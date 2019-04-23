Company Date Agenda

7Seas Enter. 23-04-2019 7Seas Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Chief Financial Officer of the Company 2. Any other business with the permission of chair.

ACC 23-04-2019 ACC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider & take on record the first quarter unaudited financial results

Advik Labs. 23-04-2019 ADVIK LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Resignation of Mr. Sachin Garg as the Managing Director of the company and to carry any other business with the permission of the Board.

Bharat Seats 23-04-2019 BHARAT SEATS LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company shall be held on 23rd April, 2019, inter alia, to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019. 2. To consider and recommend dividend on Equity Shares, if any, for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019. As intimated in our letter dated 3rd April, 2019 for the purpose as above and as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders, the trading window for the dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed upto close of business hours of April 25, 2019 and will reopen on April 26, 2019.