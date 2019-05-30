Company Date Agenda

30-05-2019 Audited Results

52 Weeks Enter. 30-05-2019 SHANTANU SHEOREY AQUAKULT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements and Results for the financial year and quarter ended 31st March, 2019

7NR Retail Ltd 30-05-2019 7NR Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We hereby inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May, 2019 at B-308, Titanium Heights, Nr. Vodafone House Corporate Road Prahaladnagar, Makarba Ahmedabad-380015, inter-alia to consider the following matter: 1.To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year/year ended on 31st March, 2019. 2.To recommend the dividend for the F.Y. 2018-2019 3.If any other business as approved by the Board.

A & M Febcon 30-05-2019 A & M Febcon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the company for half year and year ended on 31st March 2019. 2. To transact any other matter with approval of Chairman.