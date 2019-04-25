By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Crude price seen moderating despite end of US waiver on Iran oil imports
- ICICI Lombard's high valuation may trim upside from expected premium growth
- Earnings optimism lifts markets, FPI buys offset concerns over oil prices
- Sharekhan pays nearly Rs 3 crore to settle two cases with Sebi
- Share of cash volumes in trading mix sees decline; weighs on broker margins
- Neogen Chemicals IPO subscribed 27% on first day of bidding
- Jhunjhunwala increases stake in DHFL, is cautious on auto holding
- Market Wrap, April 24: Sensex ends over 39k, Nifty up 150 pts
- Markets in honeymoon period, not looking at reality: Sundaram Mutual CEO
- Nifty can hit 12,500 levels by FY20-end, says Sunil Subramaniam
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(489.80)
|39054.68
|
HIGH
39095.35
|
LOW
38571.00
|
PREVIOUS
38564.88
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(150.20)
|11726.15
|
HIGH
11740.85
|
LOW
11578.85
|
PREVIOUS
11575.95