- Slowdown in equity flows amid election result uncertainty hits MF industry
- Sensex falls for 7th straight day, down 230 points; Nifty ends at 11,302
- India signs protocol for export of chilli meal to Chinese markets
- HDFC MF takes additional 13% haircut on exposure to IL&FS group's SPV
- Overseas investors from Mauritius and Singapore may bypass tax treaties
- Breach of internal code of conduct will not hurt investors, biz: DSP MF
- Retail investors should avoid InVITS unless they know underlying business
- Headwinds in core biz can lead to RIL's earnings growth decline in FY20
- Slow commercial vehicle sales cap upsides for Shriram Transport Finance
- Market Wrap, May 9: Sensex dips 230 pts, RIL at 2-mth closing low
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-230.22)
|37558.91
|
HIGH
37780.46
|
LOW
37405.40
|
PREVIOUS
37789.13
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-57.65)
|11301.80
|
HIGH
11357.60
|
LOW
11255.05
|
PREVIOUS
11359.45