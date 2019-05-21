Company Date Agenda

Aarti Inds. 21-05-2019 AARTI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 21, 2019 inter-alia to; 1) Consider, approve and take on record Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019. 2) Consider and recommend final dividend, if any, for the year ended March 31, 2019 In pursuant to our intimation dated April 3, 2019, the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed until May 23, 2019 for the aforesaid purpose.

Alkyl Amines 21-05-2019 ALKYL AMINES CHEMICALS LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 and dividend.

Aptech 21-05-2019 APTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Tuesday, 21st May 2019 to consider and approve Audited Accounts (Consolidated and Standalone) for the year ended 31st March 2019. This is for your information and record.

Aravali Sec.&Fin 21-05-2019 ARAVALI SECURITIES & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To Consider and Approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.