MARKET WRAP: Sensex plunges 488 pts, Nifty ends at 11,359; RIL sheds 3%

Promoters use tepid market conditions to hike stake in group firms

WGC nudges govt to enforce its norms for buyers and sellers of digital gold

ZEE appoints Animesh Kumar as chief people officer

Board to put an end to market rumours on co's FY19 results on May 27: ZEEL

33 stocks hold positive trend despite three-day 300-pt fall in Nifty50

Sector watch Once darling FMCG stocks turn sour as India's consumption engine sputters

Stock of the day Vodafone Idea slips 12%, hits new low as rights issue shares start trading

Bosch, Amara Raja, Reliance Infra, Shriram City Union hit 52-week low

Reliance Industries hits 8-week low; down 7% in three days

New kid on the block Neogen Chemicals makes strong debut, lists at 17% premium to issue price

McLeod Russel shares tumble 8.9% to Rs 37.85 after ratings downgrade

Essel Group shares under pressure; Zee Entertainment, Dish TV down over 6%

UPL gains 2%, nears 52-week high as board considers bonus issue

Bollywood film-backed bonds: Eros now bets on new funding scheme

BSE Sensex

(-487.50)

 37789.13
HIGH

38248.57

 LOW

37743.07

 PREVIOUS

38276.63
Nifty 50

(-138.45)

 11359.45
HIGH

11479.10

 LOW

11346.95

 PREVIOUS

11497.90
Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Apollo Tyres 09-05-2019 Dividend & Inter alia, to consider to seek the shareholders authorization in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting for issue of Non-Convertible Debentures(NCDs) through Private Placement within the borrowing limits approved by members under Section 180 ( c ) of the Companies Act, 2013. & Audited Results
Asian Paints 09-05-2019 ASIAN PAINTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019; 2. Unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st March, 2019 and audited consolidated financial results of the Company for the Financial year ended 31st March, 2019; and 3. To recommend payment of final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019. Please find enclosed an intimation in this regard.
Astra Microwave 09-05-2019 ASTRA MICROWAVE PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the Company's Board of Directors meeting will be held on 9th May, 2019 at the registered office of the company to conduct the following business. 1. To take on record the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31.03.2019. 2. To recommend payment of equity dividend for the year ended 31.03.2019. 3. To consider fund raising programmes through various means.
Baba Arts 09-05-2019 BABA ARTS LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019. Further, as intimated earlier vide our communication dated 3rd April, 2019, the Trading Window for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company which was closed from 3rd April, 2019 in pursuance of Company's Insider Trading Policy shall remain closed till 11th May, 2019 (both days inclusive) i.e till 48 hours after declaration of financial results of the Company in the afore stated Board Meeting.
Centenial Surgic 09-05-2019 CENTENIAL SURGICAL SUTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1). To consider and take on record the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019. 2). To approve the Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the half year ended March 31, 2019 3). Any other business with the permission of chair.
Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Black Pepper 37550.00 36440.00 1110.00 3.05%
Aluminium 145.75 144.35 1.40 0.97%
Gold 31776.00 31496.00 280.00 0.89%
Gold Guinea 25523.00 25298.00 225.00 0.89%
Menthaoil 1533.20 1520.20 13.00 0.86%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
RAIN 11.52 0.19 -
EMAMI PAPER 359.10 0.80 -
TITAN 4672.06 294.58 -
VERTEX SEC. 1.09 -0.02 -
MASFIN 155.52 41.61 -
KOKUYOCMLN 194.09 4.55 -
SHARP INDIA 0.00 -3.27 -
SHRIRAM ASSE 0.10 -0.22 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
08/05 Prabhudas Liladhar Buy 430 V I P Inds.
08/05 Motilal Oswal Buy 324 Bharti Airtel
08/05 Reliance Securities Reduce 649 Escorts
Results Tracker

Available for 373 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Mar 2019 712,854.78 203,332.00 70,872.02
Mar 2018 610,855.75 164,544.53 59,977.72
% chg 16.70 23.57 18.16
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
10/05 ADVANI HOTEL
10/05 ALLAHABAD BK
10/05 ASIAN HTL E
10/05 AUTO COR.GOA
10/05 BAZELINTER
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Cian Healthcare Ltd 61-65 02/05/2019 09/05/2019
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
G K P Printing 32 35.00 May 08,2019
Neogen Chemicals 215 263.55 May 08,2019
V R Films 61 60.50 Apr 30,2019
Jinaam's Dress 59 56.65 Apr 25,2019
Polycab India 538 643.80 Apr 16,2019
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Direct (G) 513.62 5.60 10.70 17.35
HDFC Top 100 Fund (G) 492.41 5.45 9.91 16.49
ICICI Pru Value Fund - Series 18 - Direct (G) 11.57 6.24 9.25 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 30.39 2.77 9.00 16.26
ICICI Pru Value Fund - Series 19 - Direct (G) 10.58 8.96 8.51 -
NEWS

FEATURES

