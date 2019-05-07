Company Date Agenda

3i Infotech 07-05-2019 3I INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the 3i Infotech Limited ('the Company') would meet on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, to inter alia, consider and approve the audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019. Pursuant to the PIT Regulations, read with clarifications received from the exchanges, we wish to inform you that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall be closed for the Designated Persons viz. Directors, KMPs, Promoter and member of the Promoter group of the Company and its subsidiaries including immediate relatives of the Designated Persons of the Company and its subsidiaries and for the connected persons from April 5, 2019 to May 9, 2019 and the same will be opened 48 hours after the date of declaration of financial results i.e. on May 10, 2019.

A B B 07-05-2019 ABB India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Q1 2019 unaudited results

Avantel 07-05-2019 Avantel Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 07, 2019, inter alia, to consider the following items of business:1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2019.2. To consider recommending dividend for the Financial Year 2018-19.3. To fix the date for the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company.4. To consider the date for the closure of Register of Members.

Brigade Enterpr. 07-05-2019 BRIGADE ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve a) consider and approve the audited standalone & consolidated financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019. b) consider recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019