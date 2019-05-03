JUST IN
MARKET WRAP: Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower after a volatile session

Profit Booking
Web Exclusive

Is the time right to book profit in Nifty stocks? Here's what charts say

gold
Web Exclusive

Global gold demand up 7% in Q1; gold jewellery demand in India at 4-yr high

Harendra Kumar, Elara Capital
Web Exclusive

Q&A Return of the DIIs is not priced into the market yet, says Elara Capital MD

Stock of the day Ashok Leyland gains 4% post April sales number, credit rating upgrade

Biocon nears 52-week low, falls 5% after reporting mixed numbers in Q4

Web Exclusive

HUL Q4 results on Friday: Here's what brokerages expect from the FMCG major

63 Moons rallies 21% in two days as SC rules against NSEL merger

PNB Housing Finance hits new low after CARE places rating on watch

DCM Shriram surges 12% on strong March quarter results

Stock alert Jet Airways skids 20% as bidders show disinterest in following up on offers

Escorts slips 7% to Rs 684 on weak April tractor sales

Derivative Strategies: Signals bullish, breadth shows improvement

MF exposure to stressed derivatives strategies firms at over Rs 20,000 cr

Indices

BSE Sensex

(-50.12)

 38981.43
HIGH

39189.95

 LOW

38882.99

 PREVIOUS

39031.55
Nifty 50

(-23.40)

 11724.75
HIGH

11789.30

 LOW

11699.55

 PREVIOUS

11748.15
Heat Map

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
AAVAS Financiers 03-05-2019 AAVAS Financiers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Jaipur, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.
Accelya Kale 03-05-2019 Accelya Kale Solutions Limitdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Friday, 3rd May, 2019 to consider, inter alia, unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st March, 2019.
Akzo Nobel 03-05-2019 Akzo Nobel India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2019, and recommend Dividend for the said financial year, if any
Biopac India 03-05-2019 BIOPAC INDIA CORPORATION LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and the year ended 31st March, 2019
Birla Corpn. 03-05-2019 BIRLA CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations') this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 3rd May, 2019 to, inter alia, consider: 1) Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019. 2) Recommendation of dividend, if any for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019. 3) Issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on Private Placement basis.
Derivatives

Derivatives

Commodities

Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Cardamom 2517.30 2412.50 104.80 4.34%
Guar Gum 9450.00 9156.00 294.00 3.21%
Black Pepper 35800.00 34750.00 1050.00 3.02%
Jute 4609.00 4522.50 86.50 1.91%
Natural Gas 183.00 179.80 3.20 1.78%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
PEOPLIN 0.02 0.00 -
BANDHANBNK 1832.69 650.87 -
SUNDAR.CLAY 406.96 50.27 -
RADICOKHAIT 509.98 39.05 -
MRF LTD. 4073.45 293.83 -
AURIONPRO SO 114.45 1.35 -
KAMDHENU 258.24 5.89 -
LAURUSLABS 617.64 43.95 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months

Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
02/05 HDFC Securities Buy 198 Reliance Nip.Lif
02/05 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 214 Exide Inds.
02/05 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 492 TVS Motor Co.
Results Tracker

Available for 213 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Mar 2019 519,234.79 140,813.26 51,530.39
Mar 2018 430,023.35 101,100.23 36,663.35
% chg 20.75 39.28 40.55
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
04/05 CJ GELATIN
04/05 ESCORT FINAN
04/05 FEDERAL BANK
04/05 JAYIND
04/05 KEWAL KIRAN
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()
Evans Electric Ltd 52 30/04/2019 03/05/2019
Artemis Electricals Ltd 54-60 24/04/2019 06/05/2019
Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd 51 03/05/2019 08/05/2019
Cian Healthcare Ltd 61-65 02/05/2019 09/05/2019
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
V R Films 61 60.00 Apr 30,2019
Jinaam's Dress 59 57.35 Apr 25,2019
Polycab India 538 639.40 Apr 16,2019
Metropolis Healt 880 942.60 Apr 15,2019
KHFM Hospitality 36 34.70 Apr 12,2019
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I - Dir... 16.22 7.90 -4.62 10.97
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I (G) 15.89 7.64 -5.62 10.34
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV - Di... 15.98 7.82 -6.93 14.95
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV (G) 15.31 7.60 -7.80 13.64
NEWS

Scheme Search

