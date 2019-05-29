29-05-2019

AADI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter as well as Year Ended 31stMarch 2019; 2. As per Company''s code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for all the Directors/designated employees/ relatives of designated employees/ auditors/consultants of the Company from Wednesday, May 22, 2019 till Saturday, June 1, 2019; 3. To consider and recommend the Dividend to the shareholders for the year 2018-19, if any; 4. To consider and approve appointment of the Secretarial Auditor of the Company; 5. To consider and appoint Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company; 6. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.