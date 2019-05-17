JUST IN
Market News

A closer look at the stock market data suggests that this rally isn't a one off

Explained: Why Nifty, Sensex rose after every Lok Sabha Election since 1999

MARKETS LIVE:Sensex,Nifty,US China trade,oil price,rupee,march q4 earnings

MARKET WRAP: Sensex up 278 points, Nifty over 11,250; metal, IT stocks gain

Lupin

Lupin's Q4 disappoints on soft India sales, higher tax and interest costs

Nestle

Nestle: Resilient margins amid rising cost pressure, higher base

YES Bank hits over three-year low; tanks 43% in three weeks post Q4 results

Results impact Lupin slips 6% post Q4 results; 3 USFDA observations for Aurangabad unit

InterGlobe Aviation skids 8% on report of rift between promoters

Bajaj Finance nears record high ahead of Q4 results; up 6% in two days

Buzzing stock Tata Chemicals gains 4% on demerger of consumer biz into Tata Global

Sintex-BAPL's downgrade hits BOI AXA's Mutual Fund's credit scheme

VCs, PE firms bet big on packaged consumer goods, park $676 mn in 2018

Mahindra Partners invests Rs 206 cr in Centre for Sight for network growth

Holdings of top 20 FPIs surge 14% in FY19 amid market volatility

Jet lenders make last push to find investors to pick up stake in airline

Indices

BSE Sensex

(278.60)

 37393.48
HIGH

37518.94

 LOW

37052.30

 PREVIOUS

37114.88
Nifty 50

(100.10)

 11257.10
HIGH

11281.55

 LOW

11143.35

 PREVIOUS

11157.00
Heat Map

PEOPLE

Announcements

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Acrow India 17-05-2019 ACROW INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019. 2.To fix the date of Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Ador Fontech 17-05-2019 ADOR FONTECH LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for Financial Year ended March 31, 2019 and to recommend Dividend, if any, for FY 2018-19.
Ador Multi Prod. 17-05-2019 ADOR MULTIPRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019. 2. To consider raising of funds through preferential issue. In continuation of earlier announcement and as per SEBI(Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and in accordance with the Company's Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, monitoring and reporting of trading by insiders (the Code), the trading window in respect of the Company''s Securities shall remain closed for all the Directors / Officers / Designated employees of the Company till 18th May, 2019 and shall re-open on 19th May, 2019.Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 16th May, 2019 at 11.30 A.M. at the 'Ador House, 5th Floor 6 K Dubash Marg, Fort Mumbai, Maharashtra 400 001 inter-alia to consider and approve the following matters:1. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.2. To consider raising of funds through preferential issue.In continuation of earlier announcement and as per SEBI(Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and in accordance with the Company's Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, monitoring and reporting of trading by insiders (the Code), the trading window in respect of the Company''s Securities shall remain closed for all the Directors / Officers / Designated employees of the Company till 18th May, 2019 and shall re-open on 19th May, 2019.(Revised) & Audited Results (Revised) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 14/05/2019)
Ahm. Steelcraft 17-05-2019 Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Director of the Company is scheduled on May 17, 2019, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Year ended March 31, 2019 and to consider and recommend the dividend for the financial year 2018-19, if any.Intimation regarding closure of Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company has already been given vide Company's letter dated April 05, 2019 and Trading Window shall remain closed till May 19, 2019 for Designated Persons and their immediate relatives as per the Company's Code of Fair Disclosure and Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and reportTrading by Insiders.
Ajmera Realty 17-05-2019 AJMERA REALTY & INFRA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Board Meeting is schedule to be held on 17th May, 2019
Derivatives

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Chana 4675.00 4550.00 125.00 2.75%
Lead 128.25 124.95 3.30 2.64%
Lead Mini 128.25 124.95 3.30 2.64%
Nickel 857.90 837.20 20.70 2.47%
Nickel Mini 857.90 837.20 20.70 2.47%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
INEOSSTYRO 482.18 -13.60 -
ADLABS 51.29 -228.91 -
OPTIFIN 0.38 0.00 -
CAPRIHANS 71.75 1.39 -
VALIANT COMM 3.94 -0.32 -
INGERSOLL 191.31 16.83 -
SAVEN TECHNO 2.79 0.62 -
D B CORP 588.52 54.46 15.65
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
15/05 ICICI Direct Reduce 14 Vodafone Idea
15/05 Elara Capital Accumulate 10215 Nestle India
15/05 Edelweirss Buy 547 Muthoot Finance
Results Tracker

Available for 765 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Mar 2019 1,159,355.04 344,119.44 77,771.76
Mar 2018 1,008,753.88 252,617.07 40,740.22
% chg 14.93 36.22 90.90
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
18/05
18/05 APL APOLLO
18/05 ARROWGREEN
18/05 ASHIANA HOU
18/05 ASIANFR
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Par Drugs & Che. 51 50.45 May 16,2019
Artemis Electri. 60 68.10 May 14,2019
Evans Electric 52 63.35 May 13,2019
White Organic Re 63 74.80 May 10,2019
Neogen Chemicals 215 244.85 May 08,2019
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
IIFL Focused Equity Fund - Direct (G) 16.42 10.93 9.69 15.01
IIFL Focused Equity Fund (G) 15.53 10.53 8.03 13.58
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Direct (G) 496.58 6.27 6.97 15.46
ICICI Pru India Recovery Fund - Series 5 -... 14.28 7.94 6.89 12.61
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 29.89 3.68 6.83 15.08
NEWS

Scheme Search

