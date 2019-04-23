By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Sensex declines 495 points over Iran oil concerns; Nifty ends below 11,600
- Fed losing forecast edge is market game-changer, says Goldman Sachs Group
- Affordability improves, but housing in India continues to be expensive
- Spike in crude oil prices unlikely to be slippery for Paint companies
- Cotton farmers plan on switching to maize, soybean for better realisation
- RPower, Jet Airways among 34 stocks expelled from NSE's derivative segment
- Auto makers face further earnings downgrades on weak earnings, low volumes
- Market Wrap, April 22: Sensex dips 495 pts; Nifty below 11,600
- Divis Laboratories on strong growth trend, experts expect margins to expand
- DHFL plunges 19% in two days after CRISIL's credit rating downgrade
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-495.10)
|38645.18
|
HIGH
39158.22
|
LOW
38585.65
|
PREVIOUS
39140.28
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-158.35)
|11594.45
|
HIGH
11727.05
|
LOW
11583.95
|
PREVIOUS
11752.80