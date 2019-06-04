Company Date Agenda

Adani Ports 04-06-2019 ADANI PORTS AND SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To recommend final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2018-19. 2. To consider the proposal of buy back, if any, of equity shares of the Company.

Advance Lifes. 04-06-2019 ADVANCE LIFESTYLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Audit Committee Meeting and Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019 inter alia to approve Audited Results for Quarter/Year ended 31.03.2019Audited Results (Revised) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 29/05/2019)

Celestial Biolab 04-06-2019 Celestial Biolabs Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter / year ended 31.03.2019Audited Results (Revised) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 31/05/2019)

Econo Trade Indi 04-06-2019 Econo Trade (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the statutory Auditors of the company for the final quarter ended March 31, 2019.Audited Results (Revised) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 30/05/2019)