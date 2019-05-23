JUST IN
Bank of Baroda
Bank of Baroda Q4 Preview: Analysts see low slippages, fall in GNPA

bse, sensex, bombay stock exchange

Sensex holds 39k ahead of Lok Sabha poll result; India VIX hits 4-yr high

These stocks lost ground despite over five-day 1,600-point Sensex rally

sebi

Market regulator planning to reduce rights issue timeline to 31 days

Stock alert Larsen & Toubro scales new high, up 12% in a week; m-cap touches Rs 2.07 tn

Stock of the day DHFL tanks 18% as company stops fresh deposits, premature withdrawals

Buzzing stock Jet Airways surges 32% in three days on revival hopes

Jindal Steel slips 12% on disappointing March quarter results

Bhageria Industries surges 17% on maiden bonus issue plan

Top 3 HFCs struggle as liquidity tightens: should you buy their stocks?

Next govt has to undo power-grab that has hijacked India's institutions

Modi govt's failure to bury tax terrorism left foreign investors cold

Tata's biggest challenge: $14 billion in auto debt and a slowdown in China

How will Trump's trade war end? The US-UK war of 1812 may have the answer

BSE Sensex

(140.41)

 39110.21
39249.08

38903.87

38969.80
Nifty 50

(28.80)

 11737.90
11784.80

11682.40

11709.10
Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
3P Land Hold. 23-05-2019 3P Land Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 23rd May, 2019, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019 and recommendation of Dividend, if any. Further to inform you that in compliance with the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and in terms of Insider Trading Policy of the Company, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed for all Directors/Officers/Designated Persons/Connected Persons of the Company from 1st April 2019 upto 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company i.e. 25th May, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the quarter/year ending 31st March, 2019.
A2Z Infra Engg. 23-05-2019 A2Z Infra Engineering Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of A2Z INFRA ENGINEERING LTD. is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 23rd day of May, 2019 at Gurugram, inter-alia to consider and take on record the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended on 31st March, 2019 along with audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter (Q4) ended on 31st March, 2019.
Aarvee Denims 23-05-2019 AARVEE DENIMS & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019 and any other matter with the permission of the Chair.
ABans Enterprise 23-05-2019 Abans Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform you, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Abans Enterprises Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Registered Office of the Company at 36, 37, 38A, 227 Nariman Bhavan, 3rd Floor, Backbay Reclamation, Nariman Point, Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400 021, inter-alia to discuss and approve, among other items, the audited financial results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 and to consider and recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company. Further, in terms of the Code of Conduct of Company adopted under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall continue to remain closed till May 25, 2019. Kindly acknowledge and oblige.
Abhinav Capital 23-05-2019 ABHINAV CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1) To grant Leave of absence if any . 2) To approve the Minutes of the Last Board Meeting. 3) To Discuss & approve the audited Financial Accounts of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2019. 4) Any other matters with the permission of Chair
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Black Pepper 37415.00 35400.00 2015.00 5.69%
Chana 4800.00 4675.00 125.00 2.67%
Sugar M Delhi 3615.00 3550.00 65.00 1.83%
Menthaoil 1546.80 1531.70 15.10 0.99%
Cotton 21620.00 21550.00 70.00 0.32%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
SHK 165.59 11.94 -
CAMEX LTD 37.73 0.72 -
THANGAMAYIL 353.11 7.17 -
THERMAX 1327.60 112.81 -
TCIEXP 265.84 21.75 -
PATEL AIRTEM 48.90 2.55 -
TIL LTD. 136.18 13.45 -
QUINTEGRA SO 0.00 -0.01 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
21/05 ICICI Direct Hold 360 Graphite India
21/05 Centrum Broking Sell 1278 Glaxosmi. Pharma
21/05 HDFC Securities Neutral 1654 Torrent Pharma.
Results Tracker

Available for 1162 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Mar 2019 1,704,249.74 413,199.89 94,162.14
Mar 2018 1,508,682.83 318,688.12 59,848.48
% chg 12.96 29.66 57.33
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
24/05 ABM KNOWLEDG
24/05 ADARSH
24/05 ADVENZYMES
24/05 AJIL
24/05 ALFRED HERB
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
No record found.

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Par Drugs & Che. 51 50.20 May 16,2019
Artemis Electri. 60 69.25 May 14,2019
Evans Electric 52 73.25 May 13,2019
White Organic Re 63 83.05 May 10,2019
G K P Printing 32 47.00 May 08,2019
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
IIFL Focused Equity Fund - Direct (G) 17.22 15.24 16.58 17.46
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Direct (G) 519.98 10.03 15.69 17.94
HDFC Top 100 Fund (G) 498.39 9.88 14.88 17.08
IIFL Focused Equity Fund (G) 16.27 14.82 14.81 15.99
Reliance Large Cap Fund - Direct (G) 37.31 9.63 13.95 18.65
NEWS

