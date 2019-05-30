By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Bond yields rally in May on rate cut hopes after BJP's resounding victory
- BNP Paribas sees more broad-based market gains ahead
- MSCI rejigs index: India's weightage cut triggers passive outflow in market
- With steady loan growth, rich valuation RBL's biz model mirrors HDFC Bank
- Bumpy road ahead: Poor demand, higher costs may hit M&M's profitability
- Foreign investors feel tax heat in equities, look for options to invest
- Havells feels the heat as consumer business slows, Q4 results disappoint
- IDBI Bank invites bids for MF arm; ICICI Securities selected as advisor
- Market Wrap, May 29: Sensex, Nifty snap three-day record closing run
- KEI Industries shares gain for the eight consecutive day; stock surges 5%
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-247.68)
|39502.05
|
HIGH
39767.93
|
LOW
39420.50
|
PREVIOUS
39749.73
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-67.65)
|11861.10
|
HIGH
11931.90
|
LOW
11836.80
|
PREVIOUS
11928.75