Company and alteration of Memorandum of the Company. 2- To consider the issuance of Equity Shares/ Warrants/Other Specified Securities on preferential basis in accordance with Chapter VII of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2009 as amended from time to time and other applicable provisions, if any 3- To consider and approve the Notice of Postal Ballot of the company. 4- To consider and approve the Migration Process from BSE SME platform to Main Board of BSE Limited. 5- To consider any other matter with the permission of the Board. Further, in terms of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation,2015,the Trading Window for dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company shall remain closed with immediate effect i.e.from 9th April, 2019 till 48 hours after the declaration of Financial results for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2019.
» More on Boards

Derivatives

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Copper 450.25 439.00 11.25 2.56%
Copper Mini 450.25 439.00 11.25 2.56%
Menthaoil 1603.20 1579.50 23.70 1.50%
Brass 344.00 339.15 4.85 1.43%
Chana 4500.00 4450.00 50.00 1.12%
> More on Top Gainers

COMMODITIES NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
TV18BRDCST 288.34 17.98 -
INTER.TRAVEL 54.18 0.40 -
SANGHI CORPO 0.00 0.00 -
HATHWAY CAB 132.42 212.68 -
NTWK MED INV 31.92 -72.87 -
GUJ.HOTELS 1.08 1.14 -
DHRUV ESTATE 0.00 0.01 -
GMETCOAL 0.00 -1.06 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
> More on Results Calender

RESULT NEWS

» More

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
12/04 Anand Rathi Hold 318 Bajaj Consumer
11/04 Prabhudas Liladhar Accumulate 145 L&T Fin.Holdings
08/04 Elara Capital Buy 95 NIIT
> More on Research Reports

Results Tracker

Available for 19 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Mar 2019 54,949.88 16,751.66 12,179.24
Mar 2018 44,891.44 14,835.03 10,568.13
% chg 22.41 12.92 15.24
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
17/04 CRISIL LTD
17/04 MINDTREE LTD
17/04 SADHANA NITR
17/04 SMPL
17/04 TATASTLBSL
> More on Upcoming Results

IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
V R Films & Studios Ltd 61 12/04/2019 18/04/2019
> More on Open IPOs

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Metropolis Healt 880 959.55 Apr 15,2019
KHFM Hospitality 36 36.00 Apr 12,2019
Rail Vikas 19 23.65 Apr 11,2019
Osia Hyper Reta. 252 278.25 Apr 05,2019
Northern Spirits 43 37.85 Apr 04,2019
[*] IPO Price unadjusted > More Listed IPOs

IPO NEWS

» More

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I - Dir... 16.16 4.96 -1.54 11.48
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I (G) 15.84 4.70 -2.57 10.86
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV - Di... 15.86 4.91 -5.06 15.58
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV (G) 15.20 4.68 -5.95 14.25
> More on Schemes

NEWS

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Scheme Search

SELECT FUND HOUSE
SELECT SCHEME