- Sensex ends above 40,000-mark; all 19 indices rise, auto gains the most
- Derivatives strategies: Near-term Nifty target at 12,200-12,300
- India's wealth managers buck the Asia trend with 18% asset growth
- Oil prices steady as Saudi Arabia indicates prolonged supply cuts
- Sebi likely to limit MFs' exposure to corporate groups to mitigate risks
- Nifty closes above 12,000 for first time: Latest 1,000 pts take 333 days
- Buy fixed maturity plans only to lock in yields when interest rates peak
- Bull market doesn't bode well for bourses' stocks; MCX sheds over 4%
- Shot in the arm for Apollo: New hospitals to inject profits, revenue grows
- Investors richer by Rs 1.76 trillion as indices reach all-time high
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(553.42)
|40267.62
|
HIGH
40308.90
|
LOW
39711.02
|
PREVIOUS
39714.20
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(165.75)
|12088.55
|
HIGH
12103.05
|
LOW
11920.10
|
PREVIOUS
11922.80