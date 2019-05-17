|Company
|Acrow India
|17-05-2019
|ACROW INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019. 2.To fix the date of Annual General Meeting of the Company.
|Ador Fontech
|17-05-2019
|ADOR FONTECH LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for Financial Year ended March 31, 2019 and to recommend Dividend, if any, for FY 2018-19.
|Ador Multi Prod.
|17-05-2019
ADOR MULTIPRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019. 2. To consider raising of funds through preferential issue. In continuation of earlier announcement and as per SEBI(Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and in accordance with the Company's Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, monitoring and reporting of trading by insiders (the Code), the trading window in respect of the Company''s Securities shall remain closed for all the Directors / Officers / Designated employees of the Company till 18th May, 2019 and shall re-open on 19th May, 2019.
|Ahm. Steelcraft
|17-05-2019
|Ahmedabad Steelcraft Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Director of the Company is scheduled on May 17, 2019, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Year ended March 31, 2019 and to consider and recommend the dividend for the financial year 2018-19, if any.Intimation regarding closure of Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company has already been given vide Company's letter dated April 05, 2019 and Trading Window shall remain closed till May 19, 2019 for Designated Persons and their immediate relatives as per the Company's Code of Fair Disclosure and Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and reportTrading by Insiders.
|Ajmera Realty
|17-05-2019
|AJMERA REALTY & INFRA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Board Meeting is schedule to be held on 17th May, 2019