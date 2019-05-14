JUST IN
Market falls for 9th straight session, suffers worst losing streak in 8 yrs

ITC Q4 net profit up 19% YoY; firm announces dividend of Rs 5.75/ share

UP to dent BJP tally, BSP-NDA post-poll alliance possible: Ambit Capital

Bulls flag rebound for India bonds with hopes pinned on RBI rate cut

Chart Reading: Hindalco, M&M, Vedanta, NTPC may see a downside of up to 7%

Merck rallies 9% on good March quarter results; stock hits new high

Delta Corp tanks 13% on back of heavy volumes; stock hits 52-week low

Buzzing stock SBI gains 8% from Friday's low on improved asset quality in Q4FY19

Eicher Motors skids 6% on disappointing March quarter results

YES Bank, Reliance Capital slump 5% to trade near 52-week low

US-China trade war escalates: What are the implications for the world ?

NBFC sector faces imminent crisis, says Corporate Affairs Secretary

Centre plans 3 CPSE ETFs in FY20 to meet Rs 90,000-cr disinvestment target

Tech is now about value and differentiation: Publicis Sapient's Nigel Vaz

BSE Sensex
Nifty 50

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
AksharChem (I) 14-05-2019 AKSHARCHEM (INDIA) LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial year ended March 31, 2019 To consider recommendation of Final Dividend for the year 2018-19 Any other business with the permission of the Chair
Amrit Corp 14-05-2019 AMRIT CORP.LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. the Audited Annual Accounts of the Company for the financial year 2018-19; 2. the Audited Quarterly/Yearly Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended 31st March, 2019; and 3. To make recommendation for dividend on the Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2018-19.
Aplab 14-05-2019 APLAB LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 and other matters
Arihant Tourneso 14-05-2019 ARIHANT TOURNESOL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. SAMEER MADHUKAR JOSHI as an Additional Director and designated as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. 2.To consider and approve the resignation of Mr. DAYANAND JAGDISH JHA, an Independent Director of the Company. 3.To consider and approve appointment of Practicing Company Secretaries as secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2018-19. 4.To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. You are requested to kindly take the above mentioned into your records.
Asahi Songwon 14-05-2019 ASAHI SONGWON COLORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019. To consider recommendation of Final Dividend for the year 2018-19. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.
Commodities

Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Chana 4613.00 4400.00 213.00 4.84%
Sugar M Delhi 3575.00 3444.00 131.00 3.80%
CASTORSEED (DEESA) 5775.00 5658.00 117.00 2.07%
Wheat 1960.00 1925.00 35.00 1.82%
Menthaoil 1577.10 1555.90 21.20 1.36%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
SNOWMAN 59.80 5.42 -
BIL ENERGY 3.21 11.43 -
TRIDENT 1405.42 92.57 -
KARNATAKA BK 1531.29 61.73 -
AUTO AXLES 481.09 29.95 -
UMANG DAIR 70.60 2.22 -
VINYL CHEM 108.81 3.61 -
SAFARI IND. 140.55 3.69 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
13/05 Elara Capital Accumulate 308 St Bk of India
13/05 Elara Capital Buy 87 Prism Johnson
13/05 Elara Capital Sell 20354 Eicher Motors
Results Tracker

Available for 550 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Mar 2019 1,001,813.73 308,656.83 78,758.99
Mar 2018 866,036.88 229,181.09 48,033.91
% chg 15.68 34.68 63.97
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
15/05
15/05 AAL
15/05 AARTI DRUGS
15/05 ABFRL
15/05 ACEWIN
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Cian Healthcare Ltd 59-65 02/05/2019 15/05/2019
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Evans Electric 52 54.80 May 13,2019
White Organic Re 63 65.50 May 10,2019
G K P Printing 32 40.45 May 08,2019
Neogen Chemicals 215 257.90 May 08,2019
Jinaam's Dress 59 52.50 Apr 25,2019
Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I - Dir... 15.78 3.49 -5.24 9.10
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I (G) 15.45 3.24 -6.23 8.46
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV - Di... 15.51 2.76 -8.00 13.52
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV (G) 14.86 2.55 -8.85 12.23
