Sensex, Nifty snap three-day record closing run ahead of F&O expiry

File photo of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Don't want responsibility: Jaitley opts out of new govt citing poor health

rupee

Modi win kickstarts rupee bond sales as borrowing costs decline to year low

Narendra Modi
Web Exclusive

Tasks for Modi 2.0: Govt's to-do list, going by BJP's election manifesto

Buzzing stock Logistics stocks in focus:VRL Logistics up 5% on ICRA credit rating upgrade

Jubilant Life extends fall on weak Q4 results; stock hits 33-month low

Adani Gas hits new high on strong Q4 results; stock zooms 50% in seven days

Cadila Healthcare's Q4 consolidated net profit falls 22% to Rs 460 cr

How emerging markets will eventually be a victim of US-China trade war

Investment advisors under Sebi lens over complaints of overcharging

KEI Industries shares gain for the eight consecutive day; stock surges 5%

Jaypee insolvency: Lenders put five conditions to NBCC for considering bid

Despite high returns, avoid gilt funds if you are a small investor

US removes India from its currency monitoring list; China, Japan stay

BSE Sensex

(-247.68)

 39502.05
HIGH

39767.93

 LOW

39420.50

 PREVIOUS

39749.73
Nifty 50

(-67.65)

 11861.10
HIGH

11931.90

 LOW

11836.80

 PREVIOUS

11928.75
PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
30-05-2019 Audited Results
52 Weeks Enter. 30-05-2019 SHANTANU SHEOREY AQUAKULT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements and Results for the financial year and quarter ended 31st March, 2019
7NR Retail Ltd 30-05-2019 7NR Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We hereby inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May, 2019 at B-308, Titanium Heights, Nr. Vodafone House Corporate Road Prahaladnagar, Makarba Ahmedabad-380015, inter-alia to consider the following matter: 1.To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year/year ended on 31st March, 2019. 2.To recommend the dividend for the F.Y. 2018-2019 3.If any other business as approved by the Board.
A & M Febcon 30-05-2019 A & M Febcon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the company for half year and year ended on 31st March 2019. 2. To transact any other matter with approval of Chairman.
A F Enterprises 30-05-2019 A.F. Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results under Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Auditor's Report on the Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019.
Derivatives

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
RBD PALMOLEIN 590.00 581.80 8.20 1.41%
Crude Palm Oil 519.10 513.30 5.80 1.13%
Crude Oil Mini 4117.00 4081.00 36.00 0.88%
Crude oil 4117.00 4081.00 36.00 0.88%
Jute 4689.50 4650.50 39.00 0.84%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
WHEELS INDIA 852.93 19.70 -
MAH.SEAMLESS 964.82 -19.24 -
HIND.TIN WRK 80.61 1.40 -
INDOCO REM 252.02 11.63 -
DEVITRD 0.00 0.14 -
KOTHARI PROD 596.78 25.46 -
HAWKINS COOK 184.72 13.48 -
TOURISM FINA 63.13 25.53 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
28/05 Elara Capital Buy 187 PNC Infratech
28/05 Reliance Securities Hold 1241 Titan Company
28/05 ICICI Direct Hold 361 Zee Entertainmen
Results Tracker

Available for 2127 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Mar 2019 2,104,923.23 471,021.03 99,174.30
Mar 2018 1,874,481.89 362,157.54 54,191.33
% chg 12.29 30.06 83.01
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
31/05 BOMBPOT
31/05 ENCORE SOFT.
31/05 LAKSHMI OVER
31/05 MONEL
31/05 MVL LIMITED
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
No record found.

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Cian Healthcare 61 61.00 May 23,2019
Artemis Electri. 60 78.70 May 14,2019
Evans Electric 52 105.00 May 13,2019
White Organic Re 63 84.00 May 10,2019
Neogen Chemicals 215 290.75 May 08,2019
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Direct (G) 540.12 13.55 16.59 17.30
IIFL Focused Equity Fund - Direct (G) 17.60 16.12 16.38 17.32
Reliance Large Cap Fund - Direct (G) 38.97 13.48 16.03 18.51
HDFC Top 100 Fund (G) 517.63 13.40 15.78 16.45
Reliance Large Cap Fund (G) 36.80 13.26 14.92 17.27
NEWS

