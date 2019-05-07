JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens 400 pts lower, Nifty Bank, Auto down 1% each

Sensex tumbles 363 pts, Nifty below 11,600 on Trump's trade threat to China

Shankar Sharma, Vice-chairman and joint managing director, First Global

A narrow bull mkt does not give much comfort: First Global's Shankar Sharma

Interim Budget 2019: FM has cheap crude oil to thank for his fiscal record

Despite profitability overhang, OMC stocks remain attractive bets

Volkswagen

Volkswagen gets relief as SC stays Rs 500-cr penalty imposed by NGT

Buzzing stock Cadila hits 52-week low on 14 observations from USFDA for Moraiya plant

Goldiam International zooms 54% in four days; stock hits 52-week high

Aavas Financiers hits new high on robust Q4 results; stock up 23% in 6 days

Deepak Nitrite soars 8% on stellar March quarter earnings

ADAG stocks dip: Reliance Home Finance at new low; Reliance Capital down 6%

YES Bank falls 5% as ICRA downgrades bonds rating

Tata Chemicals surges 9% post March quarter results

Sustaining the premium price tag may be difficult for IT stocks

Foreign investors have good appetite for InvITs, says India Inc

FIIs raise stakes in 20 of the 30 listed NBFCs in March quarter, shows data

Indices

Indices
BSE Sensex

(-362.92)

 38600.34
HIGH

38719.33

 LOW

38509.79

 PREVIOUS

38963.26
Nifty 50
Nifty 50

(-114.00)

 11598.25
HIGH

11632.55

 LOW

11571.35

 PREVIOUS

11712.25
Heat Map

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
3i Infotech 07-05-2019 3I INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the 3i Infotech Limited ('the Company') would meet on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, to inter alia, consider and approve the audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019. Pursuant to the PIT Regulations, read with clarifications received from the exchanges, we wish to inform you that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall be closed for the Designated Persons viz. Directors, KMPs, Promoter and member of the Promoter group of the Company and its subsidiaries including immediate relatives of the Designated Persons of the Company and its subsidiaries and for the connected persons from April 5, 2019 to May 9, 2019 and the same will be opened 48 hours after the date of declaration of financial results i.e. on May 10, 2019.
A B B 07-05-2019 ABB India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Q1 2019 unaudited results
Avantel 07-05-2019 Avantel Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 07, 2019, inter alia, to consider the following items of business:1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2019.2. To consider recommending dividend for the Financial Year 2018-19.3. To fix the date for the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company.4. To consider the date for the closure of Register of Members.
Brigade Enterpr. 07-05-2019 BRIGADE ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve a) consider and approve the audited standalone & consolidated financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019. b) consider recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019
CEAT 07-05-2019 CEAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 and to consider and recommend dividend on equity shares, if any, for the year ended March 31, 2019. In this regard, we refer our communication to you dated April 3, 2019 pursuant to the 'Code of Fair Disclosure (Including Determination of Legitimate Purpose), Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Person(s)' of the Company and the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, intimating that the Trading Window for dealing in Securities of the Company shall be closed for the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives with immediate effect, until 48 hours after the declaration of financial results by the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019. Accordingly, you may note that the trading window shall remain closed until Thursday, May 9, 2019 and shall re-open on Friday May 10, 2019.
Derivatives

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

Commodities
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Cardamom 2650.00 2498.00 152.00 6.08%
Brass 342.30 333.50 8.80 2.64%
Jute 4650.00 4538.00 112.00 2.47%
Sugar M Delhi 3550.00 3494.00 56.00 1.60%
Silver 36905.00 36354.00 551.00 1.52%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
FORTIS MLR 35.15 0.45 -
BHARTI ARTL 12522.00 -36.60 -
NAVIN FLUORI 244.27 35.91 -
MARICOLTD 1290.00 430.00 -
BHARAT BIJLE 273.05 9.63 -
ICICI BANK 17292.80 969.06 -
JUPITER INFO 0.15 0.18 -
VISHNU CHEM 170.60 3.87 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
06/05 Anand Rathi Buy 98 Federal Bank
02/05 HDFC Securities Buy 198 Reliance Nip.Lif
02/05 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 214 Exide Inds.
Results Tracker

Available for 297 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Mar 2019 620,851.64 180,900.40 63,097.96
Mar 2018 520,415.38 138,231.11 49,037.84
% chg 19.30 30.87 28.67
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
08/05 ABHIJIT
08/05 ALEM PHARMA
08/05 ALSTONE
08/05 ARTEMIS
08/05 ARTSON ENG
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd 51 03/05/2019 08/05/2019
Cian Healthcare Ltd 61-65 02/05/2019 09/05/2019
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
V R Films 61 60.00 Apr 30,2019
Jinaam's Dress 59 55.70 Apr 25,2019
Polycab India 538 642.65 Apr 16,2019
Metropolis Healt 880 937.95 Apr 15,2019
KHFM Hospitality 36 34.95 Apr 12,2019
Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I - Dir... 16.20 6.19 -3.14 10.35
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I (G) 15.86 5.94 -4.15 9.72
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV - Di... 15.92 5.93 -5.60 14.57
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV (G) 15.25 5.72 -6.48 13.26
Scheme Search

