Company Date Agenda

AksharChem (I) 14-05-2019 AKSHARCHEM (INDIA) LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial year ended March 31, 2019 To consider recommendation of Final Dividend for the year 2018-19 Any other business with the permission of the Chair

Amrit Corp 14-05-2019 AMRIT CORP.LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. the Audited Annual Accounts of the Company for the financial year 2018-19; 2. the Audited Quarterly/Yearly Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended 31st March, 2019; and 3. To make recommendation for dividend on the Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2018-19.

Aplab 14-05-2019 APLAB LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 and other matters

Arihant Tourneso 14-05-2019 ARIHANT TOURNESOL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. SAMEER MADHUKAR JOSHI as an Additional Director and designated as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. 2.To consider and approve the resignation of Mr. DAYANAND JAGDISH JHA, an Independent Director of the Company. 3.To consider and approve appointment of Practicing Company Secretaries as secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2018-19. 4.To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. You are requested to kindly take the above mentioned into your records.