SBI, Oriental Bank and Allahabad Bank: Should you buy PSU bank stocks?

Indices close at record high; Sensex gains 249 points, Nifty at 11,925

Q&A Fair value for market at least 15% below current levels: Saurabh Mukherjea

Brokerages bet on consumer, infrastructure sectors as new govt comes in

Buzzing stock Manpasand Beverages tanks 20% after MD, CFO arrested for GST fraud

Capital Goods index surges 3%; L&T, Honeywell Automation hit record highs

Stock of the day Page Industries plunges 10% on weak Q4 results; stock hits 52-week low

Divi's Labs falls 8% as Q4 profit misses Street estimates

Stocks in focus Manpasand Beverages, NIIT Tech, Page Ind, BHEL & ZEEL top stocks to watch

Lupin slips 5% as USFDA classifies Goa facility's inspection as OAI

Foreign investors pull out Rs 4,375 cr in May so far

HDFC, ICICI mutual funds face protests for cutting advisors' commission

Seven of top 10 firms add Rs 1.42 trillion in m-cap; RIL best performer

Indices

BSE Sensex

(248.57)

 39683.29
HIGH

39821.94

 LOW

39353.16

 PREVIOUS

39434.72
Nifty 50

(80.65)

 11924.75
HIGH

11957.15

 LOW

11812.40

 PREVIOUS

11844.10
PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
20 Microns 28-05-2019 20 MICRONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve a. Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results including Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March, 2019; b. recommendation of Dividend, if any, for the Financial Year ending 31st March, 2019; c. appointment of Independent Director; d. fixing up the date of 32nd Annual General Meeting [AGM] of the Company e. fixing up the Book Closure Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders for the payment of Dividend, if recommended, on the equity shares for the Financial Year 2018-19 and for AGM of the Company Further to our letter dated 03.04.2019, it is hereby also informed that the 'Trading Window' [dealing in shares of the Company] is closed from Wednesday, 3rd April, 2019 till 48 hours after the declaration of Audited Financial Results [both Standalone & Consolidated] for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019 to the Stock Exchanges, i.e. upto 30.05.2019
3M India 28-05-2019 3M INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider, approve and take on record the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2019. 2. To approve Board''s Report and its annexures. 3. To finalize the date for the Annual General Meeting 4. To discuss any other business with the permission of the Chair and with the consent of majority of the Members.
7Seas Enter. 28-05-2019 7Seas Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.The audited financial statement for quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019. 2.Appointment of Independent Director of the Company. 3.Any other business with the permission of chair.
A D S Diagnostic 28-05-2019 ADS DIAGNOSTIC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 114, Sant Nagar, East of Kailash, New Delhi-110065 to, inter alia, consider and approve audited financial results of the Company for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2019.
Aanchal Ispat 28-05-2019 Aanchal Ispat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Aanchal Ispat Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 28th day of May, 2019 at 5.00 P.M at Paridhan Park, 19, Canal South Road, SDF - V, Room No 503, Kolkata- 700015, West Bengal, inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019. Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended by SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 the ''Trading Window'' shall remain closed from 21st day of May, 2019 to 30th day of May, 2019 (Both days inclusive) in connection with consideration and approval of the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st day of March, 2019.
Derivatives

Commodities

Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Cotton 22090.00 21710.00 380.00 1.75%
Wheat 1990.00 1962.50 27.50 1.40%
Crude Oil Mini 4081.00 4035.00 46.00 1.14%
Crude oil 4081.00 4035.00 46.00 1.14%
Zinc 215.00 213.40 1.60 0.75%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
RICH UNV 0.34 0.32 -
COCHIN MIN. 68.34 0.05 -
TRANSGL.FOOD 0.00 -0.04 -
S.S.ORGANICS 3.79 -1.33 -
LIBORD SEC 0.06 -0.12 -
ST CORP 0.57 0.20 -
MALABAR TRAD 0.00 -0.03 -
FRONTIER SPR 24.32 2.77 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
27/05 ICICI Securities Reduce 1835 HEG
27/05 HDFC Securities Buy 128 Ashoka Buildcon
27/05 Elara Capital Buy 102 NIIT Tech.
Results Tracker

Available for 1737 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Mar 2019 1,971,891.46 455,200.15 111,309.79
Mar 2018 1,755,556.46 365,660.53 74,818.59
% chg 12.32 24.49 48.77
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
29/05
29/05 A.SARABHAI
29/05 AADI INDUS L
29/05 AAGAMCAP
29/05 AAIL
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
No record found.

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Cian Healthcare 61 61.40 May 23,2019
Par Drugs & Che. 51 49.90 May 16,2019
Artemis Electri. 60 77.25 May 14,2019
Evans Electric 52 96.80 May 13,2019
White Organic Re 63 83.15 May 10,2019
Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I - Dir... 16.68 11.75 2.86 11.36
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I (G) 16.33 11.50 1.80 10.71
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV - Di... 16.30 10.51 -1.33 15.52
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV (G) 15.61 10.29 -2.24 14.20
Scheme Search

