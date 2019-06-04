JUST IN
You are here » Home » Markets

Market News

bse, sensex, bull
Web Exclusive

Three reasons why Sensex zoomed over 500 points on Monday

Automobile Industry
Web Exclusive

Maruti, M&M, Bajaj Auto: Are auto stocks a good bet at the current levels?

Representative image

Indices close at record highs; Sensex ends above 40k-mark for first time

Metals, chemicals: Sectors that stand to benefit from US – China trade war
Web Exclusive

Metals, chemicals: Sectors that stand to benefit from US - China trade war

TTML zooms 71% in one week on Q4 profit, fundraising plan of Rs 35K crore

Adani Gas, Gujarat Gas, IGL ride strong Q4 earnings to hit record highs

Web Exclusive

Hard lessons to learn from five stocks that crumbled in 2018

Heritage Foods hits 30-month low; stock down 5%

Buzzing stock Hero MotoCorp gains 4% on May auto sales numbers

SpiceJet hits new high, IndiGo nears record high on ATF prices cut

Apollo Hospitals rallies 12% in two days on strong Q4 results

Economists caution govt over fiscal stimulus, call for RBI rate cut

Recession may begin in 9 months if trade war gets any worse: Morgan Stanley

Corporate earnings down 0.1% YoY in March quarter due to slowdown in demand

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(553.42)

 40267.62
HIGH

40308.90

 LOW

39711.02

 PREVIOUS

39714.20
> More on BSE Sensex
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(165.75)

 12088.55
HIGH

12103.05

 LOW

11920.10

 PREVIOUS

11922.80
> More on Nifty 50

Heat Map

    Loading...


NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Adani Ports 04-06-2019 ADANI PORTS AND SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To recommend final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2018-19. 2. To consider the proposal of buy back, if any, of equity shares of the Company.
Advance Lifes. 04-06-2019 ADVANCE LIFESTYLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Audit Committee Meeting and Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019 inter alia to approve Audited Results for Quarter/Year ended 31.03.2019Audited Results (Revised) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 29/05/2019)
Celestial Biolab 04-06-2019 Celestial Biolabs Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter / year ended 31.03.2019Audited Results (Revised) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 31/05/2019)
Econo Trade Indi 04-06-2019 Econo Trade (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the statutory Auditors of the company for the final quarter ended March 31, 2019.Audited Results (Revised) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 30/05/2019)
Fedders Electric 04-06-2019 Fedders Electric And Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that the 19th Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 4th June, 2019 at 04:30 p.m. at the Office of the Company situated at C-4, Noida Phase-II, Gautam Budha Nagar -201305 U.P. to, inter-alia, consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2018. Further, in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders, the trading window shall remain closed until further notice.
» More on Boards

Derivatives

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Lead 150.30 124.40 25.90 20.82%
Lead Mini 150.30 124.40 25.90 20.82%
Alumini 142.65 122.90 19.75 16.07%
Zinc Mini 207.65 187.25 20.40 10.89%
Nickel 871.30 840.30 31.00 3.69%
> More on Top Gainers

COMMODITIES NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
SAKA 0.00 -0.02 -
NITCO TILES 169.48 -10.29 -
AVONMORE 0.69 1.64 -
WELLNESS 1.64 0.06 -
REFEX 207.19 17.58 -
0.06 0.01 -
CAPROLA.CHEM 2.10 0.68 -
GOLDEN TOB 6.52 12.08 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
> More on Results Calender

RESULT NEWS

» More

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
03/06 HDFC Securities Buy 280 KNR Construct.
03/06 Elara Capital Buy 349 Bharti Airtel
03/06 Prabhudas Liladhar Buy 172 O N G C
> More on Research Reports

Results Tracker

Available for 3498 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Mar 2019 2,372,300.88 503,847.10 102,501.24
Mar 2018 2,131,511.97 395,706.23 55,227.09
% chg 11.30 27.33 85.60
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
05/06 G.V.FILMS
05/06 LANCOR HOLDS
05/06 MACH
05/06 PANYAM CEMEN
05/06 RGCEL
> More on Upcoming Results

IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
No record found.

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Par Drugs & Che. 51 48.50 May 16,2019
Artemis Electri. 60 84.65 May 14,2019
Evans Electric 52 120.00 May 13,2019
White Organic Re 63 83.00 May 10,2019
Neogen Chemicals 215 309.65 May 08,2019
[*] IPO Price unadjusted > More Listed IPOs

IPO NEWS

» More

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I - Dir... 16.74 11.35 1.92 10.95
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I (G) 16.39 11.09 0.86 10.29
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV - Di... 16.34 10.05 -2.36 14.63
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV (G) 15.64 9.83 -3.26 13.33
> More on Schemes

NEWS

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Scheme Search

SELECT FUND HOUSE
SELECT SCHEME