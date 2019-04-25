JUST IN
Rakesh Jhunjunwala

Jhunjhunwala increases stake in DHFL, is cautious on auto holding

bse, sensex, bombay stock exchange

MNC stocks trading at all-time high valuations, time to stay selective

ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard's high valuation may trim upside from expected premium growth

Sunil Subramaniam, CEO, Sundaram MF

Markets in honeymoon period, not looking at reality: Sundaram Mutual CEO

Earnings optimism lifts markets, FPI buys offset concerns over oil prices

Crude price seen moderating despite end of US waiver on Iran oil imports

Sharekhan pays nearly Rs 3 crore to settle two cases with Sebi

Neogen Chemicals IPO subscribed 27% on first day of bidding

NSE seeks higher number of stocks in derivatives segment to boost market

Market Wrap, April 24: Sensex ends over 39k, Nifty up 150 pts

Web Exclusive

Nifty can hit 12,500 levels by FY20-end, says Sunil Subramaniam

Eveready Industries hits four-year low; falls 12% in three days

Sebi bars Leelaventure from selling hotels to Brookfield as ITC moves NCLT

ONGC hits 6-month high on hopes of strong March quarter earnings

BSE Sensex

(489.80)

 39054.68
HIGH

39095.35

 LOW

38571.00

 PREVIOUS

38564.88
Nifty 50

(150.20)

 11726.15
HIGH

11740.85

 LOW

11578.85

 PREVIOUS

11575.95
Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
AAR Commercial 25-04-2019 AAR Commercial Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2019
Adit.Birla Money 25-04-2019 ADITYA BIRLA MONEY LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Kindly note that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 to consider and approve, inter-alia, the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2019. This is for your information and record.
Apcotex Industri 25-04-2019 APCOTEX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the audited financial results and financial statement of the company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2019. 2. To consider and recommend dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2019, if any. 3. To consider the proposal of sub-division of equity shares of the company, subject to approval of shareholders.
Axis Bank 25-04-2019 AXIS BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1) Audited Financial Results of the Bank, for the Quarter / Financial Year ending as on 31st March, 2019 and Audited Consolidated Financial Results of Axis Bank Group for the Financial Year ending as on 31st March, 2019. 2) Recommend final dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2018-19. 3) Borrowing / Raising funds in Indian Currency / Foreign Currency by issue of debt Instruments including but not limited to Bonds and Non-Convertible Debentures, in terms of Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the relevant Rules and the 'Listing Regulations'. 4) Convening the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Bank and matters related thereto.
Ayoki Merchant. 25-04-2019 AYOKI MERCANTILE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING : 1. to consider and approve the alteration of the object clause of Memorandum of Association. 2. to amend the Memorandum and Article of Association. 3. to consider and approve issue of shares on private placement subject to approval of shareholders. 4. to consider and approve the Postal Ballot. 5. to appoint Ms Mousumi Banerjee, Practising Company Secretaries, as scrutinizer for conducting the postal ballot (physical and e-voting process) in a fair and transparent manner. 6. Any other matters with the permission of the Chairman
Derivatives

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
CASTORSEED (DEESA) 5631.00 5501.00 130.00 2.36%
Sugar M Delhi 3471.00 3425.00 46.00 1.34%
Black Pepper 35250.00 34850.00 400.00 1.15%
Cardamom 1797.00 1778.00 19.00 1.07%
Jute 4503.00 4457.00 46.00 1.03%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
TATA ELXSI 405.10 71.29 -
M&M FINANSER 2455.19 587.97 -
AUTOMOTIVE S 138.98 -3.83 -
ULTRATECH CM 10905.15 1034.21 88.65
HEXAWARE TEC 511.48 118.61 -
MUTHOOT CAP 136.44 18.35 -
IBUL HSG FIN 3707.91 875.39 -
ACC LTD 3919.11 346.02 86.06
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
25/04 Equirus Securities Buy 748 Infosys
24/04 HDFC Securities Buy 610 AU Small Finance
24/04 Prabhudas Liladhar Buy 1662 ACC
Results Tracker

Available for 80 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Mar 2019 287,529.98 82,019.19 34,945.87
Mar 2018 242,702.00 48,084.35 11,104.57
% chg 18.47 70.57 214.70
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
26/04 ADARSH PLANT
26/04 ATUL LTD.
26/04 CARBORUNDUM
26/04 CLASELE
26/04 DELTRON LTD.
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Neogen Chemicals Ltd 212-215 24/04/2019 26/04/2019
G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd 32 23/04/2019 26/04/2019
Artemis Electricals Ltd 55-60 24/04/2019 30/04/2019
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Polycab India 538 635.95 Apr 16,2019
Metropolis Healt 880 964.90 Apr 15,2019
KHFM Hospitality 36 35.90 Apr 12,2019
Rail Vikas 19 23.70 Apr 11,2019
Osia Hyper Reta. 252 282.00 Apr 05,2019
Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Direct (G) 515.17 7.38 11.71 16.29
HDFC Top 100 Fund (G) 493.99 7.23 10.90 15.44
Parag Parikh Long Term Equity Fund - Direc... 26.14 8.27 9.96 14.50
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 30.38 5.52 9.87 15.79
Reliance Large Cap Fund - Direct (G) 37.12 7.05 9.65 16.81
NEWS

