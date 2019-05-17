17-05-2019

ADOR MULTIPRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019. 2. To consider raising of funds through preferential issue. In continuation of earlier announcement and as per SEBI(Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and in accordance with the Company's Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, monitoring and reporting of trading by insiders (the Code), the trading window in respect of the Company''s Securities shall remain closed for all the Directors / Officers / Designated employees of the Company till 18th May, 2019 and shall re-open on 19th May, 2019.(Revised) & Audited Results (Revised) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 14/05/2019)