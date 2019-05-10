Company Date Agenda

Advani Hotels. 10-05-2019 ADVANI HOTELS & RESORTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2019 and declaration of dividend, if any.

Allahabad Bank 10-05-2019 ALLAHABAD BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Statements of the Bank for 4th quarter and financial year ended on 31.03.2019. 2. Convening of Annual General Meeting and fixing of Annual Book Closure.

Asia Capital 10-05-2019 Asia Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that 01/2019-20 meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 10th May, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Corporate Office of the Company at 203 Aziz Avenue, CTS-1381, Near Railway Crossing, Vallabhbhai Patel Road, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai-400 056 to consider the following items:- 1.Take Note of the Resignation of Mr. Ramesh Voona, Chief Financial Officer of the Company. 2.Approval for Appointment of Mr. Vinod Kumar Yadav as Additional Director (Independent) on the Board of the Company. 3.Approval for Appointment of Mr. Shashindra Singh as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. 4.Approval for Appointment of Secretarial Auditor pursuant to section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013. 5.Approval for Shifting of the Registered Office of the Company and Subsequent Alteration of Clause-II of the Memorandum of Association of the Company.

Asian Hotels (E) 10-05-2019 Asian Hotels (East) Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 10, 2019, inter-alia to transact the following businesses:1. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter (Q4) and financial year ended March 31, 2019; and2. To consider and recommend dividend, if any, on equity share of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.Further, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from April 30, 2019 till May 12, 2019 (both days inclusive) in view of the Board Meeting pursuant to the Company's Code under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015.