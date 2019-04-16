Company Date Agenda

5Paisa Capital 16-04-2019 5Paisa Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on April 16, 2019, to consider and approve, inter alia: (a) Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019. (b) Proposal for fund raising by way of issue of Non-convertible Debentures on private placement basis. (c) Any other business. Further, pursuant to the Company''s Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Disclosure Practices, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed for all the connected persons, designated persons and Board Members from April 01, 2019 to April 18, 2019 (both days inclusive).

Asutosh Enterpri 16-04-2019 ASUTOSH ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2019

Den Networks 16-04-2019 Den Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019.

IDBI Bank 16-04-2019 IDBI BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting of IDBI Bank Ltd. to be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 will consider granting of in-principle approval to the proposed Employee Stock Purchase Scheme (ESPS) for employees of the Bank subject to Shareholders'' approval and other statutory/regulatory approvals, if any, required to be obtained in this regard.