MARKET WRAP: Sensex dips 495 pts; Nifty below 11,600; RIL, financials drag

Nervous about debt funds? Take a call, depending on your risk appetite

Small private banks in spotlight after Lakshmi Vilas Bank-Indiabulls merger

Mid-and small-caps appear relatively attractive: BNP Paribas' Raychaudhuri

Buzzing stock Reliance Capital dips 27% in three days on Brickwork, CARE rating downgrade

HPCL, BPCL, Indian Oil fall up to 6% on higher oil prices

DHFL plunges 19% in two days after CRISIL's credit rating downgrade

DCB Bank hits 52-week high post March quarter earnings

Jet Airways nears all-time low; stock tanks 52% in three days

Index watch: NiftyBank needs to hold 30,000 level for the trend to reverse

RIL stock price factors in most positives, say brokerages

Booked a Jet Airways flight? Things to know about alternate flight, refund

Aramco to buy Shell's stake in Saudi refining JV for $631 million

How US ending Iran sanctions waiver could affect oil markets and more

Indices

BSE Sensex

(-495.10)

 38645.18
HIGH

39158.22

 LOW

38585.65

 PREVIOUS

39140.28
Nifty 50

(-158.35)

 11594.45
HIGH

11727.05

 LOW

11583.95

 PREVIOUS

11752.80
Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
7Seas Enter. 23-04-2019 7Seas Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Chief Financial Officer of the Company 2. Any other business with the permission of chair.
ACC 23-04-2019 ACC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider & take on record the first quarter unaudited financial results
Advik Labs. 23-04-2019 ADVIK LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Resignation of Mr. Sachin Garg as the Managing Director of the company and to carry any other business with the permission of the Board.
Bharat Seats 23-04-2019 BHARAT SEATS LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company shall be held on 23rd April, 2019, inter alia, to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019. 2. To consider and recommend dividend on Equity Shares, if any, for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019. As intimated in our letter dated 3rd April, 2019 for the purpose as above and as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders, the trading window for the dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed upto close of business hours of April 25, 2019 and will reopen on April 26, 2019.
Coromandel Inter 23-04-2019 COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2019
Derivatives

Derivatives

Commodities

Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Sugar M Delhi 3450.00 3329.00 121.00 3.63%
Black Pepper 34850.00 34300.00 550.00 1.60%
Cardamom 1778.00 1758.00 20.00 1.14%
Refined Soy Oil 787.50 781.75 5.75 0.74%
SilverMic Ahmedabad 37455.00 37191.00 264.00 0.71%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
SACHETA MET. 28.25 0.96 -
JUMBO BAG 27.71 -0.57 -
SWARAJ ENGIN 191.47 16.65 -
MAHINDRALIFE 160.07 5.87 -
GOA CARBON 129.29 -8.79 -
TEJASNET 271.91 35.86 -
QGO 0.72 0.19 -
ASHIKACR 2.91 1.33 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
22/04 Centrum Buy 1496 CRISIL
22/04 Reliance Securities Buy 202 DCB Bank
22/04 Prabhudas Liladhar Buy 2293 HDFC Bank
Results Tracker

Available for 56 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Mar 2019 254,975.53 70,650.29 30,991.49
Mar 2018 212,762.26 37,043.14 5,999.96
% chg 19.84 90.72 416.53
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
24/04 AGRO TECH FO
24/04 AUTOMOTIVE S
24/04 BENARES HOT
24/04 BH INFRATEL
24/04 HEXAWARE TEC
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd 32 23/04/2019 26/04/2019
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Polycab India 538 628.55 Apr 16,2019
Metropolis Healt 880 942.70 Apr 15,2019
KHFM Hospitality 36 35.80 Apr 12,2019
Rail Vikas 19 24.65 Apr 11,2019
Osia Hyper Reta. 252 276.25 Apr 05,2019
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I - Dir... 16.32 5.66 -1.21 10.97
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I (G) 15.99 5.40 -2.24 10.35
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV - Di... 16.00 5.92 -5.06 14.88
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV (G) 15.33 5.69 -5.95 13.56
NEWS

Scheme Search

