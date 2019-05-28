|Company
|Date
|Agenda
|20 Microns
|28-05-2019
|20 MICRONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve a. Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results including Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March, 2019; b. recommendation of Dividend, if any, for the Financial Year ending 31st March, 2019; c. appointment of Independent Director; d. fixing up the date of 32nd Annual General Meeting [AGM] of the Company e. fixing up the Book Closure Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders for the payment of Dividend, if recommended, on the equity shares for the Financial Year 2018-19 and for AGM of the Company Further to our letter dated 03.04.2019, it is hereby also informed that the 'Trading Window' [dealing in shares of the Company] is closed from Wednesday, 3rd April, 2019 till 48 hours after the declaration of Audited Financial Results [both Standalone & Consolidated] for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019 to the Stock Exchanges, i.e. upto 30.05.2019
|3M India
|28-05-2019
|3M INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider, approve and take on record the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2019. 2. To approve Board''s Report and its annexures. 3. To finalize the date for the Annual General Meeting 4. To discuss any other business with the permission of the Chair and with the consent of majority of the Members.
|7Seas Enter.
|28-05-2019
|7Seas Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.The audited financial statement for quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019. 2.Appointment of Independent Director of the Company. 3.Any other business with the permission of chair.
|A D S Diagnostic
|28-05-2019
|ADS DIAGNOSTIC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 114, Sant Nagar, East of Kailash, New Delhi-110065 to, inter alia, consider and approve audited financial results of the Company for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2019.
|Aanchal Ispat
|28-05-2019
|Aanchal Ispat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Aanchal Ispat Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 28th day of May, 2019 at 5.00 P.M at Paridhan Park, 19, Canal South Road, SDF - V, Room No 503, Kolkata- 700015, West Bengal, inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019. Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended by SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 the ''Trading Window'' shall remain closed from 21st day of May, 2019 to 30th day of May, 2019 (Both days inclusive) in connection with consideration and approval of the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st day of March, 2019.