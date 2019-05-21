By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Sebi sets rules for start-ups on IGP to migrate to main platform
- Importers protest recent circular from Customs office on rough diamonds
- Tur shortage in markets pushes price above MSP; moong prices up 2%
- Best day in a decade: Markets salute exit polls verdict, hit record highs
- Uptrend in Nifty to continue unless exit polls vary from actuals: Traders
- Investors should wait for Lok Sabha election results before taking a call
- Corporate earnings may disappoint again: 564 firms' combined net down 10%
- Investors should wait as muted outlook to cap upside in Bharat Forge
- Sensex jumps 1,422 points; HDFC, RIL and ICICI Bank among top gainers
- Betting big on exit polls is risky: Investors have been stumped before
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(1421.90)
|39352.67
|
HIGH
39412.56
|
LOW
38570.04
|
PREVIOUS
37930.77
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(421.10)
|11828.25
|
HIGH
11845.20
|
LOW
11591.70
|
PREVIOUS
11407.15