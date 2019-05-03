By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Standard Life plans to sell 1.78% stake in HDFC Life Insurance
- After Sebi order, foreign investors urge NSE not to challenge penalty
- UTI MF takes 25% haircut on exposure to IL&FS' special purpose vehicle
- Rupee likely to outperform others in the region as oil prices fall
- Weak volume growth spoilt the Dabur show in Q4; rural demand holds the key
- After Sebi order, NSE's commodities derivatives plans delayed by 6 months
- Bandhan Bank shaping up well, Q4 profit up 68% at Rs 651 crore
- Jet Airways stock plunges 12%, hits 52-week low of Rs 122 during the day
- Are investors in gold again oblivious to the risks that lie ahead?
- Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower after a volatile session
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-50.12)
|38981.43
|
HIGH
39189.95
|
LOW
38882.99
|
PREVIOUS
39031.55
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-23.40)
|11724.75
|
HIGH
11789.30
|
LOW
11699.55
|
PREVIOUS
11748.15