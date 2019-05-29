JUST IN
WPI inflation soars to 14-mth high; rises to 4.43% in May from 3.18% in Apr
DLF, India Cements among 7 stocks that are set to rally 10%, shows MACD

Sensex, Nifty end with marginal gains to settle at record closing high

PNB reports net loss of Rs 4,750 cr in Q4, asset quality improves

Five things you can infer from advance-decline ratio

Buzzing stock Aviation stocks gain; IndiGo hits new high on strong Q4 results

Emami nears 52-week low on disappointing Q4 results; stock down 5%

Adani Gas rallies 15% on strong Q4 results; stock hits record high

Natco Pharma slips 8% on weak Q4 results; stock hits new low

Manpasand Beverages tanks 20% after MD, CFO arrested for GST fraud

Day after Modi win, global investors pumped in $216 mn into Indian bonds

Rural slowdown, funding pull down FMCG stocks; quick recovery unlikely

Mid, small-cap funds ride on Modi wave, post up to 5.4% gains in a week

Higher raw material costs, adverse product mix weigh on Divi's Labs

10-yr govt bond slips by 7 bps to 7.17% amid FPI flow, fall in oil prices

Indices

BSE Sensex

(66.44)

 39749.73
HIGH

39828.65

 LOW

39498.65

 PREVIOUS

39683.29
Nifty 50

(4.00)

 11928.75
HIGH

11958.55

 LOW

11864.90

 PREVIOUS

11924.75
Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
A Infrastructure 29-05-2019 A Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 and to recommend dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2018-19
Aadi Industries 29-05-2019 AADI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter as well as Year Ended 31stMarch 2019; 2. As per Company''s code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for all the Directors/designated employees/ relatives of designated employees/ auditors/consultants of the Company from Wednesday, May 22, 2019 till Saturday, June 1, 2019; 3. To consider and recommend the Dividend to the shareholders for the year 2018-19, if any; 4. To consider and approve appointment of the Secretarial Auditor of the Company; 5. To consider and appoint Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company; 6. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.
Aagam Capital 29-05-2019 AAGAM CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements and Results for the financial year and quarter ended 31st March, 2019
Aaswa Trad.& Exp 29-05-2019 AASWA TRADING & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
AAVAS Financiers 29-05-2019 AAVAS Financiers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the issue of Non-convertible Debentures (NCD) on private placement basis in terms of applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI regulations.
Derivatives

Commodities

Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Sugar M Delhi 3694.00 3533.00 161.00 4.56%
Black Pepper 37265.00 35885.00 1380.00 3.85%
Chana 4700.00 4550.00 150.00 3.30%
Zinc Mini 190.55 188.20 2.35 1.25%
Cotton 22350.00 22090.00 260.00 1.18%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
INFO EDGE 292.65 66.31 -
SPICEJET LTD 2531.25 56.29 -
THEMIS MEDIC 36.07 -10.67 -
NIKKI GLOBAL 0.25 0.10 -
BRIJLAXMI LE 0.09 -0.05 -
HIND.COPPER 454.77 40.46 -
KIC METALIKS 174.41 5.71 -
PUNJAB NATIO 12835.72 -4749.64 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
28/05 Elara Capital Buy 187 PNC Infratech
28/05 Reliance Securities Hold 1241 Titan Company
28/05 ICICI Direct Hold 361 Zee Entertainmen
Results Tracker

Available for 1905 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Mar 2019 2,017,647.16 457,834.47 100,811.37
Mar 2018 1,797,778.72 344,306.58 48,024.16
% chg 12.23 32.97 109.92
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
30/05
30/05
30/05
30/05
30/05
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
No record found.

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Cian Healthcare 61 61.45 May 23,2019
Par Drugs & Che. 51 50.00 May 16,2019
Artemis Electri. 60 81.90 May 14,2019
White Organic Re 63 83.25 May 10,2019
Neogen Chemicals 215 300.15 May 08,2019
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Direct (G) 539.55 13.82 17.92 17.26
Reliance Large Cap Fund - Direct (G) 39.09 14.03 17.74 18.63
IIFL Focused Equity Fund - Direct (G) 17.63 16.75 17.22 17.38
HDFC Top 100 Fund (G) 517.09 13.66 17.09 16.41
Reliance Large Cap Fund (G) 36.91 13.81 16.61 17.39
NEWS

Scheme Search

