Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and BJP President Amit Shah receive a grand welcome at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday | Photo: PTI

Economy in focus as Modi starts second term without key aide Arun Jaitley

Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman Sunil Mittal with vice chairman Rajan Bharti Mittal and Rakesh Bharti Mittal at a function in New Delhi

In pics: 14 industrialists who are expected to attend Modi's swearing-in

Representative image

RIL, HDFC twins propel Sensex up 330 pts on F&O expiry day; Nifty at 11,946

No direction of a trend
Web Exclusive

Cyient, Tata Steel, Infosys: Stocks likely to rise in a range-bound market

Buzzing Stocks Voltamp Transformers rallies 10% on dividend bounty, good Q4 results

Info Edge gains 9% in three days on strong Q4 results; stock hits new high

IIFL Holdings locked at 5% lower circuit post spin-off; hits Rs 200 on NSE

PC Jeweller extends fall ahead of Q4 results; stock slips 25% in four days

Manpasand Beverages hits record low; tanks 48% in 4 days on GST fraud case

Bond yields rally in May on rate cut hopes after BJP's resounding victory

Foreign investors feel tax heat in equities, look for options to invest

With steady loan growth, RBL Bank draws many similarities to HDFC Bank

Tower firms' top line woes to continue despite 4G switch: CRISIL report

IndiGo picks Pratt & Whitney rival CFM for LEAP1-A engines, deal soon

BSE Sensex

(329.92)

 39831.97
HIGH

39911.92

 LOW

39500.56

 PREVIOUS

39502.05
Nifty 50

(84.80)

 11945.90
HIGH

11968.55

 LOW

11859.40

 PREVIOUS

11861.10
Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Bombay Potteries 31-05-2019 BOMBAY POTTERIES & TILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 31st MAY 2019 to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company both for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2019.
Encore Software 31-05-2019 ENCORE SOFTWARE LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Encore Software Limited, Bangalore will meet on 31st May, 2019 inter alia to transact the following business: 1. Considering the Audited Financial Results (Regs. 33(3) SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015) for the Fourth quarter as well as the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.
Excel Glasses 31-05-2019 EXCEL GLASSES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To, The Deputy General Manager, Corporate Relationship Department, Bombay Stock Exchange Limited Script Code: 502223 Subject: - Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on May 31, 2019, for consideration of Annual Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2019. Dear Sir / Madam, With reference to the above captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company at Udaya Nagarpathirapally P O Alleppey Kallam - 688521, Kerala, to consider and approve, inter alia,: 1. The Annual Audited Financial Result for the financial year ended March 31, 2019. You are kindly requested to take the same on record. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For Excel Glasses Limited Sd/- Arpita Jain Compliance Officer
Lakshmi Energy 31-05-2019 LAKSHMI OVERSEAS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Subject: Intimation of Board Meeting Dear Sir, Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Kindly take note that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company is schedule to be held on Friday, 31st May, 2019, inter alia to consider and take on record audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st March, 2019. Further, as per the company,s code of conduct for prohibition of insider trading, the trading window for the purpose of trading in the shares of the company will remain closed and will re-open 48 hour after the submission of the result of the stock exchanges. This is for your information and record please. Thanking You,
Monica Electroni 31-05-2019 Monica Electronics Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 24, 2019 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2019.Monica Electronics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled for May 24, 2019 to approve audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2019 has been adjourned for want of quorum. The adjourned meeting will now be held on May 31, 2019.(As Per BSE Announcement Dated 24.05.2019)
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Sugar M Delhi 3697.00 3555.00 142.00 3.99%
Natural Gas 184.00 179.70 4.30 2.39%
Menthaoil 1437.20 1421.90 15.30 1.08%
CASTORSEED (DEESA) 5660.00 5600.00 60.00 1.07%
Guar Seed 4350.00 4313.00 37.00 0.86%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
TTK HEALTHCA 139.61 4.95 -
DUROPLY 55.09 0.17 -
DHAMPURE SGR 2.15 -0.37 -
APOLLO HOSP. 2167.11 76.68 -
IDBI BANK L 5462.98 -4918.44 -
SUMEET INDUS 218.39 -66.62 -
GREENPLY IND 516.17 27.00 -
BERGE PAINT 1352.73 87.35 -
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
30/05 Elara Capital Accumulate 82 Punjab Natl.Bank
30/05 HDFC Securities Buy 354 GAIL (India)
30/05 HDFC Securities Buy 59 Music Broadcast
Results Tracker

Available for 2362 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Mar 2019 2,222,939.14 474,298.69 95,067.15
Mar 2018 1,986,777.76 372,335.25 50,740.17
% chg 11.89 27.38 87.36
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
03/06 TRIDENTTOOL
04/06 GOVIND RUBB.
05/06 PANYAM CEMEN
07/06 DQ ENT
14/06 STEELCO GUJ.
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
No record found.

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Cian Healthcare 61 60.45 May 23,2019
Par Drugs & Che. 51 49.85 May 16,2019
Artemis Electri. 60 80.45 May 14,2019
White Organic Re 63 83.00 May 10,2019
Neogen Chemicals 215 293.40 May 08,2019
Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
IIFL Focused Equity Fund - Direct (G) 17.52 15.61 16.49 17.14
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Direct (G) 535.23 12.52 16.48 16.95
HDFC Top 100 Fund (G) 512.93 12.37 15.67 16.09
Reliance Large Cap Fund - Direct (G) 38.47 12.01 14.85 18.00
IIFL Focused Equity Fund (G) 16.55 15.19 14.73 15.67
