Company Date Agenda

AAVAS Financiers 03-05-2019 AAVAS Financiers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Jaipur, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.

Accelya Kale 03-05-2019 Accelya Kale Solutions Limitdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Friday, 3rd May, 2019 to consider, inter alia, unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st March, 2019.

Akzo Nobel 03-05-2019 Akzo Nobel India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2019, and recommend Dividend for the said financial year, if any

Biopac India 03-05-2019 BIOPAC INDIA CORPORATION LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and the year ended 31st March, 2019