TCS

TCS becomes India's most valued firm again; surpasses RIL in market-cap

The quarterly and annual financial results are to be submitted by listed entities to Sebi within 45 days and 60 days from the end of the quarter and financial year, respectively
28 BSE-listed companies report turnaround performance in March 2019 quarter

Sensex dips 230 pts, RIL at 2-mth closing low; TCS now most valued by m-cap

SBI Q4 result preview: Profit growth to be muted; slippages to be watched
SBI Q4 result preview: Profit growth may be muted; slippages to be watched

Stock of the day DCM Shriram hits 52-week high; surges 22% in two weeks on strong Q4 results

Apollo Tyres hits 26-month low on weak March quarter results

Stock alert YES Bank slips 2% after India Ratings downgrades its long-term ratings

63 Moons Technologies hits 52-week high; stock zooms 125% in a month

Avadh Sugar surges 13% on bonus issue proposal

Why India's biggest investors in shadow bank debt are getting cold feet

Eros promoters pledge 2.75 million additional shares with lenders

Resolution on track, Rs 12,000-cr debt may be settled by July: MCA secy

Auto dealers see no quick recovery in slowdown, pin hope on stable govt

Airtel results signal Indian mobile sector rebound: Fitch Ratings

BSE Sensex

(-230.22)

 37558.91
HIGH

37780.46

 LOW

37405.40

 PREVIOUS

37789.13
Nifty 50

(-57.65)

 11301.80
HIGH

11357.60

 LOW

11255.05

 PREVIOUS

11359.45
Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Advani Hotels. 10-05-2019 ADVANI HOTELS & RESORTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2019 and declaration of dividend, if any.
Allahabad Bank 10-05-2019 ALLAHABAD BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Statements of the Bank for 4th quarter and financial year ended on 31.03.2019. 2. Convening of Annual General Meeting and fixing of Annual Book Closure.
Asia Capital 10-05-2019 Asia Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that 01/2019-20 meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 10th May, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Corporate Office of the Company at 203 Aziz Avenue, CTS-1381, Near Railway Crossing, Vallabhbhai Patel Road, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai-400 056 to consider the following items:- 1.Take Note of the Resignation of Mr. Ramesh Voona, Chief Financial Officer of the Company. 2.Approval for Appointment of Mr. Vinod Kumar Yadav as Additional Director (Independent) on the Board of the Company. 3.Approval for Appointment of Mr. Shashindra Singh as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. 4.Approval for Appointment of Secretarial Auditor pursuant to section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013. 5.Approval for Shifting of the Registered Office of the Company and Subsequent Alteration of Clause-II of the Memorandum of Association of the Company.
Asian Hotels (E) 10-05-2019 Asian Hotels (East) Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 10, 2019, inter-alia to transact the following businesses:1. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter (Q4) and financial year ended March 31, 2019; and2. To consider and recommend dividend, if any, on equity share of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.Further, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from April 30, 2019 till May 12, 2019 (both days inclusive) in view of the Board Meeting pursuant to the Company's Code under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015.
Auto.Corp.of Goa 10-05-2019 AUTOMOBILE CORPORATION OF GOA LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter /Year ended March 31, 2019
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Natural Gas 181.70 175.80 5.90 3.36%
Chana 4500.00 4400.00 100.00 2.27%
Menthaoil 1563.00 1533.20 29.80 1.94%
Crude Oil Mini 4324.00 4256.00 68.00 1.60%
Crude oil 4324.00 4256.00 68.00 1.60%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
HIKAL LTD. 457.50 33.34 -
GUJ.MINERAL 530.50 124.04 -
GGPL 16.82 0.69 -
PNBHOUSING 2135.12 371.12 -
GRANULES (I) 561.00 41.36 -
SUTLEJ TEXT 607.53 14.93 -
VOLTAS LTD 2040.74 125.51 -
INSPIRISYS 116.67 0.11 -
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Date Broker Action Price() Company
09/05 Elara Capital Buy 228 Brigade Enterpr.
09/05 Reliance Securities Reduce 1057 CEAT
09/05 Prabhudas Liladhar Buy 1089 Titan Company
Available for 424 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Mar 2019 762,415.92 214,985.53 73,629.06
Mar 2018 656,555.51 171,068.51 58,917.55
% chg 16.12 25.67 24.97
Date COMPANY
11/05 ARO GRANITE
11/05 BANSAL ROOF
11/05 BCP LTD
11/05 DMART
11/05 GENUS POWER
IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Cian Healthcare Ltd 59-65 02/05/2019 15/05/2019
IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
G K P Printing 32 36.75 May 08,2019
Neogen Chemicals 215 270.00 May 08,2019
V R Films 61 60.00 Apr 30,2019
Jinaam's Dress 59 55.15 Apr 25,2019
Polycab India 538 643.65 Apr 16,2019
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Direct (G) 507.47 5.97 9.04 16.88
ICICI Pru Value Fund - Series 18 - Direct (G) 11.52 6.27 8.37 -
HDFC Top 100 Fund (G) 486.51 5.82 8.26 16.02
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 30.08 2.24 8.24 15.86
IIFL Focused Equity Fund - Direct (G) 16.42 8.57 6.96 15.58
