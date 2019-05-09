By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- ABB to Siemens, engineering MNCs leaner avatar a worthy bet for investors
- Sebi prompts bourses to consider capping sectoral weightage in indices
- Political newsflow, global triggers may keep market volatility high
- Q4 show hit by dull auto sales, no near-term relief seen for Kansai Nerolac
- Tepid base metal prices on LME may play spoilsport for Vedanta stock
- Sebi allows foreign portfolio investors to invest in municipal bonds
- Market Wrap, May 8: Sensex plunges 488 pts, Nifty ends at 11,359
- Bosch, Amara Raja, Reliance Infra, Shriram City Union hit 52-week low
- Reliance Industries hits 8-week low; down 7% in three days
- WGC nudges govt to enforce its norms for buyers and sellers of digital gold
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-487.50)
|37789.13
|
HIGH
38248.57
|
LOW
37743.07
|
PREVIOUS
38276.63
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-138.45)
|11359.45
|
HIGH
11479.10
|
LOW
11346.95
|
PREVIOUS
11497.90