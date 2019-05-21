JUST IN
You are here » Home » Markets

Market News

Investor wealth, stock market, BSE-listed companies,sensex,nifty,SBI, Tata Steel, ONGC, ICICI Bank
Web Exclusive

Exit Poll outcome: Brokerages see market rally in the making

BSE, Markets

Sensex vaults 1,422 pts, most in 10 years, after exit polls predict NDA win

Stock markets. Photo: iStock
Web Exclusive

Sensex gives 1400-pt salute to Modi's return; best post-exit poll rally since 1999

Election strategy by Motilal Oswal:

Election strategy: How to play markets ahead of Lok Sabha poll results

Web Exclusive

As the poll haze clears, check out the top sectors experts are betting on

Web Exclusive

There's an opportunity to buy good stocks now: Sudip Bandyopadhyay

Dr Reddy's Laboratories plunges 7% on disappointing Q4 margin

Nifty PSU Bank index surges 7%; SBI nears record high

Web Exclusive

Tata Motors Q4 preview: Analysts expect low volumes to drag earnings

Web Exclusive

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Why do elections tend to influence the stock markets?

Buzzing stock Adani Group shares rally up to 17% as exit polls predict NDA's return

RBI readies credit line rules for NBFCs, may seek views after poll results

Mindtree acquisition on top of agenda; will make it a big firm: A M Naik

Essar Steel's Ebitda during insolvency process at Rs 4,000 crore

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(1421.90)

 39352.67
HIGH

39412.56

 LOW

38570.04

 PREVIOUS

37930.77
> More on BSE Sensex
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(421.10)

 11828.25
HIGH

11845.20

 LOW

11591.70

 PREVIOUS

11407.15
> More on Nifty 50

Heat Map

    Loading...


NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Aarti Inds. 21-05-2019 AARTI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 21, 2019 inter-alia to; 1) Consider, approve and take on record Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019. 2) Consider and recommend final dividend, if any, for the year ended March 31, 2019 In pursuant to our intimation dated April 3, 2019, the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed until May 23, 2019 for the aforesaid purpose.
Alkyl Amines 21-05-2019 ALKYL AMINES CHEMICALS LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 and dividend.
Aptech 21-05-2019 APTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Tuesday, 21st May 2019 to consider and approve Audited Accounts (Consolidated and Standalone) for the year ended 31st March 2019. This is for your information and record.
Aravali Sec.&Fin 21-05-2019 ARAVALI SECURITIES & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To Consider and Approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.
Arihant Capital 21-05-2019 ARIHANT CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2019. We wish to further inform you that the Board may also consider and recommend dividend for the financial year 2018-19, if any, on the equity share of the company.
» More on Boards

Derivatives

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Menthaoil 1563.80 1539.10 24.70 1.60%
Almond (Non Pariel) 589.25 580.25 9.00 1.55%
Chana 4750.00 4688.00 62.00 1.32%
Jute 4654.50 4604.50 50.00 1.09%
Cotton 21450.00 21370.00 80.00 0.37%
> More on Top Gainers

COMMODITIES NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
TV TODAY 165.65 20.22 -
PHIL.CARBON 920.99 74.43 -
GUJ.STAT.FIN 2.07 -28.37 -
ATLANTA 8.15 19.82 -
MILGREY FIN 0.00 -0.03 -
IND TERRAIN 118.74 6.60 -
TALBROSENG 72.06 0.36 -
YARN SYNDICA 0.00 -0.31 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
> More on Results Calender

RESULT NEWS

» More

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
20/05 Edelweiss Buy 221 Uflex
20/05 HDFC Securities Buy 3040 Bajaj Auto
20/05 HDFC Securities Buy 669 Neuland Labs.
> More on Research Reports

Results Tracker

Available for 976 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Mar 2019 1,400,691.62 373,023.10 85,477.04
Mar 2018 1,228,378.15 281,254.94 50,638.27
% chg 14.03 32.63 68.80
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
22/05 21ST CEN.MGM
22/05 ADF FOODS LT
22/05 ADVIKCA
22/05 ALPHAGEO (I)
22/05 AML
> More on Upcoming Results

IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
No record found.

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Par Drugs & Che. 51 49.55 May 16,2019
Artemis Electri. 60 64.30 May 14,2019
White Organic Re 63 81.95 May 10,2019
G K P Printing 32 42.20 May 08,2019
Neogen Chemicals 215 257.70 May 08,2019
[*] IPO Price unadjusted > More Listed IPOs

IPO NEWS

» More

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I - Dir... 15.94 -9.73 -3.31 8.86
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I (G) 15.60 -9.97 -4.34 8.39
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV - Di... 15.69 -12.72 -9.12 13.41
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV (G) 15.03 -12.94 -9.99 11.98
> More on Schemes

NEWS

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Scheme Search

SELECT FUND HOUSE
SELECT SCHEME